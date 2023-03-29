Friday, March 31

TV

Auto Racing

F1: Australian Practice 8:25 p.m. ESPNEWS

F1: Australian Qualifying 11:55 p.m. ESPN

College Baseball

McNeese at Houston Christian 2 p.m. ESPN+

Maryland at Iowa 4:05 p.m. BTN

Arkansas St. at Texas St. 6 p.m. ESPN+

Baylor at Kansas 6 p.m. ESPN+

Texas at Oklahoma St. 6 p.m. ESPN+

TCU at Texas Tech 6 p.m. ESPN+

Tennessee at LSU 6 p.m. SECN

Mississippi at Texas A&M 6 p.m. SECN+

Stanford at Oklahoma 6:30 p.m. ESPN+

New Mexico St. at Sam Houston 6:30 p.m. ESPN+

Sacramento St. at SFA 6:30 p.m. ESPN+

Virginia at Virginia Tech 7 p.m. ACCN

UCLA at Washington St. 8 p.m. PAC12LA

USC at Utah 8 p.m. PAC12M

Arizona St. at California 9 p.m. PAC12BA

Major League Baseball

NY Mets at Miami 5:40 p.m. MLBN

Chicago White Sox at Houston 7 p.m. AT&T-SW

Chicago White Sox at Houston 7 p.m. MLBN

Colorado at San Diego 8:40 p.m. MLBN

Cleveland at Seattle 9:10 p.m. MLBN

College Basketball: Men

NABC All-Star Game 3:30 p.m. CBSSN

College Basketball: NCAA Women's Semifinals

LSU vs. Virginia Tech 6 p.m. ESPN/ESPNU

Iowa vs. South Carolina 8 p.m. ESPN/ESPNU

High School Basketball

Geico Nationals Semifinals 1:30 p.m. ESPN2

Geico Nationals Semifinals 3:30 p.m. ESPN2

Throne National Championships 8 p.m. FS1

High School Basketball: Women

Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) vs. McDonough (Md.) 9:30 a.m. ESPNU

Montverde (Fla.) vs. Westtown (Pa.) 11:30 a.m. ESPNU

Pro Basketball: NBA

Detroit at Houston 7 p.m. AT&T-SW

LA Lakers at Minnesota 7 p.m. NBATV

Denver at Phoenix 9:30 p.m. NBATV

Pro Football: XFL

Seattle at Arlington 6 p.m. Fx

Golf

PGA Tour: Texas Open 7:30 a.m. ESPN+

PGA Tour: Texas Open 3 p.m. ESPN+

DIO Implant LA Open 6 p.m. GOLF

Pro Hockey: NHL

NY Rangers at Buffalo 6 p.m. NHLN

Dallas at Arizona 9:30 p.m. BSSW

College Softball

Tennessee at Texas A&M 5 p.m. SECN+

Iowa St. at Texas Tech 6 p.m. ESPN+

Texas at Oklahoma 6 p.m. ESPN+

Kansas at Baylor 6:30 p.m. ESPN+

College Tennis

Oklahoma St. at Texas 6:30 p.m. LHN

Pro Tennis

Miami Open noon TENNIS

Miami Open 6 p.m. TENNIS

Track & Field

Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays 9:30 a.m. LHN

Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays 5 p.m. LHN

Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays 8:30 p.m. LHN

---

Radio

Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Sports Editor

I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed