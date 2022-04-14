Saturday, April 16
TV
Auto/Motor Sports Racing
AMA Supercross: Round 14, Atlanta 2 p.m. NBC
Trucks: Qualifying 3:30 p.m. FS2
NASCAR Cup: Qualifying 5 p.m. FS2
Trucks: Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt 7 p.m. FS1
College Baseball
Kentucky at Missouri 1 p.m. SECN
Stanford at UCLA 6 p.m. PAC-12N
Florida at Vanderbilt 6 p.m. SECN
Baseball: MLB
Arizona at NY Mets noon MLBN
Atlanta at San Diego 3 p.m. FS1
LA Angels at Texas 6 p.m. BSSW
Chicago Cubs at Colorado 7 p.m. MLBN
Houston at Seattle 8 p.m. AT&T-SW
Cincinnati at LA Dodgers (JIP) 9 p.m. MLBN
Pro Basketball: NBA Playoffs
West G1: Utah at Dallas 12:10 p.m. ESPN
West G1: Minnesota at Memphis 2:30 p.m. ESPN
East G1: Toronto at Philadelphia 5 p.m. ESPN
West G1: Denver at Golden State 7:30 p.m. ABC
Bowling
PBA Playoffs: Round of 16 noon FS1
College Bowling: Women
NCAA Championship 7 p.m. ESPNU
Boxing
Welterweights: Radzhab Butaev vs. Eimantas Stanionis 6 p.m. SHO
College Football
Miami Spring Game 11 a.m. ACCN
Ohio St. Spring Game 11 a.m. BTN
Georgia Spring Game noon ESPN2
Wake Forest Spring Game 1 p.m. ACCN
Michigan St. Spring Game 1 p.m. BTN
Oregon St. Spring Game 1 p.m. PAC-12N
Virginia Tech Spring Game 3 p.m. ACCN
Duke Spring Game 5 p.m. ACCN
Pro Football: USFL
New Jersey at Birmingham 6:30 p.m. FOX
Golf
PGA Tour: RBC Heritage noon GOLF
PGA Tour: RBC Heritage 2 p.m. CBS
LPGA Tour: LOTTE Championship 6 p.m. GOLF
College Gymnastics: Women
NCAA Championships: Final noon ABC
Pro Hockey: NHL
Pittsburgh at Boston 11:30 a.m. NHLN
Minnesota at St. Louis 2 p.m. ABC
Toronto at Ottawa 6 p.m. NHLN
San Jose at Dallas 7 p.m. BSSW+
Horse Racing
NYRA: America's Day at the Races noon FS2
NYRA: America's Day at the Races 4:30 p.m. FS2
College Lacrosse: Men
Boston U. at Loyola (Md.) 11 a.m. CBSSN
Rutgers at Michigan 11 a.m. ESPNU
Ohio St. at Maryland 11 a.m. BTN
Syracuse at North Carolina 3 p.m. ESPNU
Penn St. at Johns Hopkins 5 p.m. ESPNU
Quinnipiac at Virginia 7 p.m. ACCN
Mixed Martial Arts: UFC Fight Night
Welterweights: Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad 7:30 p.m. ESPN
Rugby: Men
European Champions Cup: Montpellier at Harlequins 2 p.m. CNBC
MLR: Austin at Dallas 8 p.m. FS2
Soccer: Men
Premier: Brighton & Hove Albion at Tottenham Hotspur 6:30 a.m. USA
Premier: Brentford at Watford 9 a.m. CNBC
Premier: Norwich City at Manchester United 9 a.m. USA
MLS: Portland at Houston 5 p.m. AT&T-SW
MLS: Inter Miami CF at Seattle 9 p.m. FS1
College Softball
South Carolina at LSU 11 a.m. SECN
Texas A&M at Tennessee 1 p.m. ESPNU
Oklahoma at Texas 1 p.m. LHN
St. John's at DePaul 1:30 p.m. CBSSN
Oregon at Arizona 2 p.m. PAC-12N
Oregon St. at Washington 4 p.m. PAC-12N
Mississippi St. at Alabama 4 p.m. SECN
Georgia at Missouri 5 p.m. ESPN2
Kentucky at Arkansas 7 p.m. ESPN2
Tennis
ATP: Monte Carlo SF; Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers: U.S. vs. Ukraine, Poland vs. Romania, Spain vs. Netherlands, Czech Republic vs. Britain 5 a.m. TENNIS
ATP: Monte Carlo Doubles Final 4:30 a.m. (Sun) TENNIS
ATP: Monte Carlo Doubles Final 5 a.m. (Sun) TENNIS
Track & Field
USATF: Golden Games at the Mt. SAC Relays 4 p.m. CNBC
Volleyball: Women Athletes Unlimited
Team Drews vs. Team De La Cruz 9 p.m. CBSSN
---
Radio
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Texas Rangers, 5:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)