Friday, April 1
TV
Auto/Motor Sports
NHRA: Qualifying 6 p.m. FS1
College Baseball
Tennessee at Vanderbilt 6 p.m. ESPN2
Mississippi St. at Arkansas 6 p.m. SECN
Texas vs. Oklahoma 6:30 p.m. BSSW+
Baseball: MLB Spring Training
Philadelphia vs. Baltimore noon MLBN
Cincinnati vs. LA Angels 3 p.m. MLBN
Rangers Season Preview 9:30 p.m. BSSW
College Basketball: Men
3X3U National Championship 1 p.m. ESPNU
NABC Reese's D-I College All-Star Game 3:30 p.m. CBSSN
College Basketball: Women's NCAA Semifinals
Louisville vs. South Carolina 6 p.m. ESPN
Louisville vs. South Carolina: MegaCast 6 p.m. ESPNU
UConn vs. Stanford 8:30 p.m. ESPN
UConn vs. Stanford: MegaCast 8:30 p.m. ESPNU
High School Basketball: Boys GEICO Nationals
Semifinal 1:30 p.m. ESPN2
Semifinal 3:30 p.m. ESPN2
High School Basketball: Girls GEICO Nationals
SF: Montverde (Fla.) vs. DME Academy (Fla.) 9:30 a.m. ESPNU
SF: New Hope (Md.) vs. Bishop McNamara (Md.) 11:30 a.m. ESPNU
Pro Basketball: NBA
Dallas at Washington 6 p.m. BSSW
Sacramento at Houston 7 p.m. AT&T
Phoenix at Memphis 7 p.m. NBATV
Mavericks Insider 9 p.m. BSSW
New Orleans at LA Lakers 9:30 p.m. NBATV
College Football
Syracuse Spring Game 6 p.m. ACCN
Golf
LPGA Tour: Chevron Championship 11 a.m. GOLF
PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open 3 p.m. GOLF
LPGA Tour: Chevron Championship 6 p.m. GOLF
PGA Tour Champions: Rapiscan Systems Classic 9 p.m. GOLF
College Gymnastics: Men
Big Ten Championships: Team 6 p.m. BTN
Horse Racing
NYRA: America's Day at the Races 2 p.m. FS2
College Lacrosse: Women
Penn St. at Ohio St. 3:30 p.m. ESPNU
Rugby: Men
NRL: Brisbane at New Zealand 11 p.m. FS2
Soccer: Men
2022 FIFA World Cup Draw 11 a.m. FS1
College Softball
Michigan at Northwestern 3:30 p.m. BTN
Iowa St. at Texas 6 p.m. LHN
Washington at Arizona 7 p.m. PAC-12N
Oregon at UCLA 9 p.m. PAC-12N
Tennis
Miami Open: ATP SF, WTA Doubles SF noon TENNIS
Miami Open: ATP SF, WTA Doubles SF 6 p.m. TENNIS
Volleyball: Women's Athletes Unlimited
Team Sheilla vs. Team Lowe 6 p.m. FS2
Team Drews vs. Team De La Cruz 8:30 p.m. FS2
---
Radio
Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)