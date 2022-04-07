Sunday, April 10
TV
College Acrobatics & Tumbling
Baylor at Oregon 6 p.m. PAC-12N
High School Athletics
Spotlight 6:30 p.m. BSSW
Auto Racing
FIM MotoGP: Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas 12:30 p.m. NBC
Formula E: Rome 2:30 p.m. CBSSN
IndyCar Series: Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach 2:30 p.m. NBC
MotoAmerica Superbike: Circuit of The Americas 9 p.m. FS2
FIM: MX2 12:30 a.m. (Mon) CBSSN
FIM: MXGP 1:30 a.m. (Mon) CBSSN
College Baseball
Georgia at South Carolina 11 a.m. SECN
TCU at Texas noon ESPNU
Florida St. at Georgia Tech 1 p.m. ACCN
Maryland at Minnesota 1 p.m. BTN
Alabama at Mississippi 2 p.m. SECN
Washington at California 3 p.m. PAC-12N
Baseball: MLB
Texas at Toronto 12:30 p.m. BSSW
NY Mets at Washington 12:30 p.m. MLBN
Houston at LA Angels 3 p.m. AT&T-SW (A)
Miami at San Francisco (JIP) 3:30 p.m. MLBN
Boston at NY Yankees 6 p.m. ESPN
Kay-Rod Cast 6 p.m. ESPN2
Pro Basketball
NBA: Atlanta at Houston 2:30 p.m. AT&T-SW
NBA: Indiana at Brooklyn 2:45 p.m. ESPN
G-League: Delaware at Raptors 905 6 p.m. NBATV
NBA: Boston at Memphis 6 p.m. TNT
NBA: San Antonio at Dallas 7:30 p.m. BSSW
NBA: Golden State at New Orleans 8:30 p.m. TNT
Bowling
PBA Playoffs: Round of 16 11 a.m. FS1
PBA Playoffs: Round of 16 1 p.m. FS1
Fishing: Bassmaster Elite Series
Guaranteed Rate at Chickamauga Lake 7 a.m. FS1
Golf
The Masters 2 p.m. CBS
Pro Hockey
NHL: Boston at Washington 12:30 p.m. TNT
AHL: Cleveland at Chicago 3 p.m. NHLN
NHL: Nashville at Pittsburgh 3 p.m. TNT
NHL: Dallas at Chicago 6 p.m. BSSW+
Horse Racing
NYRA: America's Day at the Races noon FS2
NYRA: America's Day at the Races 3 p.m. FS1
College Lacrosse: Men
Bucknell at Lehigh noon CBSSN
Rutgers at Maryland 6 p.m. BTN
Rodeo
PBR: The Wrangler Invitational 4 p.m. CBSSN
Rugby: Men
European Champions Cup: Harlequins at Montpellier 11 a.m. CNBC
HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series: Day 1 1 p.m. CNBC
MLR: United New York at Los Angeles 6 p.m. FS2
Soccer: Men
Premier: Burnley at Norwich City 8 a.m. USA
Premier: Liverpool at Manchester City 10:30 a.m. USA
MLS: Atlanta United FC at Charlotte FC 12:30 p.m. ABC
MLS: Minnesota United FC at Austin FC 6:30 p.m. FS1
College Softball
Virginia Tech at Florida St. 11 a.m. ACCN
Maryland at Purdue 11 a.m. BTN
Tennessee at Georgia 12:30 p.m. ESPN2
Arizona at Oregon St. 1 p.m. PAC-12N
Arizona St. at Oregon 2 p.m. ESPNEWS
Alabama at Florida 3 p.m. ESPN2
Tennis
ATP: Monte Carlo 6 a.m. TENNIS
WTA: Charleston Doubles Final 10 a.m. TENNIS
WTA: Charleston Singles Final 12:30 p.m. TENNIS
ATP: Monte Carlo 4 a.m. (Mon) TENNIS
ATP: Monte Carlo 5 a.m. (Mon) TENNIS
---
Radio
MLB: Texas Ranger at Toronto Blue Jays, noon (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)