Saturday, Aug. 20
TV
Auto Racing
NASCAR Cup: Qualifying 11:30 a.m. USA
NASCAR Xfinity: Sunoco Go Rewards 200 at The Glen 2 p.m. USA
NTT IndyCar: Bommarito Automotive Group 500 5:30 p.m. USA
Little League Baseball World Series
Game 13: Queensland, Australia vs. Bologna, Italy noon ABC
Game 14: Bonney Lake, Wash. vs. Davenport, Iowa 2 p.m. ABC
Game 15: Managua, Nicaragua vs. Guaynabo, Puerto Rico 4 p.m. ESPN
Game 16: Middleboro, Mass. vs. Hollidaysburg, Pa. 6 p.m. ESPN2
Minor League Baseball
Syracuse at Charlotte 6 p.m. MLBN
Major League Baseball
LA Angels at Detroit noon MLBN
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs 1 p.m. FS1
Texas at Minnesota 6 p.m. BSSW
Houston at Atlanta 6 p.m. FOX
Miami at LA Dodgers 9 p.m. MLBN
Pro Basketball: WNBA First Round Playoff
Game 2: New York at Chicago 11 a.m. ESPN2
Game 2: Phoenix at Las Vegas 8 p.m. ESPN2
Boxing
WBC Super-Lightweights: Omar Figueroa Jr. vs. Sergey Lipinets 7 p.m. SHO
WBO Featherweights: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Eduardo Baez 9 p.m. ESPN
Cycling: Tour of Spain
Stage 2: 's-Hertogenbosch to Utrecht, Netherlands 108.7 miles 9 a.m. CNBC
Fishing
Bassmaster Elite Series: Guaranteed Rate at Lake Oahe 7 a.m. FS1
SFC: International Billfish Tournament 8 a.m. CBSSN
MLF: Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit - Stop 4 10 a.m. CBSSN
Australian Rules Football
AFL Premiership: Collingwood at Carlton midnight FS2
Pro Football: NFL Preseason
Denver at Buffalo noon NFLN
Washington at Kansas City 3 p.m. NFLN
Tampa Bay at Tennessee 6 p.m. NFLN
Dallas at LA Chargers 9 p.m. KFXK (Fox-51)
Golf
DP World Tour: D+D Real Czech Masters 5:30 a.m. GOLF
PGA Tour: BMW Championship 11 a.m. GOLF
USGA: U.S. Men's Amateur, Semifinals 2 p.m. GOLF
PGA Tour: The BMW Championship 2 p.m. NBC
PGA Tour Champions: Dick's Sporting Goods Open 6 p.m. GOLF
Korn Ferry Tour: Albertsons Boise Open 8 p.m. GOLF
Gymnastics: U.S. Championships
Men's Events noon CNBC
Women's Events 2 p.m. CNBC
Men's Events 6 p.m. CNBC
3Ice Hockey
The Patrick Cup: Team Mullen vs. Team Murphy, Team Trottier vs. Team LeClair, Semifinals (Also Championship and Consolation) 3 p.m. CBS
IIHF Hockey: Men's World Junior Championship
Bronze-Medal Game 3 p.m. NHLN
Gold-Medal Game 7 p.m. NHLN
Horse Racing
NYRA: Saratoga 11:30 a.m. FS2
Lacrosse: Men's World U-21 Championship
Final: U.S. vs. Canada 1 p.m. ESPNU
Mixed Martial Arts
PFL Playoffs: Featherweights & Women's Lightweights 1 p.m. ESPN
UFC 278 Early Prelims 6 p.m. ESPN
UFC 278 Prelims 7 p.m. ABC
UFC 278 Prelims 7 p.m. ESPN
UFC 278 Prelims: With The Gronks 8 p.m. ESPN
Rugby: Women
NRL: Broncos at Knights 3 a.m. (Sun) FS2
Sailing
SailGP: The Rockwool Denmark SGP 2:30 p.m. CBSSN
Soccer: Men
Premier: Wolverhampton at Tottenham Hotspur 6:30 a.m. USA
Bundesliga: Werder Bremen at Borussia Dortmund 8:20 a.m. ESPN
Premier: Southampton at Leicester City 9 a.m. USA
Premier: Arsenal at Bournemouth 11:30 a.m. NBC
Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Monterrey 7 p.m. FS1
MLS: Houston at Colorado 9 p.m. AT&T-SW
USL: Rio Grande Valley FC at San Antonio FC 8 p.m. BSSW+
Soccer: Women
FIFA U-20 World Cup QF: Spain vs. Mexico 5:20 p.m. FS2
International Champions Cup Third-Place: Chelsea vs. Portland FC 7 p.m. ESPNU
FIFA U-20 World Cup QF: Colombia vs. Brazil 8:55 p.m. FS1
Women's Cup Final: Racing Louisville FC vs. OL Reign 9 p.m. CBSSN
International Champions Cup Final: Lyon vs. Monterrey 10 p.m. ESPN2
Softball: Athletes Unlimited
Team Chidester vs. Team McCleney 1 p.m. ESPN2
Team Jaquish vs. Team Mulipola 3:30 p.m. ESPN2
Tennis
ATP/WTA: Cincinnati Semifinals 10 a.m. TENNIS
ATP: Cincinnati Singles SF, WTA: Doubles Final 5 p.m. TENNIS
---
Radio
Major League Baseball: Texas Rangers at Minnesota Twins, 5:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)
Pro Football: Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:30 p.m. (KPYN 900-AM/99.5-FM, Atlanta; KGAS 104.3-FM, Carthage; KCKL 95.9-FM, Malakoff; KMHT 103.9-FM, Marshall; KPXI 100.7-FM, Overton; KOOI 106.5-FM, Tyler-Longview)