Friday, July 1
TV
Australian Rules Football
AFL: North Melbourne at Geelong 4 a.m. (Sat) FS2
Auto/Motorsports Racing
Formula 1: Practice 6:55 a.m. ESPNU
Formula 1: Practice 9:55 a.m. ESPNU
Xfinity: Qualifying 4:30 p.m. USA
Baseball: High School
GEICO National Championship Final 7 p.m. ESPNU
Baseball: MLB
Boston at Chicago Cubs 1 p.m. MLBN
Texas at NY Mets 6 p.m. Apple TV+
LA Angels at Houston 7 p.m. Apple TV+
Basketball: WNBA
Los Angeles at Dallas 7 p.m. BSSW
Los Angeles at Dallas 7 p.m. CBSSN
Las Vegas at Minnesota 7 p.m. NBATV
Cycling: Tour de France
Stage 1: Time Trial, 8.1 miles, Copenhagen 8:30 a.m. USA
Golf
DP World Tour: Irish Open 7 a.m. GOLF
PGA Tour: John Deere Classic 2 p.m. GOLF
Horse Racing
NYRA: America's Day at the Races 11:30 a.m. FS2
High School Lacrosse: Boys
Nike National Showcase: Semifinal noon ESPNU
Nike National Showcase: Semifinal 1 p.m. ESPNU
Nike National Showcase: Championship 6 p.m. ESPNU
High School Lacrosse: Girls
Nike National Showcase: Championship 5 p.m. ESPNU
Mixed Martial Arts: PFL 6 Main Card
Welterweights & Women's Lightweights 7 p.m. ESPN
Soccer: CONCACAF U-20
Semifinal: Dominican Republic vs. Guatemala 5 p.m. FS1
Semifinal: U.S. vs. Honduras 8 p.m. FS1
Tennis
ATP/WTA: Wimbledon 5 a.m. ESPN
ATP/WTA: Wimbledon 10 a.m. ESPN
---
Radio
Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)
MLB: Texas Rangers at New York Mets, 5:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)