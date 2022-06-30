Friday, July 1

TV

Australian Rules Football

AFL: North Melbourne at Geelong 4 a.m. (Sat) FS2

Auto/Motorsports Racing

Formula 1: Practice 6:55 a.m. ESPNU

Formula 1: Practice 9:55 a.m. ESPNU

Xfinity: Qualifying 4:30 p.m. USA

Baseball: High School

GEICO National Championship Final 7 p.m. ESPNU

Baseball: MLB

Boston at Chicago Cubs 1 p.m. MLBN

Texas at NY Mets 6 p.m. Apple TV+

LA Angels at Houston 7 p.m. Apple TV+

Basketball: WNBA

Los Angeles at Dallas 7 p.m. BSSW

Los Angeles at Dallas 7 p.m. CBSSN

Las Vegas at Minnesota 7 p.m. NBATV

Cycling: Tour de France

Stage 1: Time Trial, 8.1 miles, Copenhagen 8:30 a.m. USA

Golf

DP World Tour: Irish Open 7 a.m. GOLF

PGA Tour: John Deere Classic 2 p.m. GOLF

Horse Racing

NYRA: America's Day at the Races 11:30 a.m. FS2

High School Lacrosse: Boys

Nike National Showcase: Semifinal noon ESPNU

Nike National Showcase: Semifinal 1 p.m. ESPNU

Nike National Showcase: Championship 6 p.m. ESPNU

High School Lacrosse: Girls

Nike National Showcase: Championship 5 p.m. ESPNU

Mixed Martial Arts: PFL 6 Main Card

Welterweights & Women's Lightweights 7 p.m. ESPN

Soccer: CONCACAF U-20

Semifinal: Dominican Republic vs. Guatemala 5 p.m. FS1

Semifinal: U.S. vs. Honduras 8 p.m. FS1

Tennis

ATP/WTA: Wimbledon 5 a.m. ESPN

ATP/WTA: Wimbledon 10 a.m. ESPN

---

Radio

Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

MLB: Texas Rangers at New York Mets, 5:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

 
 

