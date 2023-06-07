Friday, June 9

TV

Australian Rules Football

AFL: Richmond at Fremantle 4 a.m. (Sat) FS2

Auto Racing

Xfinity: DoorDash 250 Practice 3 p.m. FS1

NHRA: Qualifying 6 p.m. FS1

College Baseball: Super Series

G1: Duke at Virginia 11 a.m. ESPN2

G1: Indiana St. at TCU 4 p.m. ESPNU

G1: South Carolina at Florida 5 p.m. ESPN2

G1: Oral Roberts at Oregon 7 p.m. ESPNU

Major League Baseball

Texas at Tampa Bay 5:30 p.m. BSSW

Arizona at Detroit 5:40 p.m. MLBN

Houston at Cleveland 6 p.m. AT&T-SW

Kansas City at Baltimore 6:05 p.m. Apple TV+

Boston at NY Yankees 6:05 p.m. MLBN

Seattle at LA Angels 8:40 p.m. Apple TV+

Pro Basketball: NBA Finals

G4: Denver at Miami 7:30 p.m. ABC

Pro Basketball: WNBA

Phoenix at Dallas 7 p.m. ION

Chicago at Los Angeles 9 p.m. ION

Boxing

ShoBox: The New Generation 8 p.m. Showtime

Golf

DP World Tour: Volvo Car Scandinavian 6 a.m. GOLF

LPGA Tour: ShopRite LPGA Classic 11 a.m. GOLF

PGA Tour: RBC Canadian Open 2 p.m. GOLF

PGA Tour Champions: American Family Insurance Championship 5:30 p.m. GOLF

Korn Ferry Tour: BMW Charity Pro-Am 7:30 p.m. GOLF

Horse Racing

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races 11:30 a.m. FS2

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races 4 p.m. FS1

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races 5 p.m. FS2

Soccer

CPL: Atletico Ottawa at York United FC 6:30 p.m. FS2

Tennis: French Open

Semifinals: Carlos Alcarez vs. Novak Djokovic 8 a.m. TENNIS

Semifinals: Casper Ruud vs. Alexander Zverev 11 a.m. NBC

Junior Girls’, Boys’ Finals 4 a.m. (Sat) TENNIS

Junior Girls’, Boys’ Finals 5 a.m. (Sat) TENNIS

College Track & Field

NCAA: Men’s Day 2 8 p.m. ESPN2

---

Radio

Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

Major League Baseball: Texas Rangers at Tampa Bay Rays, 5 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed