Monday, Dec. 14
TV
Major League Baseball
2020 World Series Documentary 10 p.m. FS1
College Basketball: Men
Sam Houston St. at LSU 11 a.m. SECN
Rutgers at Maryland 5 p.m. BTN
William & Mary at George Washington 6 p.m. CBSSN
Central Arkansas at Mississippi 7 p.m. SECN
Marquette at Creighton 8 p.m. FS1
Northern Colorado at Colorado 8 p.m. PAC12N
College Basketball: Women
Utah at Colorado 1 p.m. PAC12N
Texas Southern at LSU 5 p.m. SECN
Texas Tech at Baylor 6 p.m. ESPNU
Minnesota at Northwestern 8 p.m. BTN
Pro Basketball: NBA Preseason
New Orleans at Miami 6 p.m. NBATV
Dallas at Milwaukee 7 p.m. FSSW
Phoenix at Utah 8:30 p.m. NBATV
High School Football
Road to the Championship 6 p.m. FSSW
2018 6A DI: Galena Park North Shore vs. Duncanville 10 p.m. FSSW
Pro Football
Cowboys Press Conference 4 p.m. FSSW
Dallas Cowboys Legends 5:30 p.m. FSSW
Baltimore at Cleveland 7:15 p.m. ESPN
Pro Wrestling
WWE Monday Night Raw 7 p.m. USA
---
Radio
Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)
Pro Football: Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns, 6:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)