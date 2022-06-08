Friday, June 10
TV
Australian Rules Football
AFL: St. Kilda at Brisbane 4 a.m. (Sat) FS1
Auto Racing
Formula 1: Practice 5:55 a.m. ESPN2
Formula 1: Practice 8:55 a.m. ESPN2
College Baseball: Super Regionals
Game 1: Texas at East Carolina 11 a.m. ESPN2
Game 1: Oklahoma at Virginia Tech 2 p.m. ESPN2
Game 1: Notre Dame at Tennessee 5 p.m. ESPN2
Game 1: Louisville at Texas A&M 7:30 p.m. ESPNU
Baseball: MLB
Miami at Houston 7 p.m. AT&T-SW
Texas at Chicago White Sox 7 p.m. BSSW
Pro Basketball: NBA Finals
Game 4: Golden State at Boston 8 p.m. ABC
Pro Basketball: WNBA
Seattle at Dallas 7 p.m. BSSW+
Seattle at Dallas 7 p.m. CBSSN
Atlanta at Phoenix 9 p.m. CBSSN
Boxing
ShoBox: The New Generation 8 p.m. SHO
Golf
DP World Tour: Scandinavian Mixed 6 a.m. GOLF
USGA/R&A Women: Curtis Cup, U.S. vs. GBI 8:30 a.m. GOLF
LPGA Tour: ShopRite LPGA Classic 11:30 a.m. GOLF
PGA Tour: RBC Canadian Open 2 p.m. GOLF
PGA Tour Champions: American Family Insurance Championship 5:30 p.m. GOLF
Korn Ferry Tour: BMW Charity Pro-Am 7:30 p.m. GOLF
Horse Racing
NYRA: America's Day at the Races 11:30 a.m. FS2
Soccer: Men
UEFA Nations: Austria vs. France 1:30 p.m. FS1
Tennis
ATP/WTA: s-Hertogenbosch; WTA: Nottingham 5 a.m. TENNIS
ATP/WTA: s-Hertogenbosch; WTA: Nottingham 4 a.m. (Sat) TENNIS
ATP/WTA: s-Hertogenbosch; WTA: Nottingham 5 a.m. (Sat) TENNIS
College Track & Field: NCAA Championships
Outdoor Men: Day 3 6:30 p.m. ESPN2
---
Radio
Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)
MLB: Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox, 6:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)