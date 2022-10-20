Friday, Oct. 21
TV
Auto/Motorsports Racing
Formula 1: Practice 1:55 p.m. ESPN2
Formula 1: Practice 4:55 p.m. ESPNEWS
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying 5 p.m. USA
FIM World Supercross Championship: Australian Grand Prix 3 a.m. (Sat) FS2
Major League Baseball
NLCS Game 3: San Diego at Philadelphia 6:30 p.m. FS1
Pro Basketball: NBA
Boston at Miami 6:45 p.m. ESPN
Memphis at Houston 7 p.m. AT&T-SW
Denver at Golden State 9:05 p.m. ESPN
Boxing
ShoBox: The New Generation 8:30 p.m. SHO
Figure Skating
ISU: Grand Prix of Figure Skating 6:30 p.m. USA
College Football
Princeton at Harvard 6 p.m. ESPNU
Tulsa at Temple 6:30 p.m. ESPN2
UAB at Western Kentucky 7 p.m. CBSSN
High School Football
Ford Player of the Week 8 a.m. BSSW
Football Friday 7 p.m. BSSW
Murrieta Valley (Calif.) at Corona Centennial (Calif.) 9:30 p.m. BSSW
Scoreboard 11 p.m. BSSW
Golf
DP World Tour: Mallorca Golf Open 6:30 a.m. GOLF
PGA Tour: The CJ CUP 2 p.m. GOLF
PGA Tour Champions: Dominion Energy Charity Classic 6 p.m. GOLF
LPGA Tour: BMW Ladies Championship 10 p.m. GOLF
College Field Hockey
Michigan at Northwestern 3 p.m. BTN
Horse Racing
NYRA: America's Day at the Races 11:30 a.m. FS2
College Soccer: Men
North Carolina at Boston College 5 p.m. ACCN
Pittsburgh at Duke 7 p.m. ACCN
Washington at Oregon St. 8 p.m. PAC-12N
Soccer: Women's FIFA U-17 World Cup
QF: U.S. vs. Nigeria 5:45 a.m. FS2
QF: Germany vs. Brazil 9:15 a.m. FS2
College Softball
Odessa at Texas 6 p.m. LHN
Tennis
ATP QF: Stockholm, Antwerp, Naples 5 a.m. TENNIS
WTA QF: Guadalajara; ATP QF: Stockholm, Antwerp, Naples 11 a.m. TENNIS
WTA QF: Guadalajara 7 p.m. TENNIS
College Volleyball: Women
Oklahoma at TCU 12:30 p.m. ESPNU
Northwestern at Rutgers 5 p.m. BTN
Penn St. at Maryland 7 p.m. BTN
Missouri at Mississippi 7 p.m. SECN
UCLA at Stanford 10 p.m. PAC-12N
---
Radio
Variety
SportsTalk with Bill Coates 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)
High School Football
TSN Countdown to Kickoff 5:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)
Royse City at Tyler Legacy 6:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)
Tyler at Lufkin 7 p.m. (KTBB 97.5-FM, 600-AM, Tyler-Longview)
Canton at Brownsboro 7 p.m. (KMOO 99.9-FM, Mineola)
Canton at Brownsboro 7 p.m. (KWJB 95.1-FM, Canton)
McKinney North at Longview 7 p.m. (KOOI 106.5-FM, Tyler-Longview)