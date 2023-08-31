Saturday, Sept. 2

TV

Auto Racing

Formula 1: Italian GP Practice 5:25 a.m. ESPN2

Formula 1: Italian GP Qualifying 8:55 a.m. ESPN2

NASCAR Cup: Cook Out Southern 500 Practice, Qualifying 11:30 a.m. USA

Xfinity: Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 2:30 p.m. USA

Major League Baseball

NY Yankees at Houston 6 p.m. AT&T-SW

Minnesota at Texas 6 p.m. FOX

Pro Basketball: WNBA

Seattle at Las Vegas 8 p.m. NBATV

College Football

Virginia vs. Tennessee 11 a.m. ABC

Fresno St. at Purdue 11 a.m. BTN

Bowling Green at Liberty 11 a.m. CBSSN

Arkansas St. at Oklahoma 11 a.m. ESPN

Louisiana Tech at SMU 11 a.m. ESPNU

Colorado at TCU 11 a.m. FOX

Utah St. at Iowa 11 a.m. FS1

East Carolina at Michigan 11 a.m. Peacock

Ball St. at Kentucky 11 a.m. SECN

Western Carolina at Arkansas noon SECN

Mercer at Mississippi 1 p.m. SECN

Grambling St. vs. Hampton 2 p.m. NFLN 

Portland St. at Oregon 2 p.m. PAC-12N

Boise St. at Washington 2:30 p.m. ABC

Towson St. at Maryland 2:30 p.m. BTN

Ohio St. at Indiana 2:30 p.m. CBS

South Florida at W. Kentucky 2:30 p.m. CBSSN

UMass at Auburn 2:30 p.m. ESPN

Rice at Texas 2:30 p.m. FOX

Buffalo at Wisconsin 2:30 p.m. FS1

Tennessee St. at Notre Dame 2:30 p.m. NBC

California at North Texas 3 p.m. ESPNU

SE Louisiana at Mississippi St. 3 p.m. SECN

Tennessee-Martin at Georgia 5 p.m. SECN

Nevada at at USC 5:30 p.m. PAC-12N

Washington St. at Colorado St. 6 p.m. CBSSN

New Mexico at Texas A&M 6 p.m. ESPN

UTSA at Houston 6 p.m. FS1

Army at Louisiana-Monroe 6 p.m. NFLN

Alabama A&M at Vanderbilt 6 p.m. SECN

Texas St. at Baylor 6 p.m. ESPN+

Central Arkansas at Oklahoma St. 6 p.m. ESPN+

North Carolina vs. South Carolina 6:30 p.m. ABC

Toledo at Illinois 6:30 p.m. BTN

Texas Tech at Wyoming 6:30 p.m. CBS

West Virginia at Penn St. 6:30 p.m. NBC

Middle Tennessee at Alabama 6:30 p.m. SECN

South Alabama at Tulane 7 p.m. ESPNU

Northern Arizona at Arizona 9 p.m. PAC-12N

Sam Houston St. at BYU 9:15 p.m. FS1

Idaho St. at San Diego St. 9:30 p.m. CBSSN

Coastal Carolina at UCLA 9:30 p.m. ESPN

Golf

Walker Cup: GB&I vs. U.S. 7 a.m. GOLF

DP World Tour: Omega European Masters 12:30 p.m. GOLF

LPGA Tour: Portland Classic 5 p.m. GOLF

Soccer: Men

Premier League: Everton at Sheffield United 6:30 a.m. USA

Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Chelsea 9 a.m. USA

Tennis

ATP/WTA: U.S. Open, Third Round 10 a.m. ESPN2

ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round 6 p.m. ESPN2

---

Radio

Major League Baseball: Minnesota Twins at Texas Rangers, 6 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

College Football: Rice at Texas, 1:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

College Football: New Mexico at Texas A&M, 5 p.m. (KTBB 97.5-FM, Tyler)

College Football: Texas Tech at Wyoming, 5:30 p.m. (KTBB 600-AM, Tyler)

