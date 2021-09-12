Monday, Sept. 13

TV

Major League Baseball

Minnesota at NY Yankees 1 p.m. MLBN

St. Louis at NY Mets 6 p.m. MLBN

Houston at Texas 7 p.m. AT&T=SW

Houston at Texas 7 p.m. BSSW

Boston at Seattle 9 p.m. MLBN

Pro Basketball: WNBA

Dallas at Las Vegas 2 p.m. BSSW

Dallas at Las Vegas 2 p.m. NBATV

College Football

Texas Press Conference 11 a.m. LHN

Texas: Rewind with Coach Sark 7 p.m. LHN

Pro Football: NFL

Cowboys Press Conference 4 p.m. BSSW

Baltimore at Las Vegas 7:15 p.m. ABC

Baltimore at Las Vegas 7:15 p.m. ESPN

Peyton-Eli Manning Broadcast 7:15 p.m. ESPN2 

Cowboys Flashback 10:30 p.m. BSSW

College Golf

Maridoe Invitational 3 p.m. GOLF

College Soccer: Men

Pittsburgh at Penn St. 6 p.m. FS1

Softball: Athletes Unlimited

Team Ocasio vs. Team Jaquish 6 p.m. FS2

Team McCleney vs. Team Osterman 9 p.m. CBSSN

Soccer: Men

Premier: Burnley at Everton 2 p.m. NBCSN

Tennis

WTA: Luxembourg, Portoroz 5 a.m. TENNIS

WTA: Luxembourg, Portoroz 3 p.m. TENNIS

WTA: Luxembourg, Portoroz 4 a.m. (Tue) TENNIS

WTA: Luxembourg, Portoroz 5 a.m. (Tue) TENNIS

---

Radio

Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

MLB: Houston Astros at Texas Rangers, 6:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

 
 

