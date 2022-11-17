Friday, Nov. 18
TV
Auto Racing
Formula 1: Practice 6:55 a.m. ESPNEWS
Formula 1: Practice 4:25 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2
Major League Baseball
2022 All-MLB Team Nominees 5 p.m. MLBN
College Basketball: Men
Charleston Classic SF: Virginia Tech vs. Penn St. 11 a.m. ESPN2
Myrtle Beach Invitational: Consolation Semifinal 11 a.m. ESPNU
Jersey Mike's Classic QF: La Salle vs. Wake Forest 1 p.m. CBSSN
Myrtle Beach Invitational: Semifinal 1:30 p.m. ESPN2
Charleston Classic: Consolation Semifinal 1:30 p.m. ESPNU
Jersey Mike's Classic QF: Loyola Marymount vs. Georgetown 3:30 p.m. CBSSN
Charleston Classic: Semifinal 4 p.m. ESPN2
Hall of Fame Showcase SF: Temple vs. Rutgers 4 p.m. ESPNU
Indiana at Xavier 5 p.m. FS1
Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas SF: Oklahoma St. vs. UCF 6 p.m. CBSSN
Continental Tire Main Event SF: Virginia vs. Baylor 6 p.m. ESPN2
Myrtle Beach Invitational: Semifinal 6 p.m. ESPNU
Bucknell at Georgia 6 p.m. SECN
Charleston Classic: Consolation Semifinal 6:30 p.m. ESPNEWS
Florida at Florida St. 7 p.m. ACCN
Villanova at Michigan St. 7 p.m. FS1
UNC-Wilmington at UConn 7:30 p.m. FS2
Southern U. at California 8 p.m. PAC-12N
Jacksonville St. at Alabama 8 p.m. SECN
Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas SF: DePaul vs. Santa Clara 8:30 p.m. CBSSN
Continental Tire Main Event SF: Illinois vs. UCLA 8:30 p.m. ESPNU
Mount St. Mary's at Southern Cal 10 p.m. PAC-12N
Cent. Arkansas vs. Rider 5 a.m. (Sat) ESPNU
College Basketball: Women
Marist. vs. E. Kentucky 6:30 a.m. ESPNU
Pro Basketball: NBA
Milwaukee at Philadelphia 6:45 p.m. ESPN
Indiana at Houston 7 p.m. AT&T-SW
Denver at Dallas 7:30 p.m. BSSW
New York at Golden State 9:05 p.m. ESPN
College Football
South Florida at Tulsa 8 p.m. ESPN2
San Diego St. at New Mexico 9 p.m . FS1
High School Football
Ford Player of the Week 8 a.m. BSSW
Football Friday 6 p.m. BSSW+
Texas High School Football 7 p.m. BSSW+
Football Friday 10 p.m. BSSW+
Golf
PGA Tour: RSM Classic 11 a.m. GOLF
LPGA Tour: CME Group Tour Championship 2 p.m. GOLF
DP World Tour: DP World Tour Championship 1 a.m. (Sat) GOLF
College Hockey: Men
Minnesota at Michigan 5 p.m. BTN
St. Cloud St. at Colorado College 8:30 p.m. AT&T-SW(A)
Horse Racing
The Bahrain International Trophy 6:30 a.m. FS2
NYRA: America's Day at the Races 10:30 a.m. FS2
Mixed Martial Arts: Bellator 288
Light-Heavyweights: Corey Anderson vs. Vadim Nemkov 8 p.m. SHO
Tennis
ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin 5 a.m. TENNIS
ATP Finals Singles Round Robin 7 a.m. TENNIS
ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin 11:30 a.m. TENNIS
ATP Finals Singles Round Robin 2 p.m. TENNIS
ATP Finals Doubles Semifinal 4:30 a.m. (Sat) TENNIS
ATP Finals Doubles Semifinal 5 a.m. (Sat) TENNIS
College Volleyball: Women
Pittsburgh at Louisville 5 p.m. ACCN
Minnesota at Penn St. 7:30 p.m. BTN
---
Radio
Junior College Basketball
Kilgore Classic: Tyler vs. McLennan, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)
High School Football
TSN Countdown to Kickoff 6 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)
Harmony vs. Hooks at Mount Pleasant, 6:30 p.m. (KMOO 99.9-FM, Mineola)