Saturday, April 23

TV

Auto Racing

Formula 1: Practice 5:25 a.m. ESPN2

Formula 1: Qualifying 9:25 a.m. ESPN

NASCAR Cup: Qualifying 10 a.m. FS1

NASCAR ARCA Menards: General Tire 200 noon FS1

AMA Supercross: Round 15 2 p.m. NBC

NASCAR Xfinity: Ag-Pro 300 3 p.m. FOX

MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Atlanta 9 p.m. FS2

College Baseball

Vanderbilt at Kentucky 11 a.m. SECN

Baylor at Texas 1 p.m. LHN

Mississippi St. at Mississippi 3:30 p.m. ESPN2

Virginia Tech vs. Boston College 5 p.m. ACCN

Maryland at Illinois 7 p.m. BTN

Arizona St. at Arizona 7 p.m. PAC-12N

Baseball: MLB

Cleveland at NY Yankees noon MLBN

Houston at Toronto 3 p.m. AT&T-SW

Texas at Oakland 3 p.m. BSSW+

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota 3 p.m. FS1

LA Dodgers at San Diego 7:30 p.m. MLBN

Pro Basketball: NBA

East G4: Philadelphia at Toronto 1 p.m. TNT

West G4: Dallas at Utah 3:30 p.m. BSSW

West G4: Dallas at Utah 3:30 p.m. TNT

East G3: Boston at Brooklyn 6:40 p.m. ESPN

West G4: Memphis at Minnesota 9 p.m. ESPN

College Football

UCLA Spring Game 11 a.m. PAC-12N

Penn St. Spring Game 1 p.m. BTN

Utah Spring Game 1 p.m. PAC-12N

Southern Cal Spring 2 p.m. ESPN

Virginia Spring Game 3 p.m. ACCN

Oregon Spring Game 3 p.m. PAC-12N

Washington St. Spring Game 5 p.m. PAC-12N

Texas Spring Orange-White Game 6:30 p.m. LHN

Oklahoma Spring Game 10:30 p.m. BSSW

Football: USFL

Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia 11 a.m. FOX

Birmingham vs. Houston 6 p.m. FS1

Golf

DP World Tour: ISPS Handa Championship 7 a.m. GOLF

PGA Tour: Zurich Classic Of New Orleans noon GOLF

PGA Tour: Zurich Classic Of New Orleans 2 p.m. CBS

PGA Tour Champions: ClubCorp Classic 2 p.m. GOLF

LPGA Tour: LA Open 6 p.m. GOLF

Hockey: IIHF

U-18 World Championship: Canada vs. U.S. 2:30 p.m. NHLN

Hockey: NHL

Pittsburgh at Detroit 11:30 a.m. NHLN

NY Rangers at Boston 2 p.m. ABC

Nashville at Tampa Bay 6 p.m. NHLN

Seattle at Dallas 7 p.m. BSSW

Horse Racing

NYRA: America's Day at the Races noon FS2

College Lacrosse: Men

Navy at Army 11 a.m. CBSSN

Penn St. at Rutgers 3 p.m. BTN

Virginia at Syracuse 3 p.m. ESPNU

Maryland at Johns Hopkins 5 p.m. ESPNU

College Lacrosse: Women

Northwestern at Maryland 10:30 a.m. BTN

Notre Dame at Louisville 11 a.m. ACCN

Ohio St. at Johns Hopkins 11 a.m. ESPNU

Army at Navy 1:30 p.m. CBSSN

Lacrosse: Men

NLL: Georgia at Panther City 7:30 p.m. ESPNU

Mixed Martial Arts: Bellator 279

Featherweights: Chris Cyborg vs. Arlene Blencowe 9:30 p.m. SHO

Rugby: Men

MLR: Toronto at Houston 7 p.m. AT&T-SW(A)

MLR: Dallas at Old Glory DC 7 p.m. FS2

Soccer: Men

SPFL: Rangers at Motherwell 6 a.m. CBSSN

Premier: Manchester United at Arsenal 6:30 a.m. USA

Serie A: Atalanta at Venezia 8 a.m. CBSSN

Premier: Aston Villa at Leicester City 9 a.m. CNBC

Premier: Watford at Manchester City 9 a.m. USA

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Bayern Munich 11:30 a.m. ABC

Premier: Tottenham Hotspur at Brentford 11:30 a.m. NBC

MLS: Chicago FC at Minnesota United FC 4 p.m. ESPN

Soccer: Women NWSL Challenge Cup

Washington at North Carolina noon CBS

College Softball

Clemson at Florida St. 1 p.m. ACCN

LSU at Georgia 1 p.m. ESPNU

Arkansas at Florida 1:30 p.m. ESPN2

Mississippi at South Carolina 2 p.m. SECN

Auburn at Mississippi St. 4 p.m. SECN

Northwestern at Indiana 5 p.m. BTN

Alabama at Texas A&M 6 p.m. SECN

Texas at Oklahoma St. 6:30 p.m. ESPN2

Tennis

ATP: Barcelona, Belgrade: WTA: Stuttgart, Istanbul 6:30 a.m. TENNIS

---

Radio

MLB: Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics, 2:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

 
 

