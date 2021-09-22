Saturday, Sept. 25

TV

Auto Racing

Formula 1: Russian GP Qualifying, 6:55 a.m. ESPN2

IndyCar: Streets Of Long Beach Qualifying 2 p.m. NBCSN

IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship 4 p.m. NBCSN

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco Uniforms 302 6:30 p.m. NBCSN

Major League Baseball

Houston at Oakland 3 p.m. AT&T-SW

Texas at Baltimore 6 p.m. BSSW

Fishing

Bassmaster Open 7 a.m. FS1

College Football

Boise St. at Utah St. 11 a.m. CBS

Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin 11 a.m. FOX

Central Connecticut St. at Miami 11:30 a.m. BSSW

North Texas at Louisiana Tech 6 p.m. BSSW+

Pro Football

Pro Football Weekly 11 a.m. BSSW

Golf

Ryder Cup: Team U.S. vs. Team Europe, Day 2 7 a.m. GOLF

Ryder Cup: Team U.S. vs. Team Europe, Day 2 8 a.m. NBC

LPGA Tour: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship noon GOLF

Ryder Cup: Team U.S. vs. Team Europe, Day 2 2 p.m. NBC

PGA Tour Champions: Pure Insurance Championship 3 p.m. GOLF

Rugby

Premiership: Bristol at Wasps 11:30 p.m. NBCSN

College Soccer: Men

North Carolina at Virginia 3 p.m. BSSW

Soccer: Men

Premier: Manchester City at Chelsea 6:30 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League 9 a.m. NBCSN

Premier: Liverpool at Burnley 11:30 a.m. NBCSN

---

Radio

College Football

Texas Tech at Texas, 10 a.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview) (Texas call)

Texas Tech at Texas, 10 a.m. (KYZS 1490-AM/95.7-FM, Tyler) (Texas Tech call)

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas at Arlington, 2:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

Junior College Football

Tyler at Trinity Valley, 5:30 p.m. (KTBB 97.5-FM/600-AM, Tyler-Longview)

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Sports Editor

I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.