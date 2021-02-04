Friday, Feb. 5
TV
College Basketball: Men
Richmond at Dayton 6 p.m. ESPN2
Maryland at Penn St. 6 p.m. FS1
Fairfield at Manhattan 7 p.m. ESPNU
California Baptist vs. New Mexico St. 8 p.m. FSSW
Pro Basketball
Toronto at Brooklyn 6:45 p.m. ESPN
Boston at LA Clippers 9:05 p.m. ESPN
High School Football
Ford Player of the Week 7 p.m. FSSW
Golf
EPGA: The Saudi International 5:30 a.m. GOLF
PGA: The Waste Management Phoenix Open 2 p.m. GOLF
EPGA: The Saudi International 3:30 a.m. (Sat) GOLF
Skiing
FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup 3 p.m. NBCSN
FIS: Freestyle Skiing World Cup 4:30 p.m. NBCSN
Tennis
ATP Cup: Day 4 Semifinals, Murray River Open, Great Ocean Road Open & Grampians Trophy Quarterfinals, Gippsland Trophy & Yarra Valley Classic Semifinals 5 a.m. (Fri) TENNIS
---
Radio
Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)