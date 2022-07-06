Friday, July 8
TV
Australian Rules Football
Fremantle at St. Kilda 4 a.m. (Sat) FS1
Auto Racing
Formula 1: Practice 6:25 a.m. ESPNU
Formula 1: Spring Qualifying 9:55 a.m. ESPNU
Truck Series: Qualifying 2:30p.m. FS1
Menards Series: Dawn 150 4 p.m. FS1
Formula 1: Practice 5:25 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2
Baseball: MLB
MLB All-Star Starters Reveal 6 p.m. ESPN
NY Yankees at Boston 6 p.m. MLBN
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee 7 p.m. Apple TV+
Minnesota at Texas 7 p.m. BSSW
Houston at Oakland 8:30 p.m. AT&T-SW
Toronto at Seattle 9 p.m. Apple TV+
Chicago Cubs at LA Dodgers 9 p.m. MLBN
Rangers Alumni Roundtable: 1980s 10:30 p.m. BSSW
High School Basketball: Girls GEICO Run 4 the Roses Classic
Nike EYBL - U-17 Championship 5 p.m. ESPNU
Elite 40 - U-17 Championship 7 p.m. ESPNU
Pro Basketball: NBA Summer League
Dallas vs. Chicago 3 p.m. ESPNU
San Antonio vs. Cleveland 4 p.m. NBATV
Charlotte vs. Indiana 5 p.m. ESPN2
Brooklyn vs. Milwaukee 6 p.m. NBATV
Golden State vs. New York 7 p.m. ESPN2
Denver vs. Minnesota 8 p.m. NBATV
Phoenix vs. LA Lakers 9 p.m. ESPN2
Cycling: Tour de France
Stage 7, 109 miles, Tomblaine to La Planche des Belles Filles, France 7 a.m. USA
Pro Football: CFL
Ottawa at Saskatchewan 8:30 p.m. ESPNEWS
Golf
PGA Tour: Scottish Open 7:30 a.m. GOLF
Senior Players Championship 12:30 p.m. GOLF
PGA Tour: Barbasol Championship 3 p.m. GOLF
American Century Championship 3 p.m. Peacock
American Century Championship 6:30 p.m. GOLF
Pro Hockey: NHL
2022 NHL Draft: Rounds 2-7 10 a.m. NHLN
Horse Racing
NYRA: America's Day at the Races noon FS2
Soccer: Men
MLS: D.C. United at Philadelphia Union 6:30 p.m. ESPN
MLS: LA Galaxy at LA FC 9 p.m. ESPN
Liga MX: Juárez at Tijuana 9 p.m. FS1
Soccer: Women
UEFA Championship: Germany vs. Denmark 1:30 p.m. ESPN2
America Cup: Bolivia vs. Ecuador 4 p.m. FS2
America Cup: Colombia vs. Paraguay 6:50 p.m. FS1
Tennis
ATP: Wimbledon, Semifinals 7 a.m. ESPN
---
Radio
Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)
MLB: Minnesota Twins at Texas Rangers, 6:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)