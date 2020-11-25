Saturday, Nov. 28

TV

Auto Racing

F1: Bahrain Grand Prix, Practice 5:55 a.m. ESPN2

F1: Bahrain Grand Prix, Qualifying 7:55 a.m. ESPN2

Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series 11:30 a.m. CBS

College Basketball: Men

North Dakota St. at Nebraska 11 a.m BTN

South Carolina vs. Liberty 3 p.m. ESPNEWS

Loyola Marymount at Minnesota 5 p.m. BTN

North Texas at Arkansas 5 p.m. SECN

Notre Dame at Michigan St. 7 p.m. BTN

Utah Valley at BYU 8 p.m. BYUTV

Montana at USC 8 p.m. PAC12

Eastern Washington at Washington 10 p.m. PAC12

College Football

Penn St. at Michigan 11 a.m. ABC

NC State at Syracuse 11 a.m. ACCN

Kent St. at Buffalo 11 a.m. CBSSN

Kentucky at Florida 11 a.m. ESPN

Maryland at Indiana 11 a.m. ESPN2

Bowling Green at Ohio 11 a.m. ESPNU

Texas Tech at Oklahoma St. 11 a.m. FOX

Ohio St. at Illinois 11 a.m. FS1

Vanderbilt at Missouri 11 a.m. SEC

Iowa St. at Texas (replay) 1 p.m. LHN

North Texas at UTSA 2 p.m. FSSW

Pittsburgh at Clemson 2:30 p.m. ABC

Auburn at Alabama 2:30 p.m. CBS

Florida Atlantic at Middle Tennessee 2:30 p.m. CBSSN

Northwestern at Michigan St. 2:30 p.m. ESPN

Troy at Appalachian St. 2:30 p.m. ESPN2

Louisville at Boston College 3 p.m. ACCN

San Jose St. at Boise St. 3 p.m. FOX

Rutgers at Purdue 3 p.m. FS1

Mississippi St. at Mississippi 3 p.m. SECN

San Diego St. at Colorado 4 p.m. PAC12

Memphis at Navy 6 p.m. CBSSN

LSU at Texas A&M 6 p.m. ESPN

Kansas St. at Baylor 6 p.m. ESPN2

Duke at Georgia Tech 6 p.m. FSSW

Utah at Washington 6:30 p.m. ABC

Georgia at South Carolina 6:30 p.m. SECN

Virginia at Florida St. 7 p.m. ACCN

Troy at Appalachian St. 7 p.m. ESPNU

Arizona at UCLA 7 p.m. FOX

TCU at Kansas 7 p.m. FS1

North Texas at USTA (replay) midnight FSSW

Golf

EPGA: Dunhill Championship 4 a.m. GOLF 

LE: Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de Espana 11:30 a.m. GOLF

EPGA: Dunhill Championship 4 a.m. (Sun) GOLF 

Horse Racing

America's Day at the Race 10:30 a.m. FS2

America's Day at the Races 2 p.m. FSSW+

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis 9 p.m. ESPN2

Skiing

FIS: Alpine World Cup 2 p.m. NBC

Soccer: Men

Premier: Burnley at Manchester City 8:55 a.m. NBCSN

Premier: Burnley at Manchester City 8:55 a.m. UNVSOHD

Premier: Leeds United at Everton 11 a.m. KLTV3

Premier: Leeds United at Everton 11:30 a.m. NBC

Premier: Sheffield United at West Bromwich Albion 1:55 p.m. NBCSN

Liga MX: León vs. Puebla 6:30 p.m. UNIHD

Liga MX: Club América vs. Guadalajara 9 p.m. UNIHD

Serie A: Udinese at Lazio 5:25 a.m. (Sun) ESPNEWS

---

Radio: College Football 

Texas Tech at Oklahoma, 10 a.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

LSU at Texas A&M, 5 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

Streaming: High School Football

Chilton vs. Tenaha in Athens, 6 p.m. (TexanLive, $7.95)

