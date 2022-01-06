Saturday, Jan. 9
TV
College Basketball: Men
Clemson at NC State 11 a.m. BSSW+
Purdue at Penn St. 11 a.m. BTN
Wichita St. at Houston 11 a.m. CBS
South Carolina at Vanderbilt 11 a.m. ESPNU
UConn at Seton Hall 11 a.m. FOX
Dayton at George Washington 11 a.m. USA
Virginia at North Carolina noon ESPN
Syracuse at Wake Forest 1 p.m. BSSW+
Texas at Oklahoma St. 1 p.m. CBS
Tulsa at UCF 1 p.m. ESPNU
VCU at La Salle 1 p.m. USA
Michigan St. at Michigan 1:30 p.m. FOX
Nevada at San Diego St. 3 p.m. CBS
Kansas at Texas Tech 3 p.m. ESPN2
South Florida at Tulane 3 p.m. ESPNU
Loyola Marymount at Pacific 4 p.m. BSSW
San Diego at San Francisco 4 p.m. BSSW+
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern 7:30 p.m. AT&T-SW
College Basketball: Women
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern 5:30 p.m. AT&T-SW
Pro Basketball
G-League: Rio Grande Valley at Texas 7:30 p.m. BSSW
Figure Skating
U.S. Figure Skating Championships 3 p.m. NBC
College Football: FCS Championship
FCS Championship: Montana St. vs. N. Dakota St. 11 a.m. ESPN2
High School Football
All-Star Game noon NBC
Golf
PGA Tour: Sentry Tournament of Champions 5 p.m. GOLF
Pro Hockey: NHL
Pittsburgh at Dallas 1 p.m. BSSW
Lacrosse
Panther City at San Diego Seals 9 p.m. BSSW+
Soccer: Men
Liga MX: Querétaro at Monterrey 5 p.m. FS1
Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Santos Laguna 7 p.m. FS1
---
Radio
Junior College Basketball: Women, Kilgore at Tyler, 2 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)
Pro Football: NFL, Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos, 3:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)
Pro Football: NFL, Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles, 6:45 p.m. (KPYN 900-AM/99.5-FM, Atlanta; KGAS 104.3-FM, Carthage; KCKL 95.9-FM, Malakoff; KMHT 103.9-FM, Marshall; KPXI 100.7-FM, Overton; KFYN 104.3-FM, Paris; KKTK 1400-AM, Texarkana; KOOI 106.5-FM, Tyler; Spanish: KVLL 94.7-FM, Lufkin)
---
Streaming
College Basketball: Men
Kansas St. at West Virgina 1 p.m. ESPN+