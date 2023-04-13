Saturday, April 15
TV
College Baseball
Missouri at Texas A&M 12:30 p.m. SECN+
Texas at Baylor 2 p.m. ESPN+
Kansas St. at Kansas 2 p.m. ESPN+
Mississippi at Mississippi St. 3 p.m. SECN
UNC Wilmington at TCU 4 p.m. ESPN+
Texas Tech at Oklahoma 4 p.m. ESPN+
West Virginia at Oklahoma St. 6 p.m. ESPN+
Georgia at Florida 6 p.m. SECN
Major League Baseball
Texas at Houston 6 p.m. AT&T-SW
Texas at Houston 6 p.m. BSSW
College Football
Boston College Spring Game 10 a.m. ACCNX
Ohio St. Spring Scrimmage 11 a.m. BTN
Georgia Tech: White & Gold Game noon ACCNX
Pittsburgh Spring Game noon ACCNX
Clemson Spring Game noon ACCNX
Arkansas: Red & White Game noon ESPN+
Mississippi St.: Maroon & White Game noon ESPN+
Virginia Spring Game 1 p.m. ACCN
Wake Forest Spring Game 1 p.m. ACCNX
Penn St. Spring Game 1 p.m. BTN
Tennessee: Orange-White Game 1 p.m. ESPN+
Texas: Orange-White Game 1 p.m. LHN
North Carolina Spring Game 2 p.m. ACCNX
Virginia Tech Spring Game 2 p.m. ACCNX
Mississippi: Grove Game 2 p.m. ESPN+
USC Spring Game 2 p.m. PAC12N
Arizona St. Spring Game 2 p.m. PAC12N-Ariz.
Florida St. Spring Game 3 p.m. ACCNX
Georgia Spring Game 3 p.m. ESPN2
Texas A&M: Maroon & White Game 3 p.m. ESPN+
Texas A&M: Maroon & White Game 3 p.m. SECN+
California Spring Game 4 p.m. PAC12N
Arizona: Red & White Game 5:30 p.m. PAC12N
South Carolina: Garnet & White Game 6 p.m. ESPN+
Lacrosse
Panther City at Vancouver 9 p.m. BSSW+
College Softball
Tennessee at Kentucky 11 a.m. SECN
Texas A&M at South Carolina 1 p.m. SECN
Iowa St. at Oklahoma St. 2 p.m. ESPN+
Baylor at Texas Tech 2 p.m. ESPN+
Kansas at Texas 4:30 p.m. LHN
---
Radio
Major League Baseball: Texas Rangers at Houston Astros, 5:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)