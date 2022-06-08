Friday, June 10

TV

Australian Rules Football

AFL: St. Kilda at Brisbane 4 a.m. (Sat) FS1

Auto Racing

Formula 1: Practice 5:55 a.m. ESPN2

Formula 1: Practice 8:55 a.m. ESPN2

College Baseball: Super Regionals

Game 1: Texas at East Carolina 11 a.m. ESPN2

Game 1: Oklahoma at Virginia Tech 2 p.m. ESPN2

Game 1: Notre Dame at Tennessee 5 p.m. ESPN2

Game 1: Louisville at Texas A&M 7:30 p.m. ESPNU

Baseball: MLB

Miami at Houston 7 p.m. AT&T-SW

Texas at Chicago White Sox 7 p.m. BSSW

Pro Basketball: NBA Finals

Game 4: Golden State at Boston 8 p.m. ABC

Pro Basketball: WNBA

Seattle at Dallas 7 p.m. BSSW+

Seattle at Dallas 7 p.m. CBSSN

Atlanta at Phoenix 9 p.m. CBSSN

Boxing

ShoBox: The New Generation 8 p.m. SHO

Golf

DP World Tour: Scandinavian Mixed 6 a.m. GOLF

USGA/R&A Women: Curtis Cup, U.S. vs. GBI 8:30 a.m. GOLF

LPGA Tour: ShopRite LPGA Classic 11:30 a.m. GOLF

PGA Tour: RBC Canadian Open 2 p.m. GOLF

PGA Tour Champions: American Family Insurance Championship 5:30 p.m. GOLF

Korn Ferry Tour: BMW Charity Pro-Am 7:30 p.m. GOLF

Horse Racing

NYRA: America's Day at the Races 11:30 a.m. FS2

Soccer: Men

UEFA Nations: Austria vs. France 1:30 p.m. FS1

Tennis

ATP/WTA: s-Hertogenbosch; WTA: Nottingham 5 a.m. TENNIS

ATP/WTA: s-Hertogenbosch; WTA: Nottingham 4 a.m. (Sat) TENNIS

ATP/WTA: s-Hertogenbosch; WTA: Nottingham 5 a.m. (Sat) TENNIS

College Track & Field: NCAA Championships

Outdoor Men: Day 3 6:30 p.m. ESPN2

---

Radio

Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

MLB: Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox, 6:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags