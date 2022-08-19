Saturday, Aug. 20

TV

Auto Racing

NASCAR Cup: Qualifying 11:30 a.m. USA

NASCAR Xfinity: Sunoco Go Rewards 200 at The Glen 2 p.m. USA

NTT IndyCar: Bommarito Automotive Group 500 5:30 p.m. USA

Little League Baseball World Series

Game 13: Queensland, Australia vs. Bologna, Italy noon ABC 

Game 14: Bonney Lake, Wash. vs. Davenport, Iowa 2 p.m. ABC

Game 15: Managua, Nicaragua vs. Guaynabo, Puerto Rico 4 p.m. ESPN

Game 16: Middleboro, Mass. vs. Hollidaysburg, Pa. 6 p.m. ESPN2

Minor League Baseball

Syracuse at Charlotte 6 p.m. MLBN

Major League Baseball

LA Angels at Detroit noon MLBN

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs 1 p.m. FS1

Texas at Minnesota 6 p.m. BSSW

Houston at Atlanta 6 p.m. FOX

Miami at LA Dodgers 9 p.m. MLBN

Pro Basketball: WNBA First Round Playoff

Game 2: New York at Chicago 11 a.m. ESPN2

Game 2: Phoenix at Las Vegas 8 p.m. ESPN2

Boxing

WBC Super-Lightweights: Omar Figueroa Jr. vs. Sergey Lipinets 7 p.m. SHO

WBO Featherweights: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Eduardo Baez 9 p.m. ESPN

Cycling: Tour of Spain

Stage 2: 's-Hertogenbosch to Utrecht, Netherlands 108.7 miles 9 a.m. CNBC

Fishing

Bassmaster Elite Series: Guaranteed Rate at Lake Oahe 7 a.m. FS1

SFC: International Billfish Tournament 8 a.m. CBSSN 

MLF: Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit - Stop 4 10 a.m. CBSSN

Australian Rules Football

AFL Premiership: Collingwood at Carlton midnight FS2

Pro Football: NFL Preseason

Denver at Buffalo noon NFLN

Washington at Kansas City 3 p.m. NFLN

Tampa Bay at Tennessee 6 p.m. NFLN

Dallas at LA Chargers 9 p.m. KFXK (Fox-51)

Dallas at LA Chargers 9 p.m. NFLN

Golf

DP World Tour: D+D Real Czech Masters 5:30 a.m. GOLF

PGA Tour: BMW Championship 11 a.m. GOLF

USGA: U.S. Men's Amateur, Semifinals 2 p.m. GOLF

PGA Tour: The BMW Championship 2 p.m. NBC

PGA Tour Champions: Dick's Sporting Goods Open 6 p.m. GOLF

Korn Ferry Tour: Albertsons Boise Open 8 p.m. GOLF

Gymnastics: U.S. Championships

Men's Events noon CNBC

Women's Events 2 p.m. CNBC

Men's Events 6 p.m. CNBC

3Ice Hockey

The Patrick Cup: Team Mullen vs. Team Murphy, Team Trottier vs. Team LeClair, Semifinals (Also Championship and Consolation) 3 p.m. CBS

IIHF Hockey: Men's World Junior Championship

Bronze-Medal Game 3 p.m. NHLN

Gold-Medal Game 7 p.m. NHLN

Horse Racing

NYRA: Saratoga 11:30 a.m. FS2

Lacrosse: Men's World U-21 Championship

Final: U.S. vs. Canada 1 p.m. ESPNU

Mixed Martial Arts

PFL Playoffs: Featherweights & Women's Lightweights 1 p.m. ESPN

UFC 278 Early Prelims 6 p.m. ESPN

UFC 278 Prelims 7 p.m. ABC

UFC 278 Prelims 7 p.m. ESPN

UFC 278 Prelims: With The Gronks 8 p.m. ESPN

Rugby: Women

NRL: Broncos at Knights 3 a.m. (Sun) FS2

Sailing

SailGP: The Rockwool Denmark SGP 2:30 p.m. CBSSN

Soccer: Men

Premier: Wolverhampton at Tottenham Hotspur 6:30 a.m. USA

Bundesliga: Werder Bremen at Borussia Dortmund 8:20 a.m. ESPN

Premier: Southampton at Leicester City 9 a.m. USA

Premier: Arsenal at Bournemouth 11:30 a.m. NBC

Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Monterrey 7 p.m. FS1

MLS: Houston at Colorado 9 p.m. AT&T-SW

USL: Rio Grande Valley FC at San Antonio FC 8 p.m. BSSW+

Soccer: Women

FIFA U-20 World Cup QF: Spain vs. Mexico 5:20 p.m. FS2

International Champions Cup Third-Place: Chelsea vs. Portland FC 7 p.m. ESPNU

FIFA U-20 World Cup QF: Colombia vs. Brazil 8:55 p.m. FS1

Women's Cup Final: Racing Louisville FC vs. OL Reign 9 p.m. CBSSN 

International Champions Cup Final: Lyon vs. Monterrey 10 p.m. ESPN2

Softball: Athletes Unlimited

Team Chidester vs. Team McCleney 1 p.m. ESPN2

Team Jaquish vs. Team Mulipola 3:30 p.m. ESPN2

Tennis

ATP/WTA: Cincinnati Semifinals 10 a.m. TENNIS

ATP: Cincinnati Singles SF, WTA: Doubles Final 5 p.m. TENNIS

---

Radio

Major League Baseball: Texas Rangers at Minnesota Twins, 5:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

Pro Football: Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:30 p.m. (KPYN 900-AM/99.5-FM, Atlanta; KGAS 104.3-FM, Carthage; KCKL 95.9-FM, Malakoff; KMHT 103.9-FM, Marshall; KPXI 100.7-FM, Overton; KOOI 106.5-FM, Tyler-Longview)

 
 

