Saturday, Aug. 21
TV
Auto Racing
Xfinity: New Holland 250 2:30 p.m. NBCSN
IndyCar: Bommarito Autogroup 500 7:30 p.m. NBCSN
Little League Baseball: World Series
Elimination Game noon ESPN
Elimination Game 5 p.m. ESPN
Elimination Game 7 p.m. ESPN
Major League Baseball
Minnesota at NY Yankees noon FS1
Seattle at Houston 3 p.m. AT&T-SW
Washington at Milwaukee 3 p.m. FS1
Chuck Morgan: Hall of Famer 5 p.m. BSSW
Texas at Boston 6 p.m. BSSW
BIG3 Basketball
Week 7 noon CBS
Pro Basketball: WNBA
Phoenix at Atlanta 11 a.m. ESPN2
Boxing
Top Rank 9 p.m. ESPN
Pro Football: CFL
Winnipeg at Toronto 3 p.m. ESPN2
Pro Football: NFL
Buffalo at Chicago noon NFLN
NY Jets at Green Bay 3:25 p.m. NFLN
Detroit at Pittsburgh 6:30 p.m. NFLN
Houston at Dallas 7 p.m. FOX-51
Las Vegas at LA Rams 9 p.m. NFLN
Golf
LPGA Tour: AIG Women's Open 5 a.m. GOLF
PGA Tour: The Northern Trust noon GOLF
PGA Tour: The Northern Trust 2 p.m. CBS
Champions Tour: The Boeing Classic 4 p.m. GOLF
Korn Ferry Tour: The Boise Open 6 p.m. GOLF
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts 6 p.m. ESPN2
Beach Soccer: Men
FIFA World Cup: U.S. vs. Japan 8:30 a.m. FS1
Soccer: Men
Premier: Newcastle United at Aston Villa 8:55 a.m. NBCSN
Premier: Norwich City at Manchester City 9 a.m. USA
Bundesliga: Borussia Mönchengladbach at Bayer Leverkusen 11:25 a.m. ABC
Premier: Watford at Brighton 11:30 a.m. NBC
MLS: Sporting KC at Minnesota United 3 p.m. ESPN
MLS: Seattle at Columbus Crew SC 4:30 p.m. FOX
MLS: NY City FC at NY Red Bulls 7 p.m. FS1
USL: Real Monarchs SLC at San Antonio FC 7:30 p.m. BSSW+
Soccer: Women's International Champions Cup
Third Place Game 6:30 p.m. ESPNU
Final 9 p.m. ESPN2
Track & Field
The Prefontaine Classic 3:30 p.m. NBC
---
Radio
MLB: Texas Rangers at Boston Red Sox, 5:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)
Pro Football: Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys, 6:30 p.m. (KPYN 900-AM/99.5-FM, Atlanta; KGAS 104.3-FM, Carthage; KCKL 95.9-FM, Malakoff; KMHT 103.9-FM, Marshall; KPXI 100.7-FM, Overton; KFYN 104.3-FM, Paris; KKTK 1400-AM, Texarkana; KOOI 106.5-FM, Tyler; Spanish: KVLL 94.7-FM, Lufkin)