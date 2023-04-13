Saturday, April 15

TV

College Baseball

Missouri at Texas A&M 12:30 p.m. SECN+

Texas at Baylor 2 p.m. ESPN+

Kansas St. at Kansas 2 p.m. ESPN+

Mississippi at Mississippi St. 3 p.m. SECN

UNC Wilmington at TCU 4 p.m. ESPN+

Texas Tech at Oklahoma 4 p.m. ESPN+

West Virginia at Oklahoma St. 6 p.m. ESPN+

Georgia at Florida 6 p.m. SECN

Major League Baseball

Texas at Houston 6 p.m. AT&T-SW

Texas at Houston 6 p.m. BSSW

College Football

Boston College Spring Game 10 a.m. ACCNX

Ohio St. Spring Scrimmage 11 a.m. BTN

Georgia Tech: White & Gold Game noon ACCNX

Pittsburgh Spring Game noon ACCNX

Clemson Spring Game noon ACCNX

Arkansas: Red & White Game noon ESPN+

Mississippi St.: Maroon & White Game noon ESPN+

Virginia Spring Game 1 p.m. ACCN

Wake Forest Spring Game 1 p.m. ACCNX

Penn St. Spring Game 1 p.m. BTN

Tennessee: Orange-White Game 1 p.m. ESPN+

Texas: Orange-White Game 1 p.m. LHN

North Carolina Spring Game 2 p.m. ACCNX

Virginia Tech Spring Game 2 p.m. ACCNX

Mississippi: Grove Game 2 p.m. ESPN+

USC Spring Game 2 p.m. PAC12N

Arizona St. Spring Game 2 p.m. PAC12N-Ariz.

Florida St. Spring Game 3 p.m. ACCNX

Georgia Spring Game 3 p.m. ESPN2

Texas A&M: Maroon & White Game 3 p.m. ESPN+

Texas A&M: Maroon & White Game 3 p.m. SECN+

California Spring Game 4 p.m. PAC12N

Arizona: Red & White Game 5:30 p.m. PAC12N

South Carolina: Garnet & White Game 6 p.m. ESPN+

Lacrosse

Panther City at Vancouver 9 p.m. BSSW+

College Softball

Tennessee at Kentucky 11 a.m. SECN

Texas A&M at South Carolina 1 p.m. SECN

Iowa St. at Oklahoma St. 2 p.m. ESPN+

Baylor at Texas Tech 2 p.m. ESPN+

Kansas at Texas 4:30 p.m. LHN

Radio

Major League Baseball: Texas Rangers at Houston Astros, 5:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

