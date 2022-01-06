Saturday, Jan. 9

TV

College Basketball: Men

Clemson at NC State 11 a.m. BSSW+

Purdue at Penn St. 11 a.m. BTN

Wichita St. at Houston 11 a.m. CBS

South Carolina at Vanderbilt 11 a.m. ESPNU

UConn at Seton Hall 11 a.m. FOX

Dayton at George Washington 11 a.m. USA

Virginia at North Carolina noon ESPN

Syracuse at Wake Forest 1 p.m. BSSW+

Texas at Oklahoma St. 1 p.m. CBS

Tulsa at UCF 1 p.m. ESPNU

VCU at La Salle 1 p.m. USA

Michigan St. at Michigan 1:30 p.m. FOX

Nevada at San Diego St. 3 p.m. CBS

Kansas at Texas Tech 3 p.m. ESPN2

South Florida at Tulane 3 p.m. ESPNU

Loyola Marymount at Pacific 4 p.m. BSSW

San Diego at San Francisco 4 p.m. BSSW+

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern 7:30 p.m. AT&T-SW

College Basketball: Women

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern 5:30 p.m. AT&T-SW

Pro Basketball

G-League: Rio Grande Valley at Texas 7:30 p.m. BSSW

Figure Skating

U.S. Figure Skating Championships 3 p.m. NBC

College Football: FCS Championship

FCS Championship: Montana St. vs. N. Dakota St. 11 a.m. ESPN2

High School Football

All-Star Game noon NBC

Golf

PGA Tour: Sentry Tournament of Champions 5 p.m. GOLF

Pro Hockey: NHL

Pittsburgh at Dallas 1 p.m. BSSW

Lacrosse

Panther City at San Diego Seals 9 p.m. BSSW+

Soccer: Men

Liga MX: Querétaro at Monterrey 5 p.m. FS1

Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Santos Laguna 7 p.m. FS1

---

Radio

Junior College Basketball: Women, Kilgore at Tyler, 2 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

Pro Football: NFL, Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos, 3:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

Pro Football: NFL, Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles, 6:45 p.m. (KPYN 900-AM/99.5-FM, Atlanta; KGAS 104.3-FM, Carthage; KCKL 95.9-FM, Malakoff; KMHT 103.9-FM, Marshall; KPXI 100.7-FM, Overton; KFYN 104.3-FM, Paris; KKTK 1400-AM, Texarkana; KOOI 106.5-FM, Tyler; Spanish: KVLL 94.7-FM, Lufkin)

---

Streaming

College Basketball: Men

Kansas St. at West Virgina 1 p.m. ESPN+

 
 

