Saturday, April 9
TV
Auto/Motorsports Racing
Formula E: Rome 7:30 a.m. CBSSN
IMSA: Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach 4 p.m. USA
NASCAR Cup: Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 6:30 p.m. FS1
AMA Supercross: St. Louis 7 p.m. CNBC
MotoAmerica Superbike: The Circuit of The Americas 9 p.m. FS2
Formula 1: Australian Grand Prix 11:55 p.m. ESPN
College Baseball
Kentucky at Texas A&M 3 p.m. SECN
Rutgers at Nebraska 3:15 p.m. BTN
TCU at Texas 5 p.m. ESPNU
Missouri at Tennessee 6 p.m. SECN
Oklahoma at Oklahoma St. 8 p.m. ESPNU
Baseball: MLB
Chicago White Sox at Detroit noon MLBN
Texas at Toronto 2 p.m. BSSW
Boston at NY Yankees 3 p.m. FS1
Cincinnati at Atlanta 6 p.m. MLBN
Houston at LA Angels 8 p.m. AT&T-SW
Houston at LA Angeles (JIP) 9 p.m. MLBN
Pro Basketball
Africa: Zamalek vs. Cobra Sport 1 p.m. NBATV
NBA: New Orleans at Memphis 5 p.m. NBATV
G-League: Agua Caliente at Rio Grande Valley 7:30 p.m. ESPNEWS
NBA: Golden State at San Antonio 7:30 p.m. NBATV
High School Basketball: Boys State Champions Invitational
Final: Auburn (Wash.) vs. Calvary Christian (Fla.) 11 a.m. ESPN2
High School Basketball: Girls State Champions Invitational
Final: 9 a.m. ESPNU
Boxing
Super-Featherweights: Mikaela Mayer vs. Jennifer Han 9 p.m. ESPN
Super-Welterweights: Erickson Lubin vs. Sebastian Fundora 9 p.m. SHO
Curling: Men
World Championship: U.S. vs. Finland 8 a.m. CNBC
Fishing: Bassmaster Elite Series
Guaranteed Rate at Chickamauga Lake 7 a.m. FS1
College Football
Boston College Spring Game 10 a.m. ACCN
Purdue Spring Game 11 a.m. BTN
Clemson Spring Game noon ACCN
Nebraska Spring Game 1 p.m. BTN
North Carolina Spring Game 2 p.m. ACCN
Arizona Spring Game 2 p.m. PAC-12N
Stanford Spring Game 3 p.m. PAC-12N
Florida St. Spring Game 4 p.m. ACCN
NC State Spring Game 6 p.m. ACCN
Pittsburgh Spring Game 8 p.m. ACCN
Golf
The Masters 2 p.m. CBS
College Hockey: Men's Frozen Four
Final: Denver vs. Minnesota St. 7 p.m. ESPN2
Pro Hockey
NHL: New Jersey at Dallas 1 p.m. BSSW+
NHL: Washington at Pittsburgh 2 p.m. ABC
NHL: Ottawa at NY Rangers 6 p.m. NHLTV
Horse Racing
NYRA: America's Day at the Races noon FS2
Wood Memorial, Blue Grass Stakes, Santa Anita Derby 3:30 p.m. NBC
NYRA: America's Day at the Races 4 p.m. FS2
College Lacrosse: Men
Johns Hopkins at Ohio St. 11 a.m. ESPNU
Loyola (Md.) at Navy noon CBSSN
Denver at Villanova noon FS1
Colgate at Army 2:30 p.m. CBSSN
North Carolina at Virginia 3 p.m. ESPNU
College Lacrosse: Women
North Carolina at Syracuse 1 p.m. ESPNU
Lacrosse: Men
NLL: New York at Buffalo 4 p.m. ESPN2
Panther City at Calgary 8 p.m. BSSW
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC 273 Prelims 7 p.m. ESPN
Rugby: Men
European Champions Cup: Stade Rochelais at Union Bordeaux-Begles 2 p.m. CNBC
Dallas Jackals at Houston SaberCats 7 p.m. BSSW+
Soccer: Men
Premier: Manchester United at Everton 6:30 a.m. USA
Premier: Chelsea at Southampton 9 a.m. USA
Premier: Tottenham Hotspur at Aston Villa 11:30 a.m. NBC
MLS: New England at Inter Miami CF 2 p.m. ESPN
MLS: LA FC at LA Galaxy 6:30 p.m. FOX
MLS: San Jose at Houston 7:30 p.m. AT&T-SW (A)
Soccer: Women
Friendly: U.S. vs. Uzbekistan 4:30 p.m. FOX
College Softball
Mississippi at Kentucky 11 a.m. SECN
Auburn at Arkansas 1 p.m. SECN
Alabama at Florida 2 p.m. ESPN2
Arizona at Oregon St. 6 p.m. PAC-12N
Rutgers at Indiana 6:30 p.m. BTN
Tennis
WTA: Charleston Semifinals 12:30 p.m. TENNIS
Track & Field
USATF: The Bermuda Games 1:30 p.m. NBC
Volleyball: Athletes Unlimited
Team De La Cruz vs. Team Drews 7 p.m. FS2
---
Radio
MLB: Texas Rangers at Toronto Blue Jays, 1:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)