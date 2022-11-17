Friday, Nov. 18

TV

Auto Racing

Formula 1: Practice 6:55 a.m. ESPNEWS

Formula 1: Practice 4:25 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2

Major League Baseball

2022 All-MLB Team Nominees 5 p.m. MLBN

College Basketball: Men 

Charleston Classic SF: Virginia Tech vs. Penn St. 11 a.m. ESPN2

Myrtle Beach Invitational: Consolation Semifinal 11 a.m. ESPNU

Jersey Mike's Classic QF: La Salle vs. Wake Forest 1 p.m. CBSSN

Myrtle Beach Invitational: Semifinal 1:30 p.m. ESPN2

Charleston Classic: Consolation Semifinal 1:30 p.m. ESPNU

Jersey Mike's Classic QF: Loyola Marymount vs. Georgetown 3:30 p.m. CBSSN

Charleston Classic: Semifinal 4 p.m. ESPN2

Hall of Fame Showcase SF: Temple vs. Rutgers 4 p.m. ESPNU

Indiana at Xavier 5 p.m. FS1

Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas SF: Oklahoma St. vs. UCF 6 p.m. CBSSN

Continental Tire Main Event SF: Virginia vs. Baylor 6 p.m. ESPN2

Myrtle Beach Invitational: Semifinal 6 p.m. ESPNU

Bucknell at Georgia 6 p.m. SECN

Charleston Classic: Consolation Semifinal 6:30 p.m. ESPNEWS

Florida at Florida St. 7 p.m. ACCN

Villanova at Michigan St. 7 p.m. FS1

UNC-Wilmington at UConn 7:30 p.m. FS2

Southern U. at California 8 p.m. PAC-12N

Jacksonville St. at Alabama 8 p.m. SECN

Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas SF: DePaul vs. Santa Clara 8:30 p.m. CBSSN

Continental Tire Main Event SF: Illinois vs. UCLA 8:30 p.m. ESPNU

Mount St. Mary's at Southern Cal 10 p.m. PAC-12N

Cent. Arkansas vs. Rider 5 a.m. (Sat) ESPNU

College Basketball: Women

Marist. vs. E. Kentucky 6:30 a.m. ESPNU

Pro Basketball: NBA

Milwaukee at Philadelphia 6:45 p.m. ESPN

Indiana at Houston 7 p.m. AT&T-SW

Denver at Dallas 7:30 p.m. BSSW

New York at Golden State 9:05 p.m. ESPN

College Football

South Florida at Tulsa 8 p.m. ESPN2

San Diego St. at New Mexico 9 p.m . FS1

High School Football

Ford Player of the Week 8 a.m. BSSW

Football Friday 6 p.m. BSSW+

Texas High School Football 7 p.m. BSSW+

Football Friday 10 p.m. BSSW+

Golf

PGA Tour: RSM Classic 11 a.m. GOLF

LPGA Tour: CME Group Tour Championship 2 p.m. GOLF

DP World Tour: DP World Tour Championship 1 a.m. (Sat) GOLF

College Hockey: Men

Minnesota at Michigan 5 p.m. BTN

St. Cloud St. at Colorado College 8:30 p.m. AT&T-SW(A)

Horse Racing

The Bahrain International Trophy 6:30 a.m. FS2

NYRA: America's Day at the Races 10:30 a.m. FS2

Mixed Martial Arts: Bellator 288

Light-Heavyweights: Corey Anderson vs. Vadim Nemkov 8 p.m. SHO

Tennis

ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin 5 a.m. TENNIS

ATP Finals Singles Round Robin 7 a.m. TENNIS

ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin 11:30 a.m. TENNIS

ATP Finals Singles Round Robin 2 p.m. TENNIS

ATP Finals Doubles Semifinal 4:30 a.m. (Sat) TENNIS

ATP Finals Doubles Semifinal  5 a.m. (Sat) TENNIS

College Volleyball: Women

Pittsburgh at Louisville 5 p.m. ACCN

Minnesota at Penn St. 7:30 p.m. BTN

Radio

Junior College Basketball

Kilgore Classic: Tyler vs. McLennan, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

High School Football

TSN Countdown to Kickoff 6 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

Harmony vs. Hooks at Mount Pleasant, 6:30 p.m. (KMOO 99.9-FM, Mineola)

 
 

