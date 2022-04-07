Saturday, April 9

TV

Auto/Motorsports Racing

Formula E: Rome 7:30 a.m. CBSSN

IMSA: Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach 4 p.m. USA

NASCAR Cup: Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 6:30 p.m. FS1

AMA Supercross: St. Louis 7 p.m. CNBC

MotoAmerica Superbike: The Circuit of The Americas 9 p.m. FS2

Formula 1: Australian Grand Prix 11:55 p.m. ESPN

College Baseball

Kentucky at Texas A&M 3 p.m. SECN

Rutgers at Nebraska 3:15 p.m. BTN

TCU at Texas 5 p.m. ESPNU

Missouri at Tennessee 6 p.m. SECN

Oklahoma at Oklahoma St. 8 p.m. ESPNU

Baseball: MLB

Chicago White Sox at Detroit noon MLBN

Texas at Toronto 2 p.m. BSSW

Boston at NY Yankees 3 p.m. FS1

Cincinnati at Atlanta 6 p.m. MLBN

Houston at LA Angels 8 p.m. AT&T-SW

Houston at LA Angeles (JIP) 9 p.m. MLBN

Pro Basketball 

Africa: Zamalek vs. Cobra Sport 1 p.m. NBATV

NBA: New Orleans at Memphis 5 p.m. NBATV

G-League: Agua Caliente at Rio Grande Valley 7:30 p.m. ESPNEWS

NBA: Golden State at San Antonio 7:30 p.m. NBATV

High School Basketball: Boys State Champions Invitational

Final: Auburn (Wash.) vs. Calvary Christian (Fla.) 11 a.m. ESPN2

High School Basketball: Girls State Champions Invitational

Final: 9 a.m. ESPNU

Boxing

Super-Featherweights: Mikaela Mayer vs. Jennifer Han 9 p.m. ESPN

Super-Welterweights: Erickson Lubin vs. Sebastian Fundora 9 p.m. SHO

Curling: Men

World Championship: U.S. vs. Finland 8 a.m. CNBC

Fishing: Bassmaster Elite Series

Guaranteed Rate at Chickamauga Lake 7 a.m. FS1

College Football

Boston College Spring Game 10 a.m. ACCN

Purdue Spring Game 11 a.m. BTN

Clemson Spring Game noon ACCN

Nebraska Spring Game 1 p.m. BTN

North Carolina Spring Game 2 p.m. ACCN

Arizona Spring Game 2 p.m. PAC-12N

Stanford Spring Game 3 p.m. PAC-12N

Florida St. Spring Game 4 p.m. ACCN

NC State Spring Game 6 p.m. ACCN

Pittsburgh Spring Game 8 p.m. ACCN

Golf

The Masters 2 p.m. CBS

College Hockey: Men's Frozen Four

Final: Denver vs. Minnesota St. 7 p.m. ESPN2

Pro Hockey

NHL: New Jersey at Dallas 1 p.m. BSSW+

NHL: Washington at Pittsburgh 2 p.m. ABC

NHL: Ottawa at NY Rangers 6 p.m. NHLTV

Horse Racing

NYRA: America's Day at the Races noon FS2

Wood Memorial, Blue Grass Stakes, Santa Anita Derby 3:30 p.m. NBC

NYRA: America's Day at the Races 4 p.m. FS2

College Lacrosse: Men

Johns Hopkins at Ohio St. 11 a.m. ESPNU

Loyola (Md.) at Navy noon CBSSN

Denver at Villanova noon FS1

Colgate at Army 2:30 p.m. CBSSN

North Carolina at Virginia 3 p.m. ESPNU

College Lacrosse: Women

North Carolina at Syracuse 1 p.m. ESPNU

Lacrosse: Men

NLL: New York at Buffalo 4 p.m. ESPN2

Panther City at Calgary 8 p.m. BSSW

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 273 Prelims 7 p.m. ESPN

Rugby: Men

European Champions Cup: Stade Rochelais at Union Bordeaux-Begles 2 p.m. CNBC

Dallas Jackals at Houston SaberCats 7 p.m. BSSW+

Soccer: Men

Premier: Manchester United at Everton 6:30 a.m. USA

Premier: Chelsea at Southampton 9 a.m. USA

Premier: Tottenham Hotspur at Aston Villa 11:30 a.m. NBC

MLS: New England at Inter Miami CF 2 p.m. ESPN

MLS: LA FC at LA Galaxy 6:30 p.m. FOX

MLS: San Jose at Houston 7:30 p.m. AT&T-SW (A)

Soccer: Women

Friendly: U.S. vs. Uzbekistan 4:30 p.m. FOX

College Softball

Mississippi at Kentucky 11 a.m. SECN

Auburn at Arkansas 1 p.m. SECN

Alabama at Florida 2 p.m. ESPN2

Arizona at Oregon St. 6 p.m. PAC-12N

Rutgers at Indiana 6:30 p.m. BTN

Tennis

WTA: Charleston Semifinals 12:30 p.m. TENNIS

Track & Field

USATF: The Bermuda Games 1:30 p.m. NBC

Volleyball: Athletes Unlimited

Team De La Cruz vs. Team Drews 7 p.m. FS2

---

Radio

MLB: Texas Rangers at Toronto Blue Jays, 1:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

 
 

