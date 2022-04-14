Saturday, April 16

TV

Auto/Motor Sports Racing

AMA Supercross: Round 14, Atlanta 2 p.m. NBC

Trucks: Qualifying 3:30 p.m. FS2

NASCAR Cup: Qualifying 5 p.m. FS2

Trucks: Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt 7 p.m. FS1

College Baseball

Kentucky at Missouri 1 p.m. SECN

Stanford at UCLA 6 p.m. PAC-12N

Florida at Vanderbilt 6 p.m. SECN

Baseball: MLB

Arizona at NY Mets noon MLBN

Atlanta at San Diego 3 p.m. FS1

LA Angels at Texas 6 p.m. BSSW

Chicago Cubs at Colorado 7 p.m. MLBN

Houston at Seattle 8 p.m. AT&T-SW

Cincinnati at LA Dodgers (JIP) 9 p.m. MLBN

Pro Basketball: NBA Playoffs

West G1: Utah at Dallas 12:10 p.m. ESPN

West G1: Minnesota at Memphis 2:30 p.m. ESPN

East G1: Toronto at Philadelphia 5 p.m. ESPN

West G1: Denver at Golden State 7:30 p.m. ABC

Bowling

PBA Playoffs: Round of 16 noon FS1

College Bowling: Women

NCAA Championship 7 p.m. ESPNU

Boxing

Welterweights: Radzhab Butaev vs. Eimantas Stanionis 6 p.m. SHO

College Football

Miami Spring Game 11 a.m. ACCN

Ohio St. Spring Game 11 a.m. BTN

Georgia Spring Game noon ESPN2

Wake Forest Spring Game 1 p.m. ACCN

Michigan St. Spring Game 1 p.m. BTN

Oregon St. Spring Game 1 p.m. PAC-12N

Virginia Tech Spring Game 3 p.m. ACCN

Duke Spring Game 5 p.m. ACCN

Pro Football: USFL

New Jersey at Birmingham 6:30 p.m. FOX

Golf

PGA Tour: RBC Heritage noon GOLF

PGA Tour: RBC Heritage 2 p.m. CBS

LPGA Tour: LOTTE Championship 6 p.m. GOLF

College Gymnastics: Women

NCAA Championships: Final noon ABC

Pro Hockey: NHL

Pittsburgh at Boston 11:30 a.m. NHLN

Minnesota at St. Louis 2 p.m. ABC

Toronto at Ottawa 6 p.m. NHLN

San Jose at Dallas 7 p.m. BSSW+

Horse Racing

NYRA: America's Day at the Races noon FS2

NYRA: America's Day at the Races 4:30 p.m. FS2

College Lacrosse: Men

Boston U. at Loyola (Md.) 11 a.m. CBSSN

Rutgers at Michigan 11 a.m. ESPNU

Ohio St. at Maryland 11 a.m. BTN

Syracuse at North Carolina 3 p.m. ESPNU

Penn St. at Johns Hopkins 5 p.m. ESPNU

Quinnipiac at Virginia 7 p.m. ACCN

Mixed Martial Arts: UFC Fight Night

Welterweights: Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad 7:30 p.m. ESPN

Rugby: Men

European Champions Cup: Montpellier at Harlequins 2 p.m. CNBC

MLR: Austin at Dallas 8 p.m. FS2

Soccer: Men

Premier: Brighton & Hove Albion at Tottenham Hotspur 6:30 a.m. USA

Premier: Brentford at Watford 9 a.m. CNBC

Premier: Norwich City at Manchester United 9 a.m. USA

MLS: Portland at Houston 5 p.m. AT&T-SW

MLS: Inter Miami CF at Seattle 9 p.m. FS1

College Softball

South Carolina at LSU 11 a.m. SECN

Texas A&M at Tennessee 1 p.m. ESPNU

Oklahoma at Texas 1 p.m. LHN

St. John's at DePaul 1:30 p.m. CBSSN

Oregon at Arizona 2 p.m. PAC-12N

Oregon St. at Washington 4 p.m. PAC-12N

Mississippi St. at Alabama 4 p.m. SECN

Georgia at Missouri 5 p.m. ESPN2

Kentucky at Arkansas 7 p.m. ESPN2

Tennis

ATP: Monte Carlo SF; Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers: U.S. vs. Ukraine, Poland vs. Romania, Spain vs. Netherlands, Czech Republic vs. Britain 5 a.m. TENNIS

ATP: Monte Carlo Doubles Final 4:30 a.m. (Sun) TENNIS

ATP: Monte Carlo Doubles Final 5 a.m. (Sun) TENNIS

Track & Field

USATF: Golden Games at the Mt. SAC Relays 4 p.m. CNBC

Volleyball: Women Athletes Unlimited

Team Drews vs. Team De La Cruz 9 p.m. CBSSN

---

Radio 

MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Texas Rangers, 5:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

 
 

