Friday, Jan. 13
TV
College Basketball: Men
Yale at Cornell 4 p.m. ESPNU
Kent State at Ohio 5:30 p.m. CBSSN
Nebraska at Purdue 6 p.m. BTN
Eastern Michigan at Akron 6 p.m. ESPNU
Villanova at Butler 6 p.m. FS1
VCU at Dayton 8 p.m. ESPN2
Michigan St. at Illinois 8 p.m. FS1
Utah St. at Nevada 10 p.m. FS1
College Basketball: Women
Stanford at UCLA 10 p.m. PAC-12N
Golf
PGA: Sony Open in Hawaii 6 p.m. GOLF
Pro Basketball
NBA: Golden State at San Antonio 6:30 p.m. BSSW (Victoria only)
NBA: Golden State at San Antonio 6:30 p.m. ESPN
G-League: South Bay at Texas 7:30 p.m. BSSW (Tyler-Longview only)
NBA: Houston at Sacramento 9 p.m. AT&T-SW
NBA: Denver at LA Clippers 9 p.m. ESPN
Pro Hockey: NHL
Winnipeg at Pittsburgh 6 p.m. NHLN
Soccer: Men
Gulf Cup of Nations: Bahrain vs. Kuwait 9 a.m. ESPN+
Gulf Cup of Nations: Qatar vs. United Arab Emirates 9 a.m. ESPN+
Serie A: Napoli vs. Juventus 1:45 p.m. Paramount+
First Division A: Westerlo vs. OH Leuven 1:45 p.m. ESPN+
English Premier League: Aston Villa vs. Leeds United 2 p.m. USA
La Liga: Celta de Vigo vs. Villarreal 2 p.m. ESPN+
---
Radio
Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)