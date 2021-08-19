Saturday, Aug. 21

TV

Auto Racing

Xfinity: New Holland 250 2:30 p.m. NBCSN

IndyCar: Bommarito Autogroup 500 7:30 p.m. NBCSN

Little League Baseball: World Series

Elimination Game noon ESPN

Elimination Game 5 p.m. ESPN

Elimination Game 7 p.m. ESPN

Major League Baseball

Minnesota at NY Yankees noon FS1

Seattle at Houston 3 p.m. AT&T-SW

Washington at Milwaukee 3 p.m. FS1

Chuck Morgan: Hall of Famer 5 p.m. BSSW

Texas at Boston 6 p.m. BSSW

BIG3 Basketball

Week 7 noon CBS

Pro Basketball: WNBA

Phoenix at Atlanta 11 a.m. ESPN2

Boxing

Top Rank 9 p.m. ESPN

Pro Football: CFL

Winnipeg at Toronto 3 p.m. ESPN2

Pro Football: NFL

Buffalo at Chicago noon NFLN

NY Jets at Green Bay 3:25 p.m. NFLN

Detroit at Pittsburgh 6:30 p.m. NFLN

Houston at Dallas 7 p.m. FOX-51

Las Vegas at LA Rams 9 p.m. NFLN

Golf

LPGA Tour: AIG Women's Open 5 a.m. GOLF

PGA Tour: The Northern Trust noon GOLF

PGA Tour: The Northern Trust 2 p.m. CBS

Champions Tour: The Boeing Classic 4 p.m. GOLF

Korn Ferry Tour: The Boise Open 6 p.m. GOLF

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts 6 p.m. ESPN2

Beach Soccer: Men

FIFA World Cup: U.S. vs. Japan 8:30 a.m. FS1

Soccer: Men

Premier: Newcastle United at Aston Villa 8:55 a.m. NBCSN

Premier: Norwich City at Manchester City 9 a.m. USA

Bundesliga: Borussia Mönchengladbach at Bayer Leverkusen 11:25 a.m. ABC

Premier: Watford at Brighton 11:30 a.m. NBC

MLS: Sporting KC at Minnesota United 3 p.m. ESPN

MLS: Seattle at Columbus Crew SC 4:30 p.m. FOX

MLS: NY City FC at NY Red Bulls 7 p.m. FS1

USL: Real Monarchs SLC at San Antonio FC 7:30 p.m. BSSW+

Soccer: Women's International Champions Cup

Third Place Game 6:30 p.m. ESPNU

Final 9 p.m. ESPN2

Track & Field

The Prefontaine Classic 3:30 p.m. NBC

Radio

MLB: Texas Rangers at Boston Red Sox, 5:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

Pro Football: Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys, 6:30 p.m. (KPYN 900-AM/99.5-FM, Atlanta; KGAS 104.3-FM, Carthage; KCKL 95.9-FM, Malakoff; KMHT 103.9-FM, Marshall; KPXI 100.7-FM, Overton; KFYN 104.3-FM, Paris; KKTK 1400-AM, Texarkana; KOOI 106.5-FM, Tyler; Spanish: KVLL 94.7-FM, Lufkin)

 
 

