Sunday, April 4
TV
Auto/Motorsports Racing
FIA Extreme E: Semifinal & Crazy Race 2:30 p.m. FS2
FIA Extreme E: Final 5 p.m. FS1
MotoGP: Grand Prix of Doha 9:30 p.m. NBCSN
College Baseball
North Carolina at Florida St. 11 a.m. ACCN
Tennessee at Alabama 11 a.m. SECN
Wake Forest at Louisville 11:30 a.m. ESPN2
Baseball: MLB
Atlanta at Philadelphia noon ESPN
Houston at Oakland 3 p.m. AT&T-SW
Chicago White Sox at LA Angels 7:30 p.m. ESPN
College Basketball: Men
The 3X3U National Championship 2:30 p.m. ESPN2
College Basketball: Women
NCAA National Championship 5 p.m. ESPN
High School Basketball
Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships 12:30 p.m. CBS
Pro Basketball: NBA
LA Lakers at LA Clippers 2:30 p.m. ABC
Golden State at Atlanta 6:30 p.m. NBATV
Orlando at Denver 9 p.m. NBATV
Bowling
PBA: USBC Masters 1 p.m. FS1
Golf
Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals 7 a.m. GOLF
PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open noon GOLF
PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open 1:30 p.m. NBC
LPGA Tour: ANA Inspiration 4 p.m. GOLF
Pro Hockey: NHL
Detroit at Tampa Bay 11 a.m. NBC
Washington at New Jersey 2 p.m. NHLN
Dallas at Carolina 6 p.m. NBCSN
College Lacrosse: Men
Michigan at Johns Hopkins 11 a.m. ESPNU
Rugby
Champions Cup: Bristol at Bordeaux-Begles 3:30 p.m. NBCSN
College Soccer: Men
Maryland at Indiana noon BTN
College Soccer: Women
Washington at UCLA 4 p.m. PAC12N
Soccer: Men
Premier: Tottenham Hotspur at Newcastle United 8 a.m. NBCSN
Premier: Fulham at Aston Villa 10:25 a.m. NBCSN
Premier: Brighton & Hove Albion at Manchester United 1:25 p.m. NBCSN
College Softball
Kentucky at Tennessee 1 p.m. ESPNU
Virginia Tech at Duke 2 p.m. ACCN
Indiana at Iowa 2 p.m. BTN
Florida at Georgia 2 p.m. SECN
Illinois at Wisconsin 4 p.m. BTN
Surfing
5 p.m.
FS2 — WSL Championship Tour: The Newcastle Cup, Newcastle, Australia
College Volleyball
NCAA Women's Volleyball Selection Special 3 p.m. ESPNU
TENNIS
1 p.m.
TENNIS — Miami Open: ATP Singles Final
3:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Miami Open: WTA Doubles Final
---
Radio
Major League Baseball: Texas Rangers at Kansas City Royals, 12:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)