Saturday, April 23
TV
Auto Racing
Formula 1: Practice 5:25 a.m. ESPN2
Formula 1: Qualifying 9:25 a.m. ESPN
NASCAR Cup: Qualifying 10 a.m. FS1
NASCAR ARCA Menards: General Tire 200 noon FS1
AMA Supercross: Round 15 2 p.m. NBC
NASCAR Xfinity: Ag-Pro 300 3 p.m. FOX
MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Atlanta 9 p.m. FS2
College Baseball
Vanderbilt at Kentucky 11 a.m. SECN
Baylor at Texas 1 p.m. LHN
Mississippi St. at Mississippi 3:30 p.m. ESPN2
Virginia Tech vs. Boston College 5 p.m. ACCN
Maryland at Illinois 7 p.m. BTN
Arizona St. at Arizona 7 p.m. PAC-12N
Baseball: MLB
Cleveland at NY Yankees noon MLBN
Houston at Toronto 3 p.m. AT&T-SW
Texas at Oakland 3 p.m. BSSW+
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota 3 p.m. FS1
LA Dodgers at San Diego 7:30 p.m. MLBN
Pro Basketball: NBA
East G4: Philadelphia at Toronto 1 p.m. TNT
West G4: Dallas at Utah 3:30 p.m. BSSW
West G4: Dallas at Utah 3:30 p.m. TNT
East G3: Boston at Brooklyn 6:40 p.m. ESPN
West G4: Memphis at Minnesota 9 p.m. ESPN
College Football
UCLA Spring Game 11 a.m. PAC-12N
Penn St. Spring Game 1 p.m. BTN
Utah Spring Game 1 p.m. PAC-12N
Southern Cal Spring 2 p.m. ESPN
Virginia Spring Game 3 p.m. ACCN
Oregon Spring Game 3 p.m. PAC-12N
Washington St. Spring Game 5 p.m. PAC-12N
Texas Spring Orange-White Game 6:30 p.m. LHN
Oklahoma Spring Game 10:30 p.m. BSSW
Football: USFL
Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia 11 a.m. FOX
Birmingham vs. Houston 6 p.m. FS1
Golf
DP World Tour: ISPS Handa Championship 7 a.m. GOLF
PGA Tour: Zurich Classic Of New Orleans noon GOLF
PGA Tour: Zurich Classic Of New Orleans 2 p.m. CBS
PGA Tour Champions: ClubCorp Classic 2 p.m. GOLF
LPGA Tour: LA Open 6 p.m. GOLF
Hockey: IIHF
U-18 World Championship: Canada vs. U.S. 2:30 p.m. NHLN
Hockey: NHL
Pittsburgh at Detroit 11:30 a.m. NHLN
NY Rangers at Boston 2 p.m. ABC
Nashville at Tampa Bay 6 p.m. NHLN
Seattle at Dallas 7 p.m. BSSW
Horse Racing
NYRA: America's Day at the Races noon FS2
College Lacrosse: Men
Navy at Army 11 a.m. CBSSN
Penn St. at Rutgers 3 p.m. BTN
Virginia at Syracuse 3 p.m. ESPNU
Maryland at Johns Hopkins 5 p.m. ESPNU
College Lacrosse: Women
Northwestern at Maryland 10:30 a.m. BTN
Notre Dame at Louisville 11 a.m. ACCN
Ohio St. at Johns Hopkins 11 a.m. ESPNU
Army at Navy 1:30 p.m. CBSSN
Lacrosse: Men
NLL: Georgia at Panther City 7:30 p.m. ESPNU
Mixed Martial Arts: Bellator 279
Featherweights: Chris Cyborg vs. Arlene Blencowe 9:30 p.m. SHO
Rugby: Men
MLR: Toronto at Houston 7 p.m. AT&T-SW(A)
MLR: Dallas at Old Glory DC 7 p.m. FS2
Soccer: Men
SPFL: Rangers at Motherwell 6 a.m. CBSSN
Premier: Manchester United at Arsenal 6:30 a.m. USA
Serie A: Atalanta at Venezia 8 a.m. CBSSN
Premier: Aston Villa at Leicester City 9 a.m. CNBC
Premier: Watford at Manchester City 9 a.m. USA
Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Bayern Munich 11:30 a.m. ABC
Premier: Tottenham Hotspur at Brentford 11:30 a.m. NBC
MLS: Chicago FC at Minnesota United FC 4 p.m. ESPN
Soccer: Women NWSL Challenge Cup
Washington at North Carolina noon CBS
College Softball
Clemson at Florida St. 1 p.m. ACCN
LSU at Georgia 1 p.m. ESPNU
Arkansas at Florida 1:30 p.m. ESPN2
Mississippi at South Carolina 2 p.m. SECN
Auburn at Mississippi St. 4 p.m. SECN
Northwestern at Indiana 5 p.m. BTN
Alabama at Texas A&M 6 p.m. SECN
Texas at Oklahoma St. 6:30 p.m. ESPN2
Tennis
ATP: Barcelona, Belgrade: WTA: Stuttgart, Istanbul 6:30 a.m. TENNIS
---
Radio
MLB: Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics, 2:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)