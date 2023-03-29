Friday, March 31
TV
Auto Racing
F1: Australian Practice 8:25 p.m. ESPNEWS
F1: Australian Qualifying 11:55 p.m. ESPN
College Baseball
McNeese at Houston Christian 2 p.m. ESPN+
Maryland at Iowa 4:05 p.m. BTN
Arkansas St. at Texas St. 6 p.m. ESPN+
Baylor at Kansas 6 p.m. ESPN+
Texas at Oklahoma St. 6 p.m. ESPN+
TCU at Texas Tech 6 p.m. ESPN+
Tennessee at LSU 6 p.m. SECN
Mississippi at Texas A&M 6 p.m. SECN+
Stanford at Oklahoma 6:30 p.m. ESPN+
New Mexico St. at Sam Houston 6:30 p.m. ESPN+
Sacramento St. at SFA 6:30 p.m. ESPN+
Virginia at Virginia Tech 7 p.m. ACCN
UCLA at Washington St. 8 p.m. PAC12LA
USC at Utah 8 p.m. PAC12M
Arizona St. at California 9 p.m. PAC12BA
Major League Baseball
NY Mets at Miami 5:40 p.m. MLBN
Chicago White Sox at Houston 7 p.m. AT&T-SW
Chicago White Sox at Houston 7 p.m. MLBN
Colorado at San Diego 8:40 p.m. MLBN
Cleveland at Seattle 9:10 p.m. MLBN
College Basketball: Men
NABC All-Star Game 3:30 p.m. CBSSN
College Basketball: NCAA Women's Semifinals
LSU vs. Virginia Tech 6 p.m. ESPN/ESPNU
Iowa vs. South Carolina 8 p.m. ESPN/ESPNU
High School Basketball
Geico Nationals Semifinals 1:30 p.m. ESPN2
Geico Nationals Semifinals 3:30 p.m. ESPN2
Throne National Championships 8 p.m. FS1
High School Basketball: Women
Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) vs. McDonough (Md.) 9:30 a.m. ESPNU
Montverde (Fla.) vs. Westtown (Pa.) 11:30 a.m. ESPNU
Pro Basketball: NBA
Detroit at Houston 7 p.m. AT&T-SW
LA Lakers at Minnesota 7 p.m. NBATV
Denver at Phoenix 9:30 p.m. NBATV
Pro Football: XFL
Seattle at Arlington 6 p.m. Fx
Golf
PGA Tour: Texas Open 7:30 a.m. ESPN+
PGA Tour: Texas Open 3 p.m. ESPN+
DIO Implant LA Open 6 p.m. GOLF
Pro Hockey: NHL
NY Rangers at Buffalo 6 p.m. NHLN
Dallas at Arizona 9:30 p.m. BSSW
College Softball
Tennessee at Texas A&M 5 p.m. SECN+
Iowa St. at Texas Tech 6 p.m. ESPN+
Texas at Oklahoma 6 p.m. ESPN+
Kansas at Baylor 6:30 p.m. ESPN+
College Tennis
Oklahoma St. at Texas 6:30 p.m. LHN
Pro Tennis
Miami Open noon TENNIS
Miami Open 6 p.m. TENNIS
Track & Field
Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays 9:30 a.m. LHN
Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays 5 p.m. LHN
Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays 8:30 p.m. LHN
---
Radio
Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)