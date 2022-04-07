Sunday, April 10

TV

College Acrobatics & Tumbling

Baylor at Oregon 6 p.m. PAC-12N

High School Athletics

Spotlight 6:30 p.m. BSSW

Auto Racing

FIM MotoGP: Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas 12:30 p.m. NBC

Formula E: Rome 2:30 p.m. CBSSN

IndyCar Series: Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach 2:30 p.m. NBC

MotoAmerica Superbike: Circuit of The Americas 9 p.m. FS2

FIM: MX2 12:30 a.m. (Mon) CBSSN

FIM: MXGP 1:30 a.m. (Mon) CBSSN

College Baseball

Georgia at South Carolina 11 a.m. SECN

TCU at Texas noon ESPNU

Florida St. at Georgia Tech 1 p.m. ACCN

Maryland at Minnesota 1 p.m. BTN

Alabama at Mississippi 2 p.m. SECN

Washington at California 3 p.m. PAC-12N

Baseball: MLB

Texas at Toronto 12:30 p.m. BSSW

NY Mets at Washington 12:30 p.m. MLBN

Houston at LA Angels 3 p.m. AT&T-SW (A)

Miami at San Francisco (JIP) 3:30 p.m. MLBN

Boston at NY Yankees 6 p.m. ESPN

Kay-Rod Cast 6 p.m. ESPN2

Pro Basketball

NBA: Atlanta at Houston 2:30 p.m. AT&T-SW

NBA: Indiana at Brooklyn 2:45 p.m. ESPN

G-League: Delaware at Raptors 905 6 p.m. NBATV

NBA: Boston at Memphis 6 p.m. TNT

NBA: San Antonio at Dallas 7:30 p.m. BSSW

NBA: Golden State at New Orleans 8:30 p.m. TNT

Bowling

PBA Playoffs: Round of 16 11 a.m. FS1

PBA Playoffs: Round of 16 1 p.m. FS1

Fishing: Bassmaster Elite Series

Guaranteed Rate at Chickamauga Lake 7 a.m. FS1

Golf

The Masters 2 p.m. CBS

Pro Hockey

NHL: Boston at Washington 12:30 p.m. TNT

AHL: Cleveland at Chicago 3 p.m. NHLN

NHL: Nashville at Pittsburgh 3 p.m. TNT

NHL: Dallas at Chicago 6 p.m. BSSW+

Horse Racing

NYRA: America's Day at the Races noon FS2

NYRA: America's Day at the Races 3 p.m. FS1

College Lacrosse: Men

Bucknell at Lehigh noon CBSSN

Rutgers at Maryland 6 p.m. BTN

Rodeo

PBR: The Wrangler Invitational 4 p.m. CBSSN

Rugby: Men

European Champions Cup: Harlequins at Montpellier 11 a.m. CNBC

HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series: Day 1 1 p.m. CNBC

MLR: United New York at Los Angeles 6 p.m. FS2

Soccer: Men

Premier: Burnley at Norwich City 8 a.m. USA

Premier: Liverpool at Manchester City 10:30 a.m. USA

MLS: Atlanta United FC at Charlotte FC 12:30 p.m. ABC

MLS: Minnesota United FC at Austin FC 6:30 p.m. FS1

College Softball

Virginia Tech at Florida St. 11 a.m. ACCN

Maryland at Purdue 11 a.m. BTN

Tennessee at Georgia 12:30 p.m. ESPN2

Arizona at Oregon St. 1 p.m. PAC-12N

Arizona St. at Oregon 2 p.m. ESPNEWS

Alabama at Florida 3 p.m. ESPN2

Tennis

ATP: Monte Carlo 6 a.m. TENNIS

WTA: Charleston Doubles Final 10 a.m. TENNIS

WTA: Charleston Singles Final 12:30 p.m. TENNIS

ATP: Monte Carlo 4 a.m. (Mon) TENNIS

ATP: Monte Carlo 5 a.m. (Mon) TENNIS

---

Radio

MLB: Texas Ranger at Toronto Blue Jays, noon (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

 
 

