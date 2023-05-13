Monday, May 15
TV
Major League Baseball
NY Yankees at Toronto 6:07 p.m. MLBN
Seattle at Boston 6:10 p.m. MLBN
Chicago Cubs at Houston 7 p.m. AT&T-SW
Atlanta at Texas 7 p.m. BSSW
Ice Hockey: Stanley Cup Playoffs
G7: Seattle at Dallas 7 p.m. ESPN
Soccer
Premier: Livepool vs. Leicester City 2 p.m. USA
Tennis
Italian Open 7 p.m. BSSW
Italian Open noon TENNIS
---
Radio
Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)
Major League Baseball: Atlanta Braves at Texas Rangers, 6:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)