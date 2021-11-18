Friday, Nov. 19

TV

Auto Racing

Formula 1: Qatar GP Practice 1 4:25 a.m. ESPN2

Formula 1: Qatar Practice 2 7:55 a.m. ESPN2

Formula 1: Qatar Practice 3 4:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2

College Basketball: Men

Myrtle Beach Invitational: Semifinal 11 a.m. ESPN2

Charleston Classic: Consolation Semifinal 11 a.m. ESPNU

Charleston Classic: Semifinal 1:30 p.m. ESPN2

Myrtle Beach Invitational: Consolation Semifinal 1:30 p.m. ESPNU

Jersey Mike's Classic: UMass vs. UNC-Greensboro 2 p.m. CBSSN

Myrtle Beach Invitational: Semifinal 4 p.m. ESPN2

Atlantic Sun/Metro Atlantic: Liberty vs. Iona 4 p.m. ESPNU

Jersey Mike's Classic: Weber St. vs. Ball St. 4:30 p.m. CBSSN

Towson at Pittsburgh 5 p.m. ACCN

Hofstra at Maryland 5:30 p.m. FS1

Siena at Georgetown 5:30 p.m. FS2

Coppin St. at Virginia 6 p.m. BSSW

Charleston Classic: Semifinal 6 p.m. ESPN2

Ohio at Kentucky 6 p.m. SECN

Myrtle Beach Invitational: Consolation Semifinal 6:30 p.m. ESPNU

Lafayette at Duke 7 p.m. ACCN

Bellarmine at Gonzaga 8 p.m. AT&T-SW

Georgia Tech at Georgia 8 p.m. SECN

Roman Main Event: Arizona vs. Wichita St. 9 p.m. ESPNU

Roman Main Event: Michigan vs. UNLV 11:30 p.m. ESPN2

Pro Basketball: NBA

LA Lakers at Boston 6:45 p.m. ESPN

Dallas at Phoenix 9 p.m. BSSW

Dallas at Phoenix 9:05 p.m. ESPN

Curling

U.S. Olympic Trials: Men's And Women's Finals 5 p.m. NBCSN

College Football

Southern Miss at Louisiana Tech 7 p.m. CBSSN

Memphis at Houston 8 p.m. ESPN2

Air Force at Nevada 8 p.m. FS1

Arizona at Washington St. 8 p.m. PAC12N

San Diego St. at UNLV 10:30 p.m. CBSSN

High School Football

Ford Player of the Week 8 a.m. BSSW

Football Friday 7 p.m. BSSW+

Scoreboard 11 p.m. BSSW+

Golf

PGA Tour: RSM Classic 11 a.m.

LPGA Tour: CME Group Tour Championship 2 p.m. GOLF

EPGA Tour: DP World Tour Championship 1 a.m. (Sat) GOLF

Horse Racing

The Bahrain International Trophy 6:30 a.m. FS2

NYRA: America's Day at the Races 10:30 a.m. FS2

Tennis

ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin 5 a.m. TENNIS

ATP Finals Singles Round Robin 7 a.m. TENNIS

ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin 11:30 a.m. TENNIS

ATP Finals Singles Round Robin 2 p.m. TENNIS

ATP Finals Doubles Semifinal 4:30 a.m. (Sat) TENNIS

ATP Finals Doubles Semifinal 5 a.m. (Sat) TENNIS

Swimming & Diving

Texas Diving Invitational 5 p.m. LHN

Texas Diving Invitational 6:30 p.m. LHN

College Volleyball: Women

Boston College at Virginia Tech 1 p.m. ACCN

Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech 3 p.m. ACCN

Michigan at Purdue 6 p.m. BTN

Kansas St. at Texas 7 p.m. LHN

Penn St. at Nebraska 8 p.m. BTN

Radio

Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

High School Football

TSN Countdown to Kickoff, 6 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

Gladewater vs. Grandview at Royse City, 6:30 p.m. (KMOO 99.9-FM, Mineola)

Lancaster vs. Longview at Mesquite, 7 p.m. (KOOI 106.5-FM, Longview-Tyler)

TSN Scoreboard 10:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

Streaming

College Basketball: Men

Middle Tennessee at SFA 6:30 p.m. ESPN+

Paul Quinn at Tarleton 7 p.m. ESPN+

Rice at New Orleans 7 p.m. ESPN+

Stetson at Lamar 7 p.m. ESPN+

College Basketball: Women

Arkansas at Arkansas St. 7 p.m. ESPN+

Lamar at Texas Tech 7 p.m. ESPN+

 
 

