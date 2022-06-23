Saturday, June 25

TV

Australian Rules Football

AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Collingwood midnight FS2

Auto/Motorsports Racing

Xfinity: Qualifying 11 a.m. USA

NASCAR Cup: Qualifying noon USA

Xfinity: Tennessee Lottery 250 2:30 p.m. USA 

MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1 5 p.m. FS2

Camping World: SRX Series 7 p.m. CBS

College Baseball: World Series Final

Game 1: Mississippi vs. Oklahoma 6 p.m. ESPN

Baseball: MLB

Houston at NY Yankees noon AT&T-SW

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay noon MLBN

Washington at Texas 3 p.m. BSSW

Washington at Texas 3 p.m. FS1

LA Dodgers at Atlanta 6 p.m. FOX

Seattle at LA Angels 9 p.m. FS1

Big3 Basketball

Week 2: Tri State vs. 3's Company, Triplets vs. Aliens, Ghost Ballers vs. Ball Hogs noon CBS

Pro Basketball: WNBA

Phoenix at Dallas 7 p.m. BSSW+

Phoenix at Dallas 7 p.m. NBATV

Washington at Las Vegas 9 p.m. NBATV

Fishing: Sport Fishing Championship

Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic 9 a.m. CBSSN

Football: CFL

Toronto at British Columbia 9 p.m. ESPN2

Football: USFL Semifinals

Philadelphia vs. New Jersey 2 p.m. FOX

New Orleans vs. Birmingham 7 p.m. NBC

Golf

DP World Tour: BMW International Open 6:30 a.m. GOLF

PGA Tour: Travelers Championship noon GOLF

LPGA Tour: Women's PGA Championship noon NBC

PGA Tour: Travelers Championship 2 p.m. CBS

PGA Tour Champions: U.S. Senior Open 2 p.m. GOLF

3Ice Hockey

Week 2: Team Murphy vs. Team LeClair, Team Carbonneau vs. Team Trottier, Team Fuhr vs. Team Mullen 4 p.m. CBSSN

Ice Hockey: Men's Memorial Cup

Saint John vs. Shawinigan 3 p.m. NHLN

Horse Racing

NYRA: America's Day at the Races 11:30 a.m. FS1

NYRA: America's Day at the Races 3 p.m. FS2

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts 6 p.m. ESPN2

Lightweights: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot 9 p.m. ESPN

Rugby: Men

MLR Final: New York vs. Seattle 11 a.m. FOX

Soccer: Men

USL: Louisville City FC at Hartford noon ESPN

MLS: Sporting KC at Seattle 2 p.m. ABC

MLS: Nashville SC at D.C. United 4 p.m. ESPN

Soccer: Women

Friendly: U.S. vs. Colombia 6:30 p.m. FS1

Softball: Athletes Unlimited

Team O'Toole vs Team Fischer 6 p.m. ESPNU

Team Zerkle vs Team Fischer 8:30 p.m. ESPNU

Tennis

ATP:Mallorca; WTA: Eastbourne, Bad Homburg Finals 6:30 a.m. TENNIS

Track & Field

USATF: U.S. Outdoor Championships 3 p.m. NBC

---

Radio

MLB: Washington Nationals at Texas Rangers, 2:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags