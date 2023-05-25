Friday, May 26

TV

Auto Racing/Motor Sports

F1: Monaco GP practice 6:30 a.m. ESPN2

F1: Monaco GP practice 10 a.m. ESPN2

IndyCar: Indianapolis 500 practice 10 a.m. Peacock

Trucks: NC Education Lottery 200 qualifying 12:30 p.m. FS1

IndyCar: Indianapolis 500 Pitstop 1:30 p.m. Peacock

Xfinity: Alsco Uniforms 300 qualifying 2:30 p.m. FS1

ARCA Menards 5 p.m.  FS1

Trucks: NC Education Lottery 200 7:30 p.m. FS1

College Baseball

Boston College vs. Clemson 10 a.m. ACCN

Duke vs. Miami 2 p.m. ACCN

TBD vs. Michigan 2 p.m. BTN

Big 12 Game 9 3 p.m. ESPN+

SEC Game 13 3 p.m. SECN

Pac 12 Semifinals 4:30 p.m. PAC12N

Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame 6 p.m. ACCN

SEC Game 14 6 p.m. SECN

Big 12 Game 10 6:30 p.m. ESPN+

Big Ten Game 10 7 p.m. BTN

Pac 12 Semifinals 9 p.m. PAC12N

Major League Baseball

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs 1:20 p.m. MLBN

Chicago White Sox at Detroit 5:40 p.m. Apple TV+

Texas at Baltimore 6 p.m. BSSW

Texas at Baltimore 6 p.m. MLBN

San Diego at NY Yankees 6:05 p.m. Apple TV+

Philadelphia at Atlanta 6:20 p.m. MLBN

Houston at Oakland 8:30 p.m. AT&T-SW

Golf

EPGA: KLM Open 6:30 a.m. GOLF

PGA: Charles Schwab Challenge 7:15 a.m. ESPN+

KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship noon GOLF

PGA: Charles Schwab Challenge 3 p.m. GOLF

Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play 6 p.m. GOLF

Soccer

U20 World: USA vs. Slovakia 1 p.m. FS2

NWSL: Houston at Kansas City 7 p.m. AT&T-SW

---

Radio

Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

Major League Baseball: Texas Rangers at Baltimore Orioles, 5:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

