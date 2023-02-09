Saturday, Feb. 11
TV
College Basketball: Men
NC State at Boston College 11 a.m. ACCN
NC State at Boston College 11 a.m. BSSW
Penn St. at Maryland 11 a.m. BTN
Kentucky at Georgia 11 a.m. ESPN
West Virginia at Texas 11 a.m. ESPN2
Pittsburgh at Florida State 11 a.m. ESPNU
Providence vs. St. John's 11 a.m. FOX
Marquette at Georgetown 11 a.m. FS1
St. Bonaventure at Duquesne 11:30 a.m. USA
Kansas at Oklahoma noon CBS
South Carolina at Mississippi noon SECN
Army West Point at Navy 12:30 p.m. CBSSN
Virginia Tech at Notre Dame 1 p.m. ACCN
Virginia Tech at Notre Dame 1 p.m. BSSW
Alabama at Auburn 1 p.m. ESPN
Clemson at North Carolina 1 p.m. ESPN2
Southern Illinois at Drake 1 p.m. ESPNU
UConn at Creighton 1 p.m. FOX
Rutgers at Illinois 1 p.m. FS1
Mercer at Chattanooga 2:30 p.m. CBSSN
Vanderbilt at Florida 2:30 p.m. SECN
Wisconsin at Nebraska 3 p.m. BTN
Duke at Virginia 3 p.m. ESPN
Baylor at TCU 3 p.m. ESPN2
Loyola Chicago at Richmond 3 p.m. ESPNU
UNLV at San Diego State 3 p.m. FOX
Jackson St. at Florida A&M 3 p.m. Facebook
Alcorn St. at Bethune-Cookman 2 p.m. YouTube
Georgia Tech at Wake Forest 4 p.m. ACCN
Indiana at Michigan 5 p.m. ESPN
Oklahoma St. at Iowa St. 5 p.m. ESPN2
Mississippi St. at Arkansas 5 p.m. ESPNU
Saint Mary's at Portland 5 p.m. CBSSN
Missouri at Tennessee 5 p.m. SECN
USC at Oregon State 5 p.m. PAC12N
Charlotte at North Texas 5 p.m. ESPN+
Louisville at Miami 6 p.m. ACCN
LMU at Santa Clara 6 p.m. BSSW+ (Victoria only)
LMU at Santa Clara 6 p.m. BSSW (Tyler only)
Kansas St. at Texas Tech 6 p.m. ESPN+
Sam Houston at Abilene Christian 6 p.m. ESPN+
Alabama A&M at Mississippi Valley St. 6 p.m. YouTube
Stephen F. Austin at UTRGV 6:30 p.m. ESPN+
Arizona at Stanford 7 p.m. ESPN2
Seton Hall vs. Villanova 7 p.m. FS1
Wyoming at Boise St. 7 p.m. CBSSN
Arizona State at California 7 p.m. PAC12N
Texas A&M at LSU 7:30 p.m. SECN
Tarleton at Utah Tech 8 p.m. ESPN+
Utah State at San Jose State 9 p.m. CBSSN
UCLA at Oregon 9 p.m. ESPN
BYU at Gonzaga 9 p.m. ESPN2
Colorado at Utah 9 p.m. FS1
UC Riverside at UC Irvine 9:30 p.m. ESPNU
Washington at Washington State 9:30 p.m. PAC12N
College Basketball: Women
Army at Navy 10 a.m. CBSSN
Kansas St. at Texas Tech 2 p.m. ESPN+
Baylor at Oklahoma St. 2 p.m. ESPN+
Portland at Gonzaga 3 p.m. BSSW+ (Victoria only)
Portland at Gonzaga 3 p.m. BSSW (Tyler only)
TCU at Texas 4 p.m. LHN
Iowa St. at West Virginia 5 p.m. ESPN+
Pro Basketball: NBA
Philadelphia at Brooklyn 5 p.m. NBATV
San Antonio at Atlanta 6:30 p.m. BSSW (Victoria)
L.A. Lakers at Golden State 7:30 p.m. ABC
Dallas at Sacramento 9 p.m. BSSW (Tyler only)
Golf
Champions: Trophy Hassan II 7 a.m. GOLF
PGA: Phoenix Open noon GOLF
PGA: Phoenix Open 2 p.m. CBS
Pro Hockey: NHL
Tampa Bay at Dallas noon ABC
Washington at Boston 2:30 p.m. ABC
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC 284: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski - Prelims 7 p.m. ESPN
Soccer
English Premier: West Ham United vs. Chelsea 6:30 a.m. USA
Women's Super League: Manchester City vs. Arsenal 6:30 a.m. Paramount+
Serie A: Lecce vs. Roma 8 a.m. Paramount+
Bundesliga: Bayern München vs. Bochum 8:30 a.m. ESPN+
Bundesliga: Hoffenheim vs. Bayer Leverkusen 8:30 a.m. ESPN+
Bundesliga: Freiburg vs. Stuttgart 8:30 a.m. ESPN+
Bundesliga: Werder Bremen vs. Borussia Dortmund 8:30 a.m. ESPN+
Bundesliga: Mainz 05 vs. Augsburg 8:30 a.m. ESPN+
English Premier: Southampton vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers 9 a.m. USA
English Premier: Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur 9 a.m. Peacock
English Premier: Fulham vs. Nottingham Forest 9 a.m. Peacock
English Premier League: Arsenal vs. Brentford 9 a.m. Peacock
English Premier League: Crystal Palace vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 9 a.m. Peacock
First Division A: Westerlo vs. Gent 9 a.m. ESPN+
La Liga: Almería vs. Real Betis 9:15 a.m. ESPN+
FIFA Club World Cup Third Place Match 9:30 a.m. FS2
Serie A: Lecce vs. Roma 11 a.m. Paramount+
English Premier: AFC Bournemouth vs. Newcastle United 11:30 a.m. NBC
La Liga: Sevilla vs. Mallorca 11:30 a.m. ESPN+
Bundesliga: RB Leipzig vs Union Berlin 11:30 a.m. ESPN+
Scottish FA Cup: Celtic vs. St. Mirren 11:30 a.m. ESPN+
FIFA Club World Cup Final 1 p.m. FS2
Serie A: Lazio vs. Atalanta 1:45 p.m. Paramount+
La Liga: Valencia vs. Athletic Club 2 p.m. ESPN+
Argentina Primera División: Defensa y Justicia vs. Newell's Old Boys 2 p.m. Paramount+
Argentina Primera División: San Lorenzo vs. Godoy Cruz 2 p.m. Paramount+
Liga MX: América vs. Necaxa 5 p.m. Univision
Argentina Primera División: Talleres Córdoba vs. Boca Juniors 6:30 p.m. Paramount+
Argentina Primera División: Vélez Sarsfield vs. Independiente 6:30 p.m. Paramount+
---
Radio
Junior College Basketball: Men, Paris at Tyler, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)
Liga MX: Tigres UANL vs Pumas UNAM 8:05p.m. Univision
Liga MX: Pachuca vs Guadalajara 10:10p.m. Univision