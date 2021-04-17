Sunday, April 18
TV
Auto/Motorsports Racing
Formula One: The Italian Grand Prix 7:55 a.m. ESPN
NHRA: Qualifying 9 a.m. FS1
MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Portugal 1 p.m. NBCSN
NASCAR: The Toyota Owners 400 2 p.m. FOX
IndyCar Series: Honda Indy GP Of Alabama 2:30 p.m. NBC
NHRA: DENSO Spark Plugs 7 p.m. FS1
College Baseball
Clemson at Miami 11 a.m. ACCN
Abilene Christian at Texas 1 p.m. LHN
Baseball: MLB
Baltimore at Texas 1:30 p.m. BSSW
Houston at Seattle 3 p.m. AT&T-SW
LA Dodgers at San Diego 3 p.m. MLBN
Atlanta at Chicago Cubs 6 p.m. ESPN
Pro Basketball: NBA
New Orleans at New York 12:15 p.m. ESPN
Brooklyn at Miami 2:30 p.m. ESPN
Houston at Orlando 6 p.m. AT&T-SW2
Sacramento at Dallas 6:30 p.m. BSSW
Minnesota at LA Clippers 9 p.m. NBATV
Bowling
PBA: The Super Slam 11:30 a.m. FOX
College Football
FCS Football Selection Special 10:30 a.m. ESPNU
College Golf: Women
Southeastern Conference Tournament 7:30 a.m. SECN
Golf
EPGA Tour: Austrian Open 6:30 a.m. GOLF
PGA Tour: RBC Heritage noon GOLF
PGA Tour: RBC Heritage, 2 p.m. CBS
Champions Tour: Chubb Classic 2 p.m. GOLF
Pro Hockey: NHL
Washington at Boston 11 a.m. NBC
NY Rangers at New Jersey 2 p.m. NHLN
NY Islanders at Philadelphia 5:30 p.m. NBCSN
Los Angeles at Colorado 8 p.m. NBCSN
Horse Racing
NYRA: America's Day at the Races noon FS2
NYRA: America's Day at the Races 1:30 p.m. FS1
NYRA: America's Day at the Races 4:30 p.m. FS2
College Lacrosse
Men: Lafayette at Lehigh 11 a.m. CBSSN
Women: Michigan at Northwestern 11:30 a.m. ESPNU
Men: Ohio St. at Maryland 4 p.m. BTN
Rodeo
PBR: Express Ranches Invitational noon CBS
PBR: Express Ranches Invitational 7 p.m. CBSSN
College Soccer: Women
Big East Final 10 a.m. FS1
Big Ten Final: Iowa vs. Wisconsin 11 a.m. BTN
Soccer: Men
Premier: Fulham at Arsenal 7:30 a.m. NBCSN
Premier: Burnley at Manchester United 10 a.m. NBCSN
MLS: LA Galaxy at Inter Miami 2 p.m. ABC
MLS: Philadelphia Union at Columbus Crew 4:30 p.m. FS1
Liga MX: Toluca FC at Santos Laguna 7 p.m. FS2
Liga MX: CF Pachuca at Monterrey 9 p.m. FS2
College Softball
Florida at Alabama 1 p.m. SECN
Ohio St. at Indiana 1:30 p.m. BTN
North Carolina at Pittsburgh 2 p.m. ACCN
Baylor at Oklahoma St. 2 p.m. ESPN2
Arizona at Arizona St. 3 p.m. PAC12N
Mississippi St. at Missouri 3 p.m. SECN
Texas at Oklahoma 4 p.m. ESPN2
California at Stanford 5 p.m. PAC12N
Tennessee at South Carolina 5 p.m. SECN
Surfing
WSL Championship Tour: Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic 5:30 p.m. FS2
Tennis
ATP: Monte Carlo Doubles Final 5 a.m. TENNIS
ATP: Monte Carlo Singles Final 7:30 a.m. TENNIS
WTA: Charleston Singles, Doubles Finals 11 a.m. TENNIS
ATP: Barcelona, Belgrade; WTA: Stuttgart, Istanbul 3 a.m. (Mon) TENNIS
ATP: Barcelona, Belgrade; WTA: Stuttgart, Istanbul 5 a.m. (Mon) TENNIS
College Volleyball: Women's Tournament
NCAA: Baylor vs. Nebraska 1:30 p.m. ESPNU
NCAA: Penn St. vs. Texas 4 p.m. ESPNU
NCAA: Ohio St. vs. Florida 6:30 p.m. ESPN2
NCAA Tournament: Oregon vs. Purdue 7:30 p.m. ESPNU
NCAA: W. Kentucky vs. Kentucky 9 p.m. ESPN2
---
Radio
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Texas Rangers, 1 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)