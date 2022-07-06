Friday, July 8

TV

Australian Rules Football

Fremantle at St. Kilda 4 a.m. (Sat) FS1

Auto Racing

Formula 1: Practice 6:25 a.m. ESPNU

Formula 1: Spring Qualifying 9:55 a.m. ESPNU

Truck Series: Qualifying 2:30p.m. FS1

Menards Series: Dawn 150 4 p.m. FS1

Formula 1: Practice 5:25 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2

Baseball: MLB

MLB All-Star Starters Reveal 6 p.m. ESPN

NY Yankees at Boston 6 p.m. MLBN

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee 7 p.m. Apple TV+

Minnesota at Texas 7 p.m. BSSW

Houston at Oakland 8:30 p.m. AT&T-SW

Toronto at Seattle 9 p.m. Apple TV+

Chicago Cubs at LA Dodgers 9 p.m. MLBN

Rangers Alumni Roundtable: 1980s 10:30 p.m. BSSW

High School Basketball: Girls GEICO Run 4 the Roses Classic

Nike EYBL - U-17 Championship 5 p.m. ESPNU

Elite 40 - U-17 Championship 7 p.m. ESPNU

Pro Basketball: NBA Summer League

Dallas vs. Chicago 3 p.m. ESPNU

San Antonio vs. Cleveland 4 p.m. NBATV

Charlotte vs. Indiana 5 p.m. ESPN2

Brooklyn vs. Milwaukee 6 p.m. NBATV

Golden State vs. New York 7 p.m. ESPN2

Denver vs. Minnesota 8 p.m. NBATV

Phoenix vs. LA Lakers 9 p.m. ESPN2

Cycling: Tour de France

Stage 7, 109 miles, Tomblaine to La Planche des Belles Filles, France 7 a.m. USA

Pro Football: CFL

Ottawa at Saskatchewan 8:30 p.m. ESPNEWS

Golf

PGA Tour: Scottish Open 7:30 a.m. GOLF

Senior Players Championship 12:30 p.m. GOLF

PGA Tour: Barbasol Championship 3 p.m. GOLF

American Century Championship 3 p.m. Peacock

American Century Championship 6:30 p.m. GOLF

Pro Hockey: NHL

2022 NHL Draft: Rounds 2-7 10 a.m. NHLN

Horse Racing

NYRA: America's Day at the Races noon FS2

Soccer: Men

MLS: D.C. United at Philadelphia Union 6:30 p.m. ESPN

MLS: LA Galaxy at LA FC 9 p.m. ESPN

Liga MX: Juárez at Tijuana 9 p.m. FS1

Soccer: Women

UEFA Championship: Germany vs. Denmark 1:30 p.m. ESPN2

America Cup: Bolivia vs. Ecuador 4 p.m. FS2

America Cup: Colombia vs. Paraguay 6:50 p.m. FS1

Tennis

ATP: Wimbledon, Semifinals 7 a.m. ESPN

Radio

Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

MLB: Minnesota Twins at Texas Rangers, 6:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

 
 

