Friday, Oct. 15

TV

Auto/Motorsports Racing

NHRA: Qualifying, 6 p.m. FS1

Major League Baseball: Postseason

ALCS Game 1: Boston at Houston 7 p.m. FOX

Pro Basketball: NBA Preseason

Boston at Miami 5:30 p.m. ESPN2

Houston at San Antonio 7 p.m. AT&T-SW

Dallas at Milwaukee 7 p.m. BSSW

Portland at Golden State 9 p.m. NBATV

Pro Basketball: WNBA Finals

Game 3: Phoenix at Chicago 8 p.m. ESPN2

College Football 

Marshall at North Texas 6 p.m. CBSSN

Clemson at Syracuse 6 p.m. ESPN

Montana St. at Weber St. 9 p.m. ESPNU

San Diego St. at San Jose St. 9:30 p.m. CBSSN

California at Oregon 9:30 p.m. ESPN

Golf

EPGA Tour: Andalucía Masters 7 a.m. GOLF

PGA Tour Champions: SAS Championship 1 p.m. GOLF

PGA Tour: The CJ CUP 4 p.m. GOLF

LEPGA Tour: Aramco Team Series - New York 1:30 a.m. (Sat) GOLF

College Field Hockey

Michigan at Iowa 2 p.m. BTN

Cornell at Princeton 3 p.m. ESPNU

North Carolina at Wake Forest 4 p.m. ACCN

Pro Hockey: NHL

Chicago at New Jersey 6 p.m. NHLN

Horse Racing

NYRA: America's Day at the Races 11:30 a.m. FS2

Mixed Martial Arts

LUX: Fight League 17 6 p.m. FS2

College Soccer: Men

North Carolina at Louisville 6 p.m. ACCN

College Soccer: Women

Florida St. at Virginia Tech 4 p.m. BSSW+

UCLA at Oregon St. 6 p.m. PAC12N

California at Utah 8 p.m. PAC12N

Soccer: Men

Bundesliga: FC Köln at Hoffenheim 1 p.m. ESPN2

Tennis

ATP: Indian Wells Quarterfinals noon TENNIS

WTA: Indian Wells Semifinals 8 p.m. TENNIS

College Volleyball: Women

Wisconsin at Michigan St. 5 p.m. BTN

Kansas at Baylor 5 p.m. ESPNU

Purdue at Ohio St. 7 p.m. BTN

West Virginia at Kansas St. 7 p.m. ESPNU

TCU at Texas 7 p.m. LHN

Kentucky at LSU 8 p.m. SECN

UCLA at Arizona 10 p.m. PAC12N

 

 

 

 

 

---

Radio

Variety

SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

High School Football

TSN Countdown to Kickoff, 5:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

Tyler Legacy at Mesquite Horn, 6:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

Wylie East at Tyler, 7 p.m. (KTBB 95.7-FM, 600-AM, Tyler-Longview)

Winnsboro at Emory Rains, 7 p.m. (KMOO 99.9-FM, Mineola)

Sherman at Longview, 7:30 p.m. (KOOI 106.5-FM, Longview-Tyler)

TSN Scoreboard 10:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

  

 
 

