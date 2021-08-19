Sunday, Aug. 22

TV

Auto Racing

NHRA 2 p.m. FOX

NASCAR Cup: The FireKeepers Casino 400 2 p.m. NBCSN

Little League Baseball

Winners Bracket Game 8 a.m. ESPN

Winners Bracket Game 10 a.m. ESPN

Winners Bracket Game noon ESPN

Major League Baseball 

Texas at Boston noon BSSW

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay noon TBS

LA Angels vs. Cleveland 6 p.m. ESPN

Basketball: Women

Women's Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement 6 p.m. ESPNU

Pro Basketball: WNBA

Seattle at Washington 1 p.m. ESPN2

High School Football: Classics

2011 2A DII: Cisco vs. Refugio 5 p.m. BSSW

2009 5A DI: Euless Trinity vs. Austin Westlake 6 p.m. BSSW

Pro Football: NFL

Texans 360 7 a.m. BSSW

Texans Extra Points 9 a.m. BSSW

NY Giants at Cleveland noon NFLN

San Francisco at LA Chargers 6:30 p.m. NFLN

Golf

LPGA Tour: AIG Women's Open 6 a.m. GOLF

PGA Tour: The Northern Trust 11 a.m. GOLF

LPGA Tour: AIG Women's Open 11 a.m. NBC

PGA Tour: The Northern Trust 1 p.m. CBS

Champions Tour: The Boeing Classic 4 p.m. GOLF

Korn Ferry Tour: The Boise Open 6 p.m. GOLF

Horse Racing

NYRA: Saratoga Live 3 p.m. FS1

Soccer: Men

Premier: Tottenham at Wolverhampton 8 a.m. NBCSN

Premier: Chelsea at Arsenal 10:30 a.m. NBCSN

---

Radio

MLB: Texas Rangers at Boston Red Sox, 11:30 a.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Sports Editor

I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.