Friday, Sept. 16
TV
Australian Rules Football: Men
AFL: Collingwood at Sydney 1:30 a.m. (Sat) FS1
Australian Rules Football: Women
AFL: West Coast at Greater Western Sydney 8 p.m. FS2
AFL: Sydney at Port Adelaide 10 p.m. FS2
AFL: Western at Hawthorn midnight FS2
Auto/Motorsports Racing
NASCAR Cup: Qualifying, Playoffs - Round of 16 4 p.m. USA
NHRA: Qualifying 6 p.m. FS1
Xfinity: Food City 300 6:30 p.m. USA
Major League Baseball
Colorado at Chicago Cubs 1 p.m. MLBN
Baltimore at Toronto 6 p.m. APPLETV
NY Yankees at Milwaukee 7 p.m. MLBN
LA Dodgers at San Francisco 9:15 p.m. APPLETV
College Football
Florida St. at Louisville 6:30 p.m. ESPN
Air Force at Wyoming 7 p.m. CBSSN
High School Football
Brookwood (Ga.) at Bishop Gorman (Nev.) 9:30 p.m. ESPNU
Golf
DP World Tour: Italian Open 6:30 a.m. GOLF
LPGA Tour: Portland Classic 2 p.m. GOLF
PGA Tour: Fortinet Championship 5 p.m. GOLF
PGA Tour Champions: Sanford International 8:30 p.m. GOLF
Horse Racing
NYRA: Saratoga 11:30 a.m. FS2
Rugby: Men
NRL: South Sydney at Cronulla-Sutherland 4:55 a.m. (Sat) FS2
College Soccer: Men
Maryland at Michigan 5:30 p.m. BTN
Syracuse at Clemson 6 p.m. ACCN
Georgetown at St. John's 7:30 p.m. FS1
Michigan St. at Washington 9 p.m. PAC-12N
Soccer: Men
Premier: Southampton at Aston Villa 2 p.m. USA
Tennis
WTA: Chennai, Portoroz; Davis Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. Belgium, Italy vs. Argentina; Britain vs. Netherlands, Spain vs. Canada 5 a.m. TENNIS
College Volleyball: Women
Florida at Wisconsin 7:30 p.m. BTN
---
Radio
Variety
SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)
High School Football
TSN Countdown to Kickoff 5:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)
Tyler Legacy at Texas High 6:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)
North Mesquite at Tyler 6:30 p.m. (KTBB 600-AM, 97.5-FM, Tyler)
Longview at Lufkin 7:15 p.m. (KOOI JACK 106.5-FM, Longview, Tyler)
TSN Scoreboard Show 10:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)
---
Streaming
Gilmer at Lindale 7:30 p.m. (OnTheCall.net)