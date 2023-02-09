Saturday, Feb. 11

TV

College Basketball: Men

NC State at Boston College 11 a.m. ACCN

NC State at Boston College 11 a.m. BSSW

Penn St. at Maryland 11 a.m. BTN

Kentucky at Georgia 11 a.m. ESPN

West Virginia at Texas 11 a.m. ESPN2 

Pittsburgh at Florida State 11 a.m. ESPNU

Providence vs. St. John's 11 a.m. FOX

Marquette at Georgetown 11 a.m. FS1

St. Bonaventure at Duquesne 11:30 a.m. USA

Kansas at Oklahoma noon CBS

South Carolina at Mississippi noon SECN

Army West Point at Navy 12:30 p.m. CBSSN

Virginia Tech at Notre Dame 1 p.m. ACCN 

Virginia Tech at Notre Dame 1 p.m. BSSW

Alabama at Auburn 1 p.m. ESPN 

Clemson at North Carolina 1 p.m. ESPN2

Southern Illinois at Drake 1 p.m. ESPNU

UConn at Creighton 1 p.m. FOX

Rutgers at Illinois 1 p.m. FS1

Mercer at Chattanooga 2:30 p.m. CBSSN

Vanderbilt at Florida 2:30 p.m. SECN

Wisconsin at Nebraska 3 p.m. BTN

Duke at Virginia 3 p.m. ESPN

Baylor at TCU 3 p.m. ESPN2

Loyola Chicago at Richmond 3 p.m. ESPNU

UNLV at San Diego State 3 p.m. FOX

Jackson St. at Florida A&M 3 p.m. Facebook

Alcorn St. at Bethune-Cookman 2 p.m. YouTube

Georgia Tech at Wake Forest 4 p.m. ACCN

Indiana at Michigan 5 p.m. ESPN

Oklahoma St. at Iowa St.  5 p.m. ESPN2

Mississippi St. at Arkansas 5 p.m. ESPNU

Saint Mary's at Portland 5 p.m. CBSSN

Missouri at Tennessee 5 p.m. SECN

USC at Oregon State 5 p.m. PAC12N

Charlotte at North Texas 5 p.m. ESPN+

Louisville at Miami 6 p.m. ACCN

LMU at Santa Clara 6 p.m. BSSW+ (Victoria only)

LMU at Santa Clara 6 p.m. BSSW (Tyler only)

Kansas St. at Texas Tech 6 p.m. ESPN+

Sam Houston at Abilene Christian 6 p.m. ESPN+

Alabama A&M at Mississippi Valley St. 6 p.m. YouTube

Stephen F. Austin at UTRGV 6:30 p.m. ESPN+

Arizona at Stanford 7 p.m. ESPN2

Seton Hall vs. Villanova 7 p.m. FS1

Wyoming at Boise St. 7 p.m. CBSSN

Arizona State at California 7 p.m. PAC12N

Texas A&M at LSU 7:30 p.m. SECN

Tarleton at Utah Tech 8 p.m. ESPN+

Utah State at San Jose State 9 p.m. CBSSN

UCLA at Oregon 9 p.m. ESPN

BYU at Gonzaga 9 p.m. ESPN2

Colorado at Utah 9 p.m. FS1

UC Riverside at UC Irvine 9:30 p.m. ESPNU

Washington at Washington State 9:30 p.m. PAC12N

College Basketball: Women

Army at Navy 10 a.m. CBSSN

Kansas St. at Texas Tech 2 p.m. ESPN+

Baylor at Oklahoma St. 2 p.m. ESPN+

Portland at Gonzaga 3 p.m. BSSW+ (Victoria only)

Portland at Gonzaga 3 p.m. BSSW (Tyler only)

TCU at Texas 4 p.m. LHN

Iowa St. at West Virginia 5 p.m. ESPN+

Pro Basketball: NBA

Philadelphia at Brooklyn 5 p.m. NBATV

San Antonio at Atlanta 6:30 p.m. BSSW (Victoria)

L.A. Lakers at Golden State 7:30 p.m. ABC

Dallas at Sacramento 9 p.m. BSSW (Tyler only)

Golf

Champions: Trophy Hassan II 7 a.m. GOLF

PGA: Phoenix Open noon GOLF

PGA: Phoenix Open 2 p.m. CBS

Pro Hockey: NHL

Tampa Bay at Dallas noon ABC

Washington at Boston 2:30 p.m. ABC

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 284: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski - Prelims 7 p.m. ESPN

Soccer

English Premier: West Ham United vs. Chelsea 6:30 a.m. USA

Women's Super League: Manchester City vs. Arsenal 6:30 a.m. Paramount+

Serie A: Lecce vs. Roma 8 a.m. Paramount+

Bundesliga: Bayern München vs. Bochum 8:30 a.m. ESPN+

Bundesliga: Hoffenheim vs. Bayer Leverkusen 8:30 a.m. ESPN+

Bundesliga: Freiburg vs. Stuttgart 8:30 a.m. ESPN+

Bundesliga: Werder Bremen vs. Borussia Dortmund 8:30 a.m. ESPN+

Bundesliga: Mainz 05 vs. Augsburg 8:30 a.m. ESPN+

English Premier: Southampton vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers 9 a.m. USA

English Premier: Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur 9 a.m. Peacock

English Premier: Fulham vs. Nottingham Forest 9 a.m. Peacock

English Premier League: Arsenal vs. Brentford 9 a.m. Peacock

English Premier League: Crystal Palace vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 9 a.m. Peacock

First Division A: Westerlo vs. Gent 9 a.m. ESPN+

La Liga: Almería vs. Real Betis 9:15 a.m. ESPN+

FIFA Club World Cup Third Place Match 9:30 a.m. FS2

Serie A: Lecce vs. Roma 11 a.m. Paramount+

English Premier: AFC Bournemouth vs. Newcastle United 11:30 a.m. NBC

La Liga: Sevilla vs. Mallorca 11:30 a.m. ESPN+

Bundesliga: RB Leipzig vs Union Berlin 11:30 a.m. ESPN+

Scottish FA Cup: Celtic vs. St. Mirren 11:30 a.m. ESPN+

FIFA Club World Cup Final 1 p.m. FS2

Serie A: Lazio vs. Atalanta 1:45 p.m. Paramount+

La Liga: Valencia vs. Athletic Club 2 p.m. ESPN+

Argentina Primera División: Defensa y Justicia vs. Newell's Old Boys 2 p.m. Paramount+

Argentina Primera División: San Lorenzo vs. Godoy Cruz 2 p.m. Paramount+

Liga MX: América vs. Necaxa 5 p.m. Univision

Argentina Primera División: Talleres Córdoba vs. Boca Juniors 6:30 p.m. Paramount+

Argentina Primera División: Vélez Sarsfield vs. Independiente 6:30 p.m. Paramount+

---

Radio

Junior College Basketball: Men, Paris at Tyler, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

Liga MX: Tigres UANL vs Pumas UNAM 8:05p.m. Univision

Liga MX: Pachuca vs Guadalajara 10:10p.m. Univision

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags