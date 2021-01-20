Saturday, Jan. 23

TV

College Basketball: Men

Cincinnati at Houston 11 a.m. CBS

Virginia Tech at Syracuse 11 a.m. FSSW

George Mason at St. Joseph's 11:30 a.m. NBCSN

Baylor at Oklahoma St. 1 p.m. CBS

LaSalle at Richmond 1:30 p.m. NBCSN

Ohio St. at Wisconsin 3 p.m. CBS

UT Rio Grande Valley at New Mexico St. 8 p.m. FSSW+

Pro Basketball

Houston at Dallas 7:30 p.m. FSSW

Golf

LPGA: Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions 12:30 p.m. GOLF

LPGA: Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions 1:30 p.m. NBC 

PGA: The Desert Classic 2 p.m. GOLF

PGA Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Championship 6 p.m. GOLF

EPGA: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 1 a.m. (Sun) GOLF

Horse Racing

Pegasus World Cup Invitational 3:30 p.m. NBC

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 257 Prelims: Undercard Bouts 7 p.m. ESPN

Rugby

Heineken Champions Cup: ASM Clermont Auvergne vs. Bristol Bears 9 a.m. NBCSN

Skiing

FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup 3:30 p.m. NBCSN

FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup 5 p.m. NBCSN

Snowboarding

FIS: Snowboarding World Cup midnight NBCSN

---

Radio

Junior College Basketball (Men): Jacksonville at Tyler, 645 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

Recommended For You


TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Sports Editor

I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.