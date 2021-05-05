Friday, May 7

TV

Friday, May 7

AUTO RACING

5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

8:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula One: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The LiftKits4Less.com 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

5:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

COLLEGE BASEBALL

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Texas at TCU

COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

12 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

1 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

2 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

3 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

4 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Auburn at LSU

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arizona at Oregon

CURLING (WOMEN'S)

11 a.m.

NBCSN — World Championship

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Second Round, Greystone G&CC - Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Second Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C.

11:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Third Round, Siam Country Club, Chonburi, Thailand

NBA BASKETBALL

7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at Chicago

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Denver at Utah

SOCCER (MEN'S)

2:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Newcastle United at Leicester City

SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — TSL: Sea Lions vs. Blues, Houston ---

---

Radio

Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

High School Softball: Como-Pickton vs. Kerens at Whitehouse, 6 p.m. (KMOO 99.9-FM, Mineola)

MLB: Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers, 6:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

 
 

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Sports Editor

I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.