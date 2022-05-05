Saturday, May 7

TV

Australian Rules Football

AFL: Adelaide at Carlton 1:30 a.m. (Sun) FS2

Auto/Motor Sports Racing

NASCAR Cup: Qualifying 9:30 a.m. FS1

Formula 1: Practice 11:55 a.m. ESPNEWS

Xfinity: Mahindra ROXOR 200 12:30 p.m. FS1

Formula 1: Qualifying 2:55 p.m. ESPN

AMA Supercross: Final Round 6:30 p.m. CNBC

College Baseball

Purdue at Iowa 11 a.m. BTN

Florida St. at Boston College 1 p.m. ACCN

North Carolina at NC State 1 p.m. ESPNU

Arkansas at Auburn 4:30 p.m. SECN

Florida at Mississippi St. 6:30 p.m. ESPNU

LSU at Alabama 7:30 p.m. SECN

Oregon at Oregon St. 8 p.m. PAC-12N

Baseball: MLB

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati 11:30 a.m. MLBN

Texas at NY Yankees noon BSSW

Detroit at Houston 3 p.m. AT&T-SW

Detroit at Houston 3 p.m. FS1

St. Louis at San Francisco 6 p.m. FS1

Washington at LA Angels (JIP) 9 p.m. MLBN

Pro Basketball: NBA Playoffs

East G3: Boston at Milwaukee 2:30 p.m. ABC

West G3: Memphis at Golden State 7:30 p.m. ABC

Pro Basketball: WNBA

Connecticut at New York 5 p.m. ESPN

Atlanta at Dallas 7 p.m. BSSW

Atlanta at Dallas 7 p.m. CBSSN

Fishing

Sport Championship: CNSD White Martin Classic 8 a.m. CBSSN

Pro Football: USFL

Tampa Bay at Birmingham 6 p.m. FOX

Golf

DP World Tour: British Masters 7 a.m. GOLF

PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship noon GOLF

PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship 2 p.m. CBS

PGA Tour Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Classic 2 p.m. GOLF

Pro Hockey: Stanley Cup Playoffs

East G3: Florida at Washington noon ESPN

West G3: Colorado at Nashville 3:30 p.m. TNT

East G3: NY Rangers at Pittsburgh 6 p.m. TNT

West G3: Calgary at Dallas 8:30 p.m. TNT

Horse Racing

NYRA: America's Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2

Kentucky Derby Prep: Preliminary Races 11 a.m. USA

The Kentucky Derby 1:30 p.m. NBC

NYRA: America's Day at the Races 3 p.m. FS2

The Kentucky Derby 5:45 p.m. NBC

College Lacrosse: Men

Metro Atlantic Final: Manhattan vs. St. Bonaventure 9 a.m. ESPNU

Duke at Notre Dame 11 a.m. ESPN2

America East Final: UMBC vs. Vermont 11 a.m. ESPNU

Big East Final: Villanova vs. Georgetown 3:30 p.m. CBSSN

Big Ten Final: Rutgers vs. Maryland 7 p.m. BTN

College Lacrosse: Women

Patriot League Final: Navy vs. Loyola (Md.) 1 p.m. CBSSN

Big East Final: Georgetown vs. Denver 1 p.m. FS2

Pac-12 Final: Colorado vs. Southern Cal 2 p.m. PAC-12N

ACC Final: Boston College vs. North Carolina 5 p.m. ACCN

Lacrosse

NLL West QF: Philadelphia at San Diego 9:30 p.m. ESPNU

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 274 Prelims 7 p.m. ESPN

Rugby: Men

MLR: Old Glory DC at New England 6 p.m. FS2

Soccer: Men

SPFL: Heart of Midlothian at Celtic 6 a.m. CBSSN

Premier: Wolverhampton at Chelsea 9 a.m. USA

Premier: Manchester United at Brighton & Hove Albion 11:30 a.m. NBC

Premier: Tottenham Hotspur at Liverpool 1:45 p.m. USA

MLS: Houston at D.C. United 6:30 p.m. AT&T-SW (A)

Liga MX Qualifier: Atlético San Luis at Monterrey 8 p.m. FS2

Soccer: Women, NWSL Challenge Cup

Final: Washington at North Carolina noon CBS

College Softball

Auburn at Tennessee 10:30 a.m. SECN

Pittsburgh at Duke 11 a.m. ACCN

Mississippi at Georgia 12:30 p.m. SECN

Baylor at Texas 1 p.m. LHN

Northwestern at Minnesota 2 p.m. BTN

Arkansas at Texas A&M 2:30 p.m. SECN

Indiana at Nebraska 4 p.m. BTN

Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma 4 p.m. ESPNU

Oregon at Stanford 4 p.m. PAC-12N

UCLA at Arizona St. 6 p.m. PAC-12N

Tennis

WTA: Madrid, Singles, Doubles Finals; ATP: Madrid, Singles, Doubles SF 6:30 a.m. TENNIS

ATP: Rome; Madrid Doubles Final 4 a.m. (Sun) TENNIS

ATP: Rome; Madrid Doubles Final 5 a.m. (Sun) TENNIS

College Beach Volleyball: Women's NCAA Tournament

Elimination Bracket 1 p.m. ESPN2

Elimination Bracket 2:30 p.m. ESPN2

Semifinal 1 4 p.m. ESPN2

Elimination Bracket 5:30 p.m. ESPN2

College Volleyball: Men

NCAA Final: Hawaii vs. Long Beach St. 7 p.m. ESPN2

Radio

MLB: Texas Rangers at New York Yankees, 11:30 a.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

 
 

