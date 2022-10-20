Friday, Oct. 21

TV

Auto/Motorsports Racing

Formula 1: Practice 1:55 p.m. ESPN2

Formula 1: Practice 4:55 p.m. ESPNEWS

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying 5 p.m. USA 

FIM World Supercross Championship: Australian Grand Prix 3 a.m. (Sat) FS2

Major League Baseball

NLCS Game 3: San Diego at Philadelphia 6:30 p.m. FS1 

Pro Basketball: NBA

Boston at Miami 6:45 p.m. ESPN

Memphis at Houston 7 p.m. AT&T-SW

Denver at Golden State 9:05 p.m. ESPN

Boxing

ShoBox: The New Generation 8:30 p.m. SHO

Figure Skating

ISU: Grand Prix of Figure Skating 6:30 p.m. USA

College Football

Princeton at Harvard 6 p.m. ESPNU

Tulsa at Temple 6:30 p.m. ESPN2

UAB at Western Kentucky 7 p.m. CBSSN

High School Football

Ford Player of the Week 8 a.m. BSSW

Football Friday 7 p.m. BSSW

Murrieta Valley (Calif.) at Corona Centennial (Calif.) 9:30 p.m. BSSW

Scoreboard 11 p.m. BSSW

Golf

DP World Tour: Mallorca Golf Open 6:30 a.m. GOLF 

PGA Tour: The CJ CUP 2 p.m. GOLF 

PGA Tour Champions: Dominion Energy Charity Classic 6 p.m. GOLF

LPGA Tour: BMW Ladies Championship 10 p.m. GOLF

College Field Hockey

Michigan at Northwestern 3 p.m. BTN

Horse Racing

NYRA: America's Day at the Races 11:30 a.m. FS2

College Soccer: Men

North Carolina at Boston College 5 p.m. ACCN

Pittsburgh at Duke 7 p.m. ACCN

Washington at Oregon St. 8 p.m. PAC-12N

Soccer: Women's FIFA U-17 World Cup

QF: U.S. vs. Nigeria 5:45 a.m. FS2

QF: Germany vs. Brazil 9:15 a.m. FS2

College Softball

Odessa at Texas 6 p.m. LHN

Tennis

ATP QF: Stockholm, Antwerp, Naples 5 a.m. TENNIS

WTA QF: Guadalajara; ATP QF: Stockholm, Antwerp, Naples  11 a.m. TENNIS

WTA QF: Guadalajara 7 p.m. TENNIS

College Volleyball: Women

Oklahoma at TCU 12:30 p.m. ESPNU

Northwestern at Rutgers 5 p.m. BTN

Penn St. at Maryland 7 p.m. BTN

Missouri at Mississippi 7 p.m. SECN

UCLA at Stanford 10 p.m. PAC-12N

---

Radio

Variety

SportsTalk with Bill Coates 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

High School Football

TSN Countdown to Kickoff 5:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

Royse City at Tyler Legacy 6:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

Tyler at Lufkin 7 p.m. (KTBB 97.5-FM, 600-AM, Tyler-Longview) 

Canton at Brownsboro 7 p.m. (KMOO 99.9-FM, Mineola)

Canton at Brownsboro 7 p.m. (KWJB 95.1-FM, Canton)

McKinney North at Longview 7 p.m. (KOOI 106.5-FM, Tyler-Longview)

 

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags