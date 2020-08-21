Sunday, Aug. 23

TV

Auto Racing

FIM MotoGP: Styrian Grand Prix 6:30 a.m. NBCSN

IndyCar: Indianapolis 500 noon NBC

Xfinity: Drydene 200, Race 2 noon NBCSN

NASCAR Cup: Drydene 311, Race 2 3 p.m. NBCSN

Little League Baseball

2019: Hawaii vs. Louisiana 8:30 a.m. ESPN2

Championship Rewind 12:30 p.m. ESPN

Major League Baseball

Toronto at Tampa Bay noon TBS

Houston at San Diego 3 p.m. ESPN

Texas at Seattle 3 p.m. FSSW

Philadelphia at Atlanta 6 p.m. ESPN

Pro Basketball: NBA Playoffs

G4: Boston vs. Philadelphia noon ABC

G4: LA Clippers vs. Dallas 2:30 p.m. ABC

G4: Toronto vs. Brooklyn 5:30 p.m. TNT

G4: Denver vs. Utah 8 p.m. TNT

Australian Rules Football

North Melbourne at Collingwood 4 a.m. (Mon) FS2

College Football

2019: Oklahoma at Texas 8 a.m. ESPNU

2015: Oklahoma vs. Texas 8:30 a.m. LHN

1998: Texas A&M at Texas 11:30 a.m. LHN

2013: Texas Tech at Texas 3 p.m. LHN

1997: Oklahoma vs. Texas 5 p.m. LHN

2018: Georgia vs. Oklahoma 5 p.m. SECN

2019: UCLA at Washington St. 6 p.m. ESPNU

1997: Texas at Rice 8 p.m. LHN

2013: Alabama at Auburn 8 p.m. SECN

2019: Oklahoma at Baylor 9 p.m. ESPNU

Pro Football

Fantasy Football Marathon 7 p.m. ESPN

Golf

Women's British Open 7 a.m. GOLF

Women's British Open 11 a.m. NBC

PGA: Northern Trust 11:30 a.m. GOLF

PGA: Northern Trust 1:30 p.m. CBS

Korn Ferry: Nationwide Children's Hospital 1:30 p.m. GOLF

Pro Hockey

G1: Tampa Bay vs. Boston 7 p.m. NBC

G1: Vancouver vs. Vegas 9:30 p.m. NBCSN

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live noon FS1

Outdoors

Bassmaster Elite Series: Lake St. Clair 11 a.m. ESPN2

Rodeo

PBR: TicketSmarter Invitational 12:30 p.m. CBS

PBR: TicketSmarter Invitational 4 p.m. CBS

Soccer

Canadian Premier: FC Edmonton vs. Atlético Ottawa 11:45 a.m. FS2

UEFA Champions: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich 1:30 p.m. CBSSN

UEFA Champions: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich 1:30 p.m. UNIHD

Canadian Premier: HFX Wanderers FC vs. Cavalry FC 6:45 p.m. FS2

MLS: Seattle at Portland 9 p.m. FS1

Tennis

ATP/WTA: Western & Southern Open 10 a.m. TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Western & Southern Open 2 p.m. ESPN2

Pro Wrestling

WWE Raw En Español 2 p.m. UNVSOHD

---

Radio

MLB: Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners, 2:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves, 6 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

