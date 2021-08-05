Sunday, Aug. 8
TV
Auto/Motor Sports Racing
FIM Motocross: MX2 7 a.m. CBSSN
FIM Motocross: MXGP 8 a.m. CBSSN
Lucas Oil Motocross: Washougal National 11 a.m. NBCSN
NASCAR Cup: Go Bowling at The Glen 2 p.m. NBCSN
IndyCar Series: Music City Grand Prix 4:30 p.m. NBCSN
World of Outlaws: Morton Buildings Late Models 5:30 p.m. CBSSN
IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship 7 p.m. NBCSN
MotoGP: Grand Prix of Styria 10 p.m. NBCSN
Little League Baseball
Little League World Series noon LHN
Little League World Series 2 p.m. LHN
Little League World Series 4 p.m. LHN
Little League World Series 7 p.m. LHN
Major League Baseball
NY Mets at Philadelphia noon TBS
Minnesota at Houston 1 p.m. AT&T-SW
Texas at Oakland 3 p.m. BSSW
LA Angels at LA Dodgers 3 p.m. MLBN
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs 7 p.m. ABC
Pro Basketball: NBA Summer League
Boston vs. Atlanta 3 p.m. NBATV
Toronto vs. New York 3:30 p.m. ESPN2
Portland vs. Charlotte 5 p.m. NBATV
Houston vs. Cleveland 5:30 p.m. ESPN2
Washington vs. Indiana 7 p.m. NBATV
Oklahoma City vs. Detroit 7:30 p.m. ESPN2
Denver vs. Miami 9 p.m. NBATV
LA Lakers vs. Phoenix 9:30 p.m. ESPN2
Pro Football: NFL
Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement 6 p.m. ESPN
Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement 6 p.m. NFLN
Texans: Training Camp 9:30 p.m. BSSW
Inside Cowboys Training Camp 10 p.m. BSSW
Golf
WGC: FedEx St Jude Invitational 11 a.m. GOLF
WGC: FedEx St Jude Invitational 1 p.m. CBS
U.S. Women's Amateur: Championship 1 p.m. GOLF
PGA Tour: Barracuda Championship 5 p.m. GOLF
Korn Ferry Tour: Utah Championship 8 p.m. GOLF
Horse Racing
NYRA: Saratoga Live noon FS2
NYRA: Saratoga Live 12:30 p.m. FS1
Lacrosse: Women's Athletes Unlimited
Team Wood vs. Team Read 1 p.m. FS2
Team Ohlmiller vs. Team Arsenault 3:30 p.m. FS2
Tokyo Olympics
Closing Ceremony 7 p.m. NBC
Rodeo: RBR
Long Live Cowboys Classic, 15/15 Bucking Battle 11:30 a.m. CBS
Long Live Cowboys Classic, Championship Round 7 p.m. CBSSN
Rugby
IRU: British and Irish at South Africa 7:30 a.m. NBCSN
Soccer: Men
Friendly: Real Madrid vs. AC Milan 11:25 a.m. ESPN
Tennis
ATP: Washington D.C., Doubles Final 1 p.m. TENNIS
ATP: Washington D.C., WTA: San Jose, Finals 4 p.m. TENNIS
Radio
MLB: Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics, 2:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)