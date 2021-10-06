Friday, Oct. 8

TV

Auto Racing

Formula 1: Turkish GP Practice 2 7:55 a.m. ESPN2

NHRA: Qualifying 6:30 p.m. FS1

Formula 1: Turkish GP Practice 3 4:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2

College Football

Temple at Cincinnati 6 p.m. ESPN

Morgan St. at Howard 7 p.m. ESPNU

Stanford at Arizona St. 9:15 p.m. ESPN

Golf

EPGA Tour: Open de España 7 a.m. GOLF

PGA Junior League Championship 10 a.m. GOLF

LPGA Tour: Bank of Hope Founders Cup 11 a.m. GOLF

PGA Tour Champions: Constellation Furyk and Friends 2 p.m. GOLF

PGA Tour: Shriners Hospitals for Children Open 4 p.m. GOLF

Soccer: Men

FIFA World Cup Qualifying 1:30 p.m. ESPN2

College Volleyball: Women 

Oklahoma at TCU 2 p.m. ESPNU

Radio

Variety

SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

High School Football

TSN Countdown to Kickoff, 5:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

Rockwall at Tyler Legacy, 6:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

Tyler at West Mesquite, 7 p.m. (KTBB 95.7-FM, 600-AM, Tyler-Longview)

Big Sandy at Hawkins, 7 p.m. (KMOO 99.9-FM, Mineola)

Longview at Dallas Highland Park, 7:30 p.m. (KOOI 106.5-FM, Longview-Tyler)

TSN Scoreboard 10:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

 
 

