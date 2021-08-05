Saturday, Aug. 7

TV

Auto Racing

Trucks: United Rentals 176, Watkins Glen International 11:30 a.m. FS1

Xfinity: Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey 200 3 p.m. CNBC

Amateur Baseball: Geico Baseball City Series

Third-Place Game 10 a.m. ESPNU

Championship 1 p.m. ESPNU

Little League Baseball

Little League World Series noon LHN

Little League World Series 2 p.m. LHN

Little League World Series 4 p.m. LHN

Little League World Series 7 p.m. LHN

Major League Baseball

Seattle at NY Yankees noon MLBN

Texas at Oakland 3 p.m. BSSW

NY Mets at Philadelphia 3 p.m. FS1

Minnesota at Houston 6 p.m. AT&T-SW

Arizona at San Diego 7:30 p.m. FS1

BIG3 Basketball

Week 5 11 a.m. CBS

Boxing

Welterweights: Eimantas Stanionis vs. Luis Collazo 7 p.m. FOX

Australian Rules Football

AFL: Port Adelaide at Adelaide 4:30 a.m. FS1

AFL: Collingwood at Hawthorn 11 p.m. FS2

AFL: Brisbane at Fremantle 2 a.m. (Sun) FS2

Football: CFL

Ottawa at Edmonton 9 p.m. ESPN2

Pro Football: NFL

Texans 360 10 a.m. BSSW

Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement 5:30 p.m. ESPN

Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement 5:30 p.m. NFLN

Golf

Korn Ferry Tour: Utah Championship 8 a.m. GOLF

WGC: FedEx St Jude Invitational 11 a.m. GOLF

WGC: FedEx St Jude Invitational 1 p.m. CBS

U.S. Women's Amateur: Semifinals 1 p.m. GOLF 

PGA Tour: Barracuda Championship 5 p.m. GOLF

Korn Ferry Tour: Utah Championship 8 p.m. GOLF

Horse Racing

NYRA: Saratoga Live 11:30 a.m. FS2

American Harness Race: Hambletonian Stakes 4:30 p.m. CBSSN

Lacrosse: Women Athletes Unlimited

Team Read vs. Team Arsenault 6:30 p.m. FS2

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 256 Prelims: Undercard Bouts 5 p.m. ESPN2

UFC 256 Prelims: Undercard Bouts 7 p.m. ESPN2

Rodeo

PBR: Long Live Cowboys Classic 9 p.m. CBSSN

Rugby

NRL: Melbourne at Manly-Warringah 4:30 a.m. FS2

Soccer: Men

SPFL: Rangers at Dundee United FC 6:30 a.m. CBSSN

Sevilla at Aston Villa 8:55 a.m. ESPN2

Tennis

ATP: Washington, D.C. Semifinals, Women's Exhibition; WTA: San Jose Semifinals, 3 p.m. TENNIS

Radio

MLB: Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics, 2:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

 
 

