TV

Little League Baseball: World Series

Willemstad (Curaçao) vs. Maracaibo (Venezuela) noon ESPN

Seattle (Wash.) vs. Nolensville (Tenn.) 2 p.m. ESPN

Tokyo (Japan) vs. Taoyuan (Chinese Taipei) 4 p.m. ESPN

Needville (Texas) vs. El Segundo (Calif.) 6 p.m. ESPN2

Major League Baseball

St. Louis at Pittsburgh 6 p.m. MLBN

Boston at Houston 7 p.m. BSSW

Seattle at Chicago White Sox 7 p.m. FS1

Texas at Arizona 8:30 p.m. BSSW

Pro Football

Preseason: Dallas at Seattle (replay) 4 p.m. BSSW

Preseason: Baltimore at Washington 7 p.m. ESPN

Inside the Cowboys Training Camp midnight BSSW

Tennis

WTA: Cleveland; ATP: Winston-Salem 10 a.m. TENNIS

Track & Field

World Championships: Day 3 noon USA

Radio

Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates and Kevin Simon, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

Major League Baseball: Texas Rangers at Arizona Diamondbacks, 8 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed