Sunday, April 4

TV

Auto/Motorsports Racing

FIA Extreme E: Semifinal & Crazy Race 2:30 p.m. FS2

FIA Extreme E: Final 5 p.m. FS1

MotoGP: Grand Prix of Doha 9:30 p.m. NBCSN

College Baseball

North Carolina at Florida St. 11 a.m. ACCN

Tennessee at Alabama 11 a.m. SECN

Wake Forest at Louisville 11:30 a.m. ESPN2

Baseball: MLB

Atlanta at Philadelphia noon ESPN

Houston at Oakland 3 p.m. AT&T-SW

Chicago White Sox at LA Angels 7:30 p.m. ESPN

College Basketball: Men

The 3X3U National Championship 2:30 p.m. ESPN2

College Basketball: Women

NCAA National Championship 5 p.m. ESPN

High School Basketball

Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships 12:30 p.m. CBS

Pro Basketball: NBA

LA Lakers at LA Clippers 2:30 p.m. ABC

Golden State at Atlanta 6:30 p.m. NBATV

Orlando at Denver 9 p.m. NBATV

Bowling

PBA: USBC Masters 1 p.m. FS1

Golf

Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals 7 a.m. GOLF

PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open noon GOLF

PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open 1:30 p.m. NBC

LPGA Tour: ANA Inspiration 4 p.m. GOLF

Pro Hockey: NHL

Detroit at Tampa Bay 11 a.m. NBC

Washington at New Jersey 2 p.m. NHLN

Dallas at Carolina 6 p.m. NBCSN

College Lacrosse: Men

Michigan at Johns Hopkins 11 a.m. ESPNU

Rugby

Champions Cup: Bristol at Bordeaux-Begles 3:30 p.m. NBCSN

College Soccer: Men

Maryland at Indiana noon BTN

College Soccer: Women

Washington at UCLA 4 p.m. PAC12N

Soccer: Men

Premier: Tottenham Hotspur at Newcastle United 8 a.m. NBCSN

Premier: Fulham at Aston Villa 10:25 a.m. NBCSN

Premier: Brighton & Hove Albion at Manchester United 1:25 p.m. NBCSN

College Softball

Kentucky at Tennessee 1 p.m. ESPNU

Virginia Tech at Duke 2 p.m. ACCN

Indiana at Iowa 2 p.m. BTN

Florida at Georgia 2 p.m. SECN

Illinois at Wisconsin 4 p.m. BTN

Surfing

5 p.m.

FS2 — WSL Championship Tour: The Newcastle Cup, Newcastle, Australia

College Volleyball

NCAA Women's Volleyball Selection Special 3 p.m. ESPNU

TENNIS

1 p.m.

TENNIS — Miami Open: ATP Singles Final

3:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Miami Open: WTA Doubles Final 

---

Radio

Major League Baseball: Texas Rangers at Kansas City Royals, 12:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

 
 

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Sports Editor

I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.