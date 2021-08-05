Sunday, Aug. 8

TV

Auto/Motor Sports Racing

FIM Motocross: MX2 7 a.m. CBSSN

FIM Motocross: MXGP 8 a.m. CBSSN

Lucas Oil Motocross: Washougal National 11 a.m. NBCSN

NASCAR Cup: Go Bowling at The Glen 2 p.m. NBCSN

IndyCar Series: Music City Grand Prix 4:30 p.m. NBCSN

World of Outlaws: Morton Buildings Late Models 5:30 p.m. CBSSN

IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship 7 p.m. NBCSN

MotoGP: Grand Prix of Styria 10 p.m. NBCSN

Little League Baseball

Little League World Series noon LHN

Little League World Series 2 p.m. LHN

Little League World Series 4 p.m. LHN

Little League World Series 7 p.m. LHN

Major League Baseball

NY Mets at Philadelphia noon TBS

Minnesota at Houston 1 p.m. AT&T-SW

Texas at Oakland 3 p.m. BSSW

LA Angels at LA Dodgers 3 p.m. MLBN

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs 7 p.m. ABC

Pro Basketball: NBA Summer League

Boston vs. Atlanta 3 p.m. NBATV

Toronto vs. New York 3:30 p.m. ESPN2

Portland vs. Charlotte 5 p.m. NBATV

Houston vs. Cleveland 5:30 p.m. ESPN2

Washington vs. Indiana 7 p.m. NBATV

Oklahoma City vs. Detroit 7:30 p.m. ESPN2

Denver vs. Miami 9 p.m. NBATV

LA Lakers vs. Phoenix 9:30 p.m. ESPN2

Pro Football: NFL

Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement 6 p.m. ESPN

Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement 6 p.m. NFLN

Texans: Training Camp 9:30 p.m. BSSW

Inside Cowboys Training Camp 10 p.m. BSSW

Golf

WGC: FedEx St Jude Invitational 11 a.m. GOLF

WGC: FedEx St Jude Invitational 1 p.m. CBS

U.S. Women's Amateur: Championship 1 p.m. GOLF 

PGA Tour: Barracuda Championship 5 p.m. GOLF

Korn Ferry Tour: Utah Championship 8 p.m. GOLF

Horse Racing

NYRA: Saratoga Live noon FS2

NYRA: Saratoga Live 12:30 p.m. FS1

Lacrosse: Women's Athletes Unlimited

Team Wood vs. Team Read 1 p.m. FS2

Team Ohlmiller vs. Team Arsenault 3:30 p.m. FS2

Tokyo Olympics

Closing Ceremony 7 p.m. NBC

Rodeo: RBR

Long Live Cowboys Classic, 15/15 Bucking Battle 11:30 a.m. CBS

Long Live Cowboys Classic, Championship Round 7 p.m. CBSSN

Rugby

IRU: British and Irish at South Africa 7:30 a.m. NBCSN

Soccer: Men

Friendly: Real Madrid vs. AC Milan 11:25 a.m. ESPN

Tennis

ATP: Washington D.C., Doubles Final 1 p.m. TENNIS

ATP: Washington D.C., WTA: San Jose, Finals 4 p.m. TENNIS

---

Radio

MLB: Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics, 2:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

 
 

