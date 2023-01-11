Friday, Jan. 13

TV

College Basketball: Men

Yale at Cornell 4 p.m. ESPNU

Kent State at Ohio 5:30 p.m. CBSSN

Nebraska at Purdue 6 p.m. BTN

Eastern Michigan at Akron 6 p.m. ESPNU

Villanova at Butler 6 p.m. FS1

VCU at Dayton 8 p.m. ESPN2

Michigan St. at Illinois 8 p.m. FS1

Utah St. at Nevada 10 p.m. FS1

College Basketball: Women

Stanford at UCLA 10 p.m. PAC-12N

Golf

PGA: Sony Open in Hawaii 6 p.m. GOLF

Pro Basketball 

NBA: Golden State at San Antonio 6:30 p.m. BSSW (Victoria only)

NBA: Golden State at San Antonio 6:30 p.m. ESPN

G-League: South Bay at Texas 7:30 p.m. BSSW (Tyler-Longview only)

NBA: Houston at Sacramento 9 p.m. AT&T-SW

NBA: Denver at LA Clippers 9 p.m. ESPN

Pro Hockey: NHL

Winnipeg at Pittsburgh 6 p.m. NHLN

Soccer: Men

Gulf Cup of Nations: Bahrain vs. Kuwait 9 a.m. ESPN+

Gulf Cup of Nations: Qatar vs. United Arab Emirates 9 a.m. ESPN+

Serie A: Napoli vs. Juventus 1:45 p.m. Paramount+

First Division A: Westerlo vs. OH Leuven 1:45 p.m. ESPN+

English Premier League: Aston Villa vs. Leeds United 2 p.m. USA

La Liga: Celta de Vigo vs. Villarreal 2 p.m. ESPN+

---

Radio

Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

 
 

