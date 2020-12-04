Saturday, Dec. 5

TV

Auto Racing

F1: Bahrain Practice 7:55 a.m. ESPN2

F1: Bahrain Qualifying 10:25 a.m. ESPNEWS

College Basketball: Men

NC State at Connecticut 11 a.m. ESPNU

Baylor vs. Gonzaga noon CBS

Eastern Washington at Arizona 1 p.m. PAC12

Washington St. at Colorado 3 p.m. PAC12

Fairleigh Dickinson at Providence 3:30 p.m. FS2

Alabama A&M at Ohio St. 6 p.m. BTN

Colorado St. at San Diego St. 6 p.m. CBSSN

Tennessee-Martin at Illinois 8 p.m. BTN

Boxing

PBC Fight Night Prelims 6 p.m. FS2

College Football

Ohio St. at Michigan St. 11 a.m. ABC

Western Carolina at North Carolina 11 a.m. ACCN

Nebraska at Purdue 11 a.m. BTN

Texas A&M at Auburn 11 a.m. ESPN

Oklahoma St. at TCU 11 a.m. ESPN2

Texas at Kansas St. 11 a.m. FOX

Texas Football Statcast 11 a.m. LHN

Penn St. at Rutgers 11 a.m. FS1

Kansas at Texas Tech 11 a.m. FS2

Arkansas at Missouri 11 a.m. SECN

Ball St. at Central Michigan 1 p.m. ESPNU

Syracuse at Notre Dame 1:30 p.m. NBC

Indiana at Wisconsin 2:30 p.m. ABC

Florida at Tennessee 2:30 p.m. CBS

Buffalo at Ohio 2:30 p.m. CBSSN

West Virginia at Iowa St. 2:30 p.m. ESPN

Tulsa at Navy 2:30 p.m. ESPN2

Iowa at Illinois 2:30 p.m. FS1

Boston College at Virginia 2:30 p.m. FSSW

Georgia Tech at NC State 3 p.m. ACCN

Stanford at Washington 3 p.m. FOX

BYU at Coastal Carolina 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

Colorado St. at San Diego St. 6 p.m. CBSSN

Oregon at California 6 p.m. ESPN2

Colorado at Arizona 6 p.m. FS1

Clemson at Virginia Tech 6:30 p.m. ABC

South Carolina at Kentucky 6:30 p.m. SECN

Miami at Duke 7 p.m. ACCN

Alabama at LSU 7 p.m. CBS

Baylor at Oklahoma 7 p.m. FOX

Fresno St. at Nevada 8 p.m. FS2

Wyoming at New Mexico 9:30 p.m. CBSSN

Oregon St. at Utah 9:30 p.m. ESPN

UCLA at Arizona St. 9:30 p.m. FS1

High School Football

Mesquite Horn at Tyler Legacy 2:30 p.m. KTPN Ch. 9

Golf

Sunshine: South African Open 5 a.m. GOLF

PGA: The Mayakoba Golf Classic 1 p.m. GOLF

LPGA: Volunteers of America Charity Challenge 4:30 p.m. GOLF

Sunshine: South African Open 4 a.m. (Sun) GOLF

Horse Racing

America's Day at the Races 3 p.m. FS2

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night Prelims 6 p.m. ESPN2

Jack Hermansson vs. Marvin Vettiori 9 p.m. ESPN2

Rodeo

National Finals: Round 4 6:45 p.m. COWBOY

National Finals: Round 4 6:45 p.m. RFDTV

Rugby

Premiership: Newcastle at Wasps midnight NBCSN

Skiing

FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup 11:30 a.m. NBCSN

Soccer

Premier: Everton at Burnley 6:25 a.m. NBCSN

Premier: Manchester City vs. Fulham 8:55 a.m. NBCSN

Premier: Manchester City vs. Fulham 8:55 a.m. UNVSOHD

UEFA Champions: Ajax Amsterdam at Liverpool 10:30 a.m. CBSSN

Premier: West Ham United vs. Manchester United 11:25 a.m. UNVSOHD

Premier: West Ham United vs. Manchester United 11:30 a.m. NBC

UEFA Champions: RB Leipzig at Istanbul Basaksehir F.K. 12:30 p.m. CBSSN

Premier: Chelsea vs. Leeds United 1:55 p.m. NBCSN

Premier: Chelsea vs. Leeds United 1:55 p.m. UNVSOHD

Liga MX: León vs. Guadalajara 8:30 p.m. UNIHD

Serie A: Cagliari at Hellas Verona 5:25 a.m. (Sun) ESPN2

Surfing

Maui Pro: Championship Tour 1 a.m. (Sun) FS2

---

Radio

College Football: Texas A&M at Auburn, 10 a.m. (KYZS 1490-AM/95.7-FM, Tyler)

College Football: Texas at Kansas State, 10 a.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler)

High School Football: Mesquite Horn at Tyler Legacy, 2:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

Streaming

High School Football: Mesquite Horn at Tyler Legacy 2:30 p.m. (KETK.Com)

High School Football: Argyle vs. Paris at McKinney 6 p.m. (TexanLive.com, $7.95)

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Sports Editor

I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.

