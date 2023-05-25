Friday, May 26
TV
Auto Racing/Motor Sports
F1: Monaco GP practice 6:30 a.m. ESPN2
F1: Monaco GP practice 10 a.m. ESPN2
IndyCar: Indianapolis 500 practice 10 a.m. Peacock
Trucks: NC Education Lottery 200 qualifying 12:30 p.m. FS1
IndyCar: Indianapolis 500 Pitstop 1:30 p.m. Peacock
Xfinity: Alsco Uniforms 300 qualifying 2:30 p.m. FS1
ARCA Menards 5 p.m. FS1
Trucks: NC Education Lottery 200 7:30 p.m. FS1
College Baseball
Boston College vs. Clemson 10 a.m. ACCN
Duke vs. Miami 2 p.m. ACCN
TBD vs. Michigan 2 p.m. BTN
Big 12 Game 9 3 p.m. ESPN+
SEC Game 13 3 p.m. SECN
Pac 12 Semifinals 4:30 p.m. PAC12N
Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame 6 p.m. ACCN
SEC Game 14 6 p.m. SECN
Big 12 Game 10 6:30 p.m. ESPN+
Big Ten Game 10 7 p.m. BTN
Pac 12 Semifinals 9 p.m. PAC12N
Major League Baseball
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs 1:20 p.m. MLBN
Chicago White Sox at Detroit 5:40 p.m. Apple TV+
Texas at Baltimore 6 p.m. BSSW
Texas at Baltimore 6 p.m. MLBN
San Diego at NY Yankees 6:05 p.m. Apple TV+
Philadelphia at Atlanta 6:20 p.m. MLBN
Houston at Oakland 8:30 p.m. AT&T-SW
Golf
EPGA: KLM Open 6:30 a.m. GOLF
PGA: Charles Schwab Challenge 7:15 a.m. ESPN+
KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship noon GOLF
PGA: Charles Schwab Challenge 3 p.m. GOLF
Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play 6 p.m. GOLF
Soccer
U20 World: USA vs. Slovakia 1 p.m. FS2
NWSL: Houston at Kansas City 7 p.m. AT&T-SW
---
Radio
Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)
Major League Baseball: Texas Rangers at Baltimore Orioles, 5:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)