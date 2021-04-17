Sunday, April 18

TV

Auto/Motorsports Racing

Formula One: The Italian Grand Prix 7:55 a.m. ESPN

NHRA: Qualifying 9 a.m. FS1

MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Portugal 1 p.m. NBCSN

NASCAR: The Toyota Owners 400 2 p.m. FOX

IndyCar Series: Honda Indy GP Of Alabama 2:30 p.m. NBC

NHRA: DENSO Spark Plugs 7 p.m. FS1

College Baseball

Clemson at Miami 11 a.m. ACCN

Abilene Christian at Texas 1 p.m. LHN

Baseball: MLB

Baltimore at Texas 1:30 p.m. BSSW

Houston at Seattle 3 p.m. AT&T-SW

LA Dodgers at San Diego 3 p.m. MLBN

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs 6 p.m. ESPN

Pro Basketball: NBA

New Orleans at New York 12:15 p.m. ESPN

Brooklyn at Miami 2:30 p.m. ESPN

Houston at Orlando 6 p.m. AT&T-SW2

Sacramento at Dallas 6:30 p.m. BSSW

Minnesota at LA Clippers 9 p.m. NBATV

Bowling

PBA: The Super Slam 11:30 a.m. FOX

College Football

FCS Football Selection Special 10:30 a.m. ESPNU

College Golf: Women

Southeastern Conference Tournament 7:30 a.m. SECN

Golf

EPGA Tour: Austrian Open 6:30 a.m. GOLF

PGA Tour: RBC Heritage noon GOLF

PGA Tour: RBC Heritage, 2 p.m. CBS

Champions Tour: Chubb Classic 2 p.m. GOLF

Pro Hockey: NHL

Washington at Boston 11 a.m. NBC

NY Rangers at New Jersey 2 p.m. NHLN

NY Islanders at Philadelphia 5:30 p.m. NBCSN

Los Angeles at Colorado 8 p.m. NBCSN

Horse Racing

NYRA: America's Day at the Races noon FS2

NYRA: America's Day at the Races 1:30 p.m. FS1

NYRA: America's Day at the Races 4:30 p.m. FS2

College Lacrosse

Men: Lafayette at Lehigh 11 a.m. CBSSN

Women: Michigan at Northwestern 11:30 a.m. ESPNU

Men: Ohio St. at Maryland 4 p.m. BTN

Rodeo

PBR: Express Ranches Invitational noon CBS

PBR: Express Ranches Invitational 7 p.m. CBSSN

College Soccer: Women

Big East Final 10 a.m. FS1

Big Ten Final: Iowa vs. Wisconsin 11 a.m. BTN

Soccer: Men

Premier: Fulham at Arsenal 7:30 a.m. NBCSN

Premier: Burnley at Manchester United 10 a.m. NBCSN

MLS: LA Galaxy at Inter Miami 2 p.m. ABC

MLS: Philadelphia Union at Columbus Crew 4:30 p.m. FS1

Liga MX: Toluca FC at Santos Laguna 7 p.m. FS2

Liga MX: CF Pachuca at Monterrey 9 p.m. FS2

College Softball 

Florida at Alabama 1 p.m. SECN

Ohio St. at Indiana 1:30 p.m. BTN

North Carolina at Pittsburgh 2 p.m. ACCN

Baylor at Oklahoma St. 2 p.m. ESPN2

Arizona at Arizona St. 3 p.m. PAC12N

Mississippi St. at Missouri 3 p.m. SECN

Texas at Oklahoma 4 p.m. ESPN2

California at Stanford 5 p.m. PAC12N

Tennessee at South Carolina 5 p.m. SECN

Surfing

WSL Championship Tour: Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic 5:30 p.m. FS2

Tennis

ATP: Monte Carlo Doubles Final 5 a.m. TENNIS

ATP: Monte Carlo Singles Final 7:30 a.m. TENNIS

WTA: Charleston Singles, Doubles Finals 11 a.m. TENNIS

ATP: Barcelona, Belgrade; WTA: Stuttgart, Istanbul 3 a.m. (Mon) TENNIS

ATP: Barcelona, Belgrade; WTA: Stuttgart, Istanbul 5 a.m. (Mon) TENNIS

College Volleyball: Women's Tournament

NCAA: Baylor vs. Nebraska 1:30 p.m. ESPNU

NCAA: Penn St. vs. Texas 4 p.m. ESPNU

NCAA: Ohio St. vs. Florida 6:30 p.m. ESPN2

NCAA Tournament: Oregon vs. Purdue 7:30 p.m. ESPNU

NCAA: W. Kentucky vs. Kentucky 9 p.m. ESPN2

---

Radio

MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Texas Rangers, 1 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

 
 

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Sports Editor

I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.