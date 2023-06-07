Friday, June 9
TV
Australian Rules Football
AFL: Richmond at Fremantle 4 a.m. (Sat) FS2
Auto Racing
Xfinity: DoorDash 250 Practice 3 p.m. FS1
NHRA: Qualifying 6 p.m. FS1
College Baseball: Super Series
G1: Duke at Virginia 11 a.m. ESPN2
G1: Indiana St. at TCU 4 p.m. ESPNU
G1: South Carolina at Florida 5 p.m. ESPN2
G1: Oral Roberts at Oregon 7 p.m. ESPNU
Major League Baseball
Texas at Tampa Bay 5:30 p.m. BSSW
Arizona at Detroit 5:40 p.m. MLBN
Houston at Cleveland 6 p.m. AT&T-SW
Kansas City at Baltimore 6:05 p.m. Apple TV+
Boston at NY Yankees 6:05 p.m. MLBN
Seattle at LA Angels 8:40 p.m. Apple TV+
Pro Basketball: NBA Finals
G4: Denver at Miami 7:30 p.m. ABC
Pro Basketball: WNBA
Phoenix at Dallas 7 p.m. ION
Chicago at Los Angeles 9 p.m. ION
Boxing
ShoBox: The New Generation 8 p.m. Showtime
Golf
DP World Tour: Volvo Car Scandinavian 6 a.m. GOLF
LPGA Tour: ShopRite LPGA Classic 11 a.m. GOLF
PGA Tour: RBC Canadian Open 2 p.m. GOLF
PGA Tour Champions: American Family Insurance Championship 5:30 p.m. GOLF
Korn Ferry Tour: BMW Charity Pro-Am 7:30 p.m. GOLF
Horse Racing
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races 11:30 a.m. FS2
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races 4 p.m. FS1
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races 5 p.m. FS2
Soccer
CPL: Atletico Ottawa at York United FC 6:30 p.m. FS2
Tennis: French Open
Semifinals: Carlos Alcarez vs. Novak Djokovic 8 a.m. TENNIS
Semifinals: Casper Ruud vs. Alexander Zverev 11 a.m. NBC
Junior Girls’, Boys’ Finals 4 a.m. (Sat) TENNIS
Junior Girls’, Boys’ Finals 5 a.m. (Sat) TENNIS
College Track & Field
NCAA: Men’s Day 2 8 p.m. ESPN2
Radio
Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)
Major League Baseball: Texas Rangers at Tampa Bay Rays, 5 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)