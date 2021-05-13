Saturday, May 15
TV
Auto Racing
Xfinity Series: Drydene 200 12:30 p.m. FS1
IndyCar: GMR Grand Prix 1:30 p.m. NBC
NHRA: Qualifying 6 p.m. FS1
College Baseball
Texas Tech at Oklahoma 11 a.m. BSSW
Texas Tech at Oklahoma 2 p.m. BSSW+
Baseball: MLB
Oakland at Minnesota 3 p.m. FS1
Texas at Houston 6 p.m. AT&T-SW
Texas at Houston 6 p.m. BSSW
St. Louis at San Diego 7:30 p.m. FS1
Basketball
2021 Basketball Hall of Fame 2:30 p.m. ESPN
Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony 4:30 p.m. ESPN
Pro Basketball: WNBA
Chicago at Washington noon ABC
Las Vegas at Seattle 2 p.m. ABC
Bowling
PBA: Playoffs Round of 4 10 a.m. FS1
Boxing: Super-Bantamweight
Luis Nery vs. Brandon Figueroa 9 p.m. SHO
Australian Rules Football
AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Richmond 4 a.m. FS1
Pro Football: NFL
Texans 360 10 a.m. BSSW
Football: Spring League
TSL: Conquerors vs. Alphas 2 p.m. FS1
Golf
EPGA Tour: Betfred British Masters 6:30 a.m. GOLF
PGA Tour: AT&T Byron Nelson noon GOLF
PGA Tour: AT&T Byron Nelson 2 p.m. CBS
Champions Tour: Mitsubishi Electric Classic 2 p.m. GOLF
Horse Racing
Preakness Prep 1 p.m. NBCSN
The Preakness Stakes 4 p.m. NBCSN
The Preakness Stakes Post Time 5:50 p.m. NBC
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC 262 Prelims: Undercard Bouts 7 p.m. ESPN2
Rugby
Premiership: Sale at Bath 10 p.m. NBCSN
Soccer
USL: Phoenix at Tampa Bay 7 p.m. ESPN2
College Softball
ACC Final 11 a.m. ESPN2
AAC Final 1 p.m. ESPN2
Big 12 Final 3 p.m. ESPN2
SEC Final 5 p.m. ESPN2
Swimming
TYR: The Pro Swim Series 5 p.m. NBCSN
---
Radio
Junior College Football: Cisco at Tyler, 2:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)
MLB: Texas Rangers at Houston Astros, 6 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)