Saturday, May 15

TV

Auto Racing

Xfinity Series: Drydene 200 12:30 p.m. FS1

IndyCar: GMR Grand Prix 1:30 p.m. NBC

NHRA: Qualifying 6 p.m. FS1

College Baseball

Texas Tech at Oklahoma 11 a.m. BSSW

Texas Tech at Oklahoma 2 p.m. BSSW+

Baseball: MLB

Oakland at Minnesota 3 p.m. FS1

Texas at Houston 6 p.m. AT&T-SW

Texas at Houston 6 p.m. BSSW

St. Louis at San Diego 7:30 p.m. FS1

Basketball

2021 Basketball Hall of Fame 2:30 p.m. ESPN

Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony 4:30 p.m. ESPN

Pro Basketball: WNBA

Chicago at Washington noon ABC

Las Vegas at Seattle 2 p.m. ABC

Bowling

PBA: Playoffs Round of 4 10 a.m. FS1

Boxing: Super-Bantamweight

Luis Nery vs. Brandon Figueroa 9 p.m. SHO 

Australian Rules Football

AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Richmond 4 a.m. FS1

Pro Football: NFL

Texans 360 10 a.m. BSSW

Football: Spring League

TSL: Conquerors vs. Alphas 2 p.m. FS1

Golf

EPGA Tour: Betfred British Masters 6:30 a.m. GOLF

PGA Tour: AT&T Byron Nelson noon GOLF

PGA Tour: AT&T Byron Nelson 2 p.m. CBS

Champions Tour: Mitsubishi Electric Classic 2 p.m. GOLF 

Horse Racing

Preakness Prep 1 p.m. NBCSN

The Preakness Stakes 4 p.m. NBCSN

The Preakness Stakes Post Time 5:50 p.m. NBC 

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 262 Prelims: Undercard Bouts 7 p.m. ESPN2

Rugby

Premiership: Sale at Bath 10 p.m. NBCSN

Soccer

USL: Phoenix at Tampa Bay 7 p.m. ESPN2

College Softball

ACC Final 11 a.m. ESPN2

AAC Final 1 p.m. ESPN2

Big 12 Final 3 p.m. ESPN2

SEC Final 5 p.m. ESPN2

Swimming

TYR: The Pro Swim Series 5 p.m. NBCSN

---

Radio

Junior College Football: Cisco at Tyler, 2:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

MLB: Texas Rangers at Houston Astros, 6 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

 
 

