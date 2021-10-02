Monday, Oct. 4

TV

Pro Basketball: NBA Preseason

Atlanta at Miami 6:30 p.m. NBATV

Golden State at Portland 9 p.m. NBATV

College Football

Texas Press Conference 11 a.m. LHN

Rewind With Coach Sark 7 p.m. LHN

Pro Football: NFL

Las Vegas at LA Chargers 7:15 p.m. ESPN

College Golf

The Blessings Collegiate Invitational 3:30 p.m. GOLF

---

Radio

Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

Pro Football: NFL, Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers, 7 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

 
 

