Saturday, May 8

AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

1 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Steakhouse Elite 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

ESPNU — Mississippi at Texas A&M

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Texas at TCU

10 p.m.

ESPNU — UC Irvine at UC Santa Barbara

COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN — FCS: TBD, Semifinal

2:30 p.m.

ABC — FCS: TBD, Semifinal

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)

10 a.m.

ESPNU — TBA

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Oklahoma at Oklahoma St.

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2021 Whataburger Bassmaster Elite at Neely Henry Lake, Neely Henry Lake, Gadsden, Ala.

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Third Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Third Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Final Round, Greystone G&CC - Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.

11:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Final Round, Siam Country Club, Chonburi, Thailand

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night: Cory Sandhagen vs. T.J. Dillashaw (Bantamweights), Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

FS1 — San Diego at San Francisco

7 p.m.

FS1 — Philadelphia at Atlanta

NHL HOCKEY

3 p.m.

NBC — TBA

SOCCER (MEN'S)

7:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Leeds United

9 a.m.

ESPN — Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at Borussia Dortmund

10 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Sheffield United

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at Manchester City

6 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: NY City FC at Orlando City FC

8 p.m.

FOX — MLS: LA FC at LA Galaxy

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

1 p.m.

CBS — NWSL Challenge Cup: TBD, Championship

SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL

3 p.m.

FOX — TSL: Generals vs. Jousters, Houston

---

Radio

Junior College Football: Tyler at Blinn, 2:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

