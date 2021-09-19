Friday, Sept. 24
High School Football
Mount Vernon at Rains, 7 p.m. (KMOO 99.9-FM, Minnoela)
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: September 19, 2021 @ 3:25 pm
