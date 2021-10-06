Friday, Oct. 8
TV
Auto Racing
Formula 1: Turkish GP Practice 2 7:55 a.m. ESPN2
NHRA: Qualifying 6:30 p.m. FS1
Formula 1: Turkish GP Practice 3 4:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2
College Football
Temple at Cincinnati 6 p.m. ESPN
Morgan St. at Howard 7 p.m. ESPNU
Stanford at Arizona St. 9:15 p.m. ESPN
Golf
EPGA Tour: Open de España 7 a.m. GOLF
PGA Junior League Championship 10 a.m. GOLF
LPGA Tour: Bank of Hope Founders Cup 11 a.m. GOLF
PGA Tour Champions: Constellation Furyk and Friends 2 p.m. GOLF
PGA Tour: Shriners Hospitals for Children Open 4 p.m. GOLF
Soccer: Men
FIFA World Cup Qualifying 1:30 p.m. ESPN2
College Volleyball: Women
Oklahoma at TCU 2 p.m. ESPNU
---
Radio
Variety
SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)
High School Football
TSN Countdown to Kickoff, 5:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)
Rockwall at Tyler Legacy, 6:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)
Tyler at West Mesquite, 7 p.m. (KTBB 95.7-FM, 600-AM, Tyler-Longview)
Big Sandy at Hawkins, 7 p.m. (KMOO 99.9-FM, Mineola)
Longview at Dallas Highland Park, 7:30 p.m. (KOOI 106.5-FM, Longview-Tyler)
TSN Scoreboard 10:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)