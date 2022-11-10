Saturday, Nov. 12

TV

Auto Racing

Formula 1: Practice 9:25 a.m. ESPNEWS

Formula 1: Grand Prix Sprint 1:25 p.m. ESPNEWS

College Basketball: Men

St. Peter's at Seton Hall 11 a.m. FS2

Lafayette at St. John's 5 p.m. FS2

Northeastern at Providence 7 p.m. FS2

College Basketball: Women

Shamrock Classic: California vs. Notre Dame 3 p.m. NBC

Pro Basketball: G-League

Birmingham at Texas Legends 7:30 p.m. BSSW+

Pro Basketball: NBA

Portland at Dallas 7:30 p.m. BSSW

Houston at New Orleans 7:30 p.m. NBATV

College Football

Notre Dame vs. Navy 11 a.m. ABC 

Pittsburgh at Virginia 11 a.m. ACCN

Virginia Tech at Duke 11 a.m. BSSW

Rutgers at Michigan St. 11 a.m. BTN

Missouri at Tennessee 11 a.m. CBS

Liberty at UConn 11 a.m. CBSSN

LSU at Arkansas 11 a.m. ESPN

Purdue at Illinois 11 a.m. ESPN2

SMU at South Florida 11 a.m. ESPNU

Indiana at Ohio St. 11 a.m. FOX

Oklahoma at West Virginia 11 a.m. FS1

Vanderbilt at Kentucky 11 a.m. SECN

Nebraska at Michigan 2:30 p.m. ABC

Boston College at NC State 2:30 p.m. ACCN

Miami at Georgia Tech 2:30 p.m. BSSW+

Northwestern at Minnesota 2:30 p.m. BTN

Alabama at Mississippi 2:30 p.m. CBS

New Mexico at Air Force 2:30 p.m. CBSSN

Louisville at Clemson 2:30 p.m. ESPN

UCF at Tulane 2:30 p.m. ESPN2

Iowa St. at Oklahoma St. 2:30 p.m. ESPNU

Maryland at Penn St. 2:30 p.m. FOX

Wisconsin at Iowa 2:30 p.m. FS1

Army at Troy 2:30 p.m. NFLN

Arizona St. at Washington St. 2:30 p.m. PAC-12N

South Carolina at Florida 3 p.m. SECN

Wyoming at Colorado St. 6 p.m. CBSSN

Georgia at Mississippi St. 6 p.m. ESPN

Washington at Oregon 6 p.m. FOX

Kansas St. at Baylor 6 p.m. FS1

TCU at Texas 6:30 p.m. ABC

North Carolina at Wake Forest 6:30 p.m. ESPN2

Southern Miss at Coastal Carolina 6:30 p.m. ESPNU

Texas A&M at Auburn 6:30 p.m. SECN

Florida St. at Syracuse 7 p.m. ACCN

California at Oregon St. 8 p.m. PAC-12N

Stanford at Utah 9 p.m. ESPN

Boise St. at Nevada 9:30 p.m. CBSSN

Arizona at UCLA 9:30 p.m. FOX

San Jose St. at San Diego St. 9:30 p.m. FS1

SC State at Howard 10 p.m. ESPNU

Golf

PGA Tour: Cadence Bank Houston Open noon GOLF

PGA Tour Champions: Charles Schwab Cup Championship 3 p.m. GOLF

LPGA Tour: Pelican Women's Championship 6:30 p.m. GOLF

DP World Tour: Nedbank Golf Challenge 1:30 a.m. (Sun) GOLF 

Pro Hockey: NHL

Ottawa at Philadelphia noon NHLN

Pittsburgh at Montreal 6 p.m. NHLN

Horse Racing

NYRA: America's Day at the Races 10:30 a.m. FS2

NYRA: America's Day at the Races 1 p.m. FS2

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 281 Prelims: Undercard Bouts 7 p.m. ESPNEWS

Soccer: Men

SPFL: Rangers at St. Mirren 6:25 a.m. CBSSN

Premier: Brentford at Manchester City 6:30 a.m. USA

Premier: Southampton at Liverpool 9 a.m. USA

Premier: Chelsea at Newcastle United 11:30 a.m. NBC

Premier: Arsenal at Wolverhampton 1:45 p.m. USA

Serie A: Inter Milan at Atalanta 5:25 a.m. (Sun) CBSSN

Tennis

Next Gen ATP Finals Championship; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Semifinals; All American Cup 5 a.m. TENNIS

All American Cup 7 p.m. TENNIS

Next Gen ATP Finals Doubles Championship 4:30 a.m. (Sun) TENNIS

Next Gen ATP Finals Doubles Championship 5 a.m. (Sun) TENNIS

College Volleyball: Women

Penn St. at Purdue 7 p.m. BTN

Radio

College Football: Texas Tech at Kansas, 5 p.m. (KTBB 600-AM, Tyler)

College Football: Texas A&M at Auburn, 5:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

College Football: TCU at Texas, 5:30 p.m. (KTBB 97.5-FM, Tyler-Longview)

 
 

