Friday, Sept. 16

TV

Australian Rules Football: Men

AFL: Collingwood at Sydney 1:30 a.m. (Sat) FS1 

Australian Rules Football: Women

AFL: West Coast at Greater Western Sydney 8 p.m. FS2

AFL: Sydney at Port Adelaide 10 p.m. FS2

AFL: Western at Hawthorn midnight FS2

Auto/Motorsports Racing

NASCAR Cup: Qualifying, Playoffs - Round of 16 4 p.m. USA

NHRA: Qualifying 6 p.m. FS1

Xfinity: Food City 300 6:30 p.m. USA

Major League Baseball

Colorado at Chicago Cubs 1 p.m. MLBN

Baltimore at Toronto 6 p.m. APPLETV

NY Yankees at Milwaukee 7 p.m. MLBN

LA Dodgers at San Francisco 9:15 p.m. APPLETV

College Football

Florida St. at Louisville 6:30 p.m. ESPN

Air Force at Wyoming 7 p.m. CBSSN

High School Football

Brookwood (Ga.) at Bishop Gorman (Nev.) 9:30 p.m. ESPNU

Golf 

DP World Tour: Italian Open 6:30 a.m. GOLF

LPGA Tour: Portland Classic 2 p.m. GOLF

PGA Tour: Fortinet Championship 5 p.m. GOLF

PGA Tour Champions: Sanford International 8:30 p.m. GOLF

Horse Racing

NYRA: Saratoga 11:30 a.m. FS2

Rugby: Men

NRL: South Sydney at Cronulla-Sutherland 4:55 a.m. (Sat) FS2

College Soccer: Men

Maryland at Michigan 5:30 p.m. BTN

Syracuse at Clemson 6 p.m. ACCN

Georgetown at St. John's 7:30 p.m. FS1

Michigan St. at Washington 9 p.m. PAC-12N

Soccer: Men

Premier: Southampton at Aston Villa 2 p.m. USA

Tennis

WTA: Chennai, Portoroz; Davis Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. Belgium, Italy vs. Argentina; Britain vs. Netherlands, Spain vs. Canada 5 a.m. TENNIS

College Volleyball: Women

Florida at Wisconsin 7:30 p.m. BTN

---

Radio

Variety

SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

High School Football

TSN Countdown to Kickoff 5:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

Tyler Legacy at Texas High 6:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

North Mesquite at Tyler 6:30 p.m. (KTBB 600-AM, 97.5-FM, Tyler)

Longview at Lufkin 7:15 p.m. (KOOI JACK 106.5-FM, Longview, Tyler)

TSN Scoreboard Show 10:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

---

Streaming

Gilmer at Lindale 7:30 p.m. (OnTheCall.net)

 
 

