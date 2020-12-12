Monday, Dec. 14

TV

Major League Baseball

2020 World Series Documentary 10 p.m. FS1

College Basketball: Men

Sam Houston St. at LSU 11 a.m. SECN

Rutgers at Maryland 5 p.m. BTN

William & Mary at George Washington 6 p.m. CBSSN

Central Arkansas at Mississippi 7 p.m. SECN

Marquette at Creighton 8 p.m. FS1

Northern Colorado at Colorado 8 p.m. PAC12N

College Basketball: Women

Utah at Colorado 1 p.m. PAC12N

Texas Southern at LSU 5 p.m. SECN

Texas Tech at Baylor 6 p.m. ESPNU

Minnesota at Northwestern 8 p.m. BTN

Pro Basketball: NBA Preseason

New Orleans at Miami 6 p.m. NBATV

Dallas at Milwaukee 7 p.m. FSSW

Phoenix at Utah 8:30 p.m. NBATV

High School Football

Road to the Championship 6 p.m. FSSW

2018 6A DI: Galena Park North Shore vs. Duncanville 10 p.m. FSSW

Pro Football

Cowboys Press Conference 4 p.m. FSSW

Dallas Cowboys Legends 5:30 p.m. FSSW

Baltimore at Cleveland 7:15 p.m. ESPN

Pro Wrestling

WWE Monday Night Raw 7 p.m. USA

Radio

Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

Pro Football: Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns, 6:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

