Monday, May 15

TV

Major League Baseball

NY Yankees at Toronto 6:07 p.m. MLBN

Seattle at Boston 6:10 p.m. MLBN

Chicago Cubs at Houston 7 p.m. AT&T-SW

Atlanta at Texas 7 p.m. BSSW

Ice Hockey: Stanley Cup Playoffs

G7: Seattle at Dallas 7 p.m. ESPN

Soccer

Premier: Livepool vs. Leicester City 2 p.m. USA

Tennis

Italian Open 7 p.m. BSSW

Italian Open noon TENNIS

---

Radio

Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

Major League Baseball: Atlanta Braves at Texas Rangers, 6:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

