TV
Little League Baseball: World Series
Willemstad (Curaçao) vs. Maracaibo (Venezuela) noon ESPN
Seattle (Wash.) vs. Nolensville (Tenn.) 2 p.m. ESPN
Tokyo (Japan) vs. Taoyuan (Chinese Taipei) 4 p.m. ESPN
Needville (Texas) vs. El Segundo (Calif.) 6 p.m. ESPN2
Major League Baseball
St. Louis at Pittsburgh 6 p.m. MLBN
Boston at Houston 7 p.m. BSSW
Seattle at Chicago White Sox 7 p.m. FS1
Texas at Arizona 8:30 p.m. BSSW
Pro Football
Preseason: Dallas at Seattle (replay) 4 p.m. BSSW
Preseason: Baltimore at Washington 7 p.m. ESPN
Inside the Cowboys Training Camp midnight BSSW
Tennis
WTA: Cleveland; ATP: Winston-Salem 10 a.m. TENNIS
Track & Field
World Championships: Day 3 noon USA
Radio
Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates and Kevin Simon, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)
Major League Baseball: Texas Rangers at Arizona Diamondbacks, 8 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)