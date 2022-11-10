Saturday, Nov. 12
TV
Auto Racing
Formula 1: Practice 9:25 a.m. ESPNEWS
Formula 1: Grand Prix Sprint 1:25 p.m. ESPNEWS
College Basketball: Men
St. Peter's at Seton Hall 11 a.m. FS2
Lafayette at St. John's 5 p.m. FS2
Northeastern at Providence 7 p.m. FS2
College Basketball: Women
Shamrock Classic: California vs. Notre Dame 3 p.m. NBC
Pro Basketball: G-League
Birmingham at Texas Legends 7:30 p.m. BSSW+
Pro Basketball: NBA
Portland at Dallas 7:30 p.m. BSSW
Houston at New Orleans 7:30 p.m. NBATV
College Football
Notre Dame vs. Navy 11 a.m. ABC
Pittsburgh at Virginia 11 a.m. ACCN
Virginia Tech at Duke 11 a.m. BSSW
Rutgers at Michigan St. 11 a.m. BTN
Missouri at Tennessee 11 a.m. CBS
Liberty at UConn 11 a.m. CBSSN
LSU at Arkansas 11 a.m. ESPN
Purdue at Illinois 11 a.m. ESPN2
SMU at South Florida 11 a.m. ESPNU
Indiana at Ohio St. 11 a.m. FOX
Oklahoma at West Virginia 11 a.m. FS1
Vanderbilt at Kentucky 11 a.m. SECN
Nebraska at Michigan 2:30 p.m. ABC
Boston College at NC State 2:30 p.m. ACCN
Miami at Georgia Tech 2:30 p.m. BSSW+
Northwestern at Minnesota 2:30 p.m. BTN
Alabama at Mississippi 2:30 p.m. CBS
New Mexico at Air Force 2:30 p.m. CBSSN
Louisville at Clemson 2:30 p.m. ESPN
UCF at Tulane 2:30 p.m. ESPN2
Iowa St. at Oklahoma St. 2:30 p.m. ESPNU
Maryland at Penn St. 2:30 p.m. FOX
Wisconsin at Iowa 2:30 p.m. FS1
Army at Troy 2:30 p.m. NFLN
Arizona St. at Washington St. 2:30 p.m. PAC-12N
South Carolina at Florida 3 p.m. SECN
Wyoming at Colorado St. 6 p.m. CBSSN
Georgia at Mississippi St. 6 p.m. ESPN
Washington at Oregon 6 p.m. FOX
Kansas St. at Baylor 6 p.m. FS1
TCU at Texas 6:30 p.m. ABC
North Carolina at Wake Forest 6:30 p.m. ESPN2
Southern Miss at Coastal Carolina 6:30 p.m. ESPNU
Texas A&M at Auburn 6:30 p.m. SECN
Florida St. at Syracuse 7 p.m. ACCN
California at Oregon St. 8 p.m. PAC-12N
Stanford at Utah 9 p.m. ESPN
Boise St. at Nevada 9:30 p.m. CBSSN
Arizona at UCLA 9:30 p.m. FOX
San Jose St. at San Diego St. 9:30 p.m. FS1
SC State at Howard 10 p.m. ESPNU
Golf
PGA Tour: Cadence Bank Houston Open noon GOLF
PGA Tour Champions: Charles Schwab Cup Championship 3 p.m. GOLF
LPGA Tour: Pelican Women's Championship 6:30 p.m. GOLF
DP World Tour: Nedbank Golf Challenge 1:30 a.m. (Sun) GOLF
Pro Hockey: NHL
Ottawa at Philadelphia noon NHLN
Pittsburgh at Montreal 6 p.m. NHLN
Horse Racing
NYRA: America's Day at the Races 10:30 a.m. FS2
NYRA: America's Day at the Races 1 p.m. FS2
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC 281 Prelims: Undercard Bouts 7 p.m. ESPNEWS
Soccer: Men
SPFL: Rangers at St. Mirren 6:25 a.m. CBSSN
Premier: Brentford at Manchester City 6:30 a.m. USA
Premier: Southampton at Liverpool 9 a.m. USA
Premier: Chelsea at Newcastle United 11:30 a.m. NBC
Premier: Arsenal at Wolverhampton 1:45 p.m. USA
Serie A: Inter Milan at Atalanta 5:25 a.m. (Sun) CBSSN
Tennis
Next Gen ATP Finals Championship; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Semifinals; All American Cup 5 a.m. TENNIS
All American Cup 7 p.m. TENNIS
Next Gen ATP Finals Doubles Championship 4:30 a.m. (Sun) TENNIS
Next Gen ATP Finals Doubles Championship 5 a.m. (Sun) TENNIS
College Volleyball: Women
Penn St. at Purdue 7 p.m. BTN
Radio
College Football: Texas Tech at Kansas, 5 p.m. (KTBB 600-AM, Tyler)
College Football: Texas A&M at Auburn, 5:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)
College Football: TCU at Texas, 5:30 p.m. (KTBB 97.5-FM, Tyler-Longview)