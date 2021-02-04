Friday, Feb. 5

TV

College Basketball: Men

Richmond at Dayton 6 p.m. ESPN2

Maryland at Penn St. 6 p.m. FS1

Fairfield at Manhattan 7 p.m. ESPNU

California Baptist vs. New Mexico St. 8 p.m. FSSW

Pro Basketball

Toronto at Brooklyn 6:45 p.m. ESPN

Boston at LA Clippers 9:05 p.m. ESPN

High School Football

Ford Player of the Week 7 p.m. FSSW

Golf

EPGA: The Saudi International 5:30 a.m. GOLF

PGA: The Waste Management Phoenix Open 2 p.m. GOLF

EPGA: The Saudi International 3:30 a.m. (Sat) GOLF

Skiing

FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup 3 p.m. NBCSN

FIS: Freestyle Skiing World Cup 4:30 p.m. NBCSN

Tennis

ATP Cup: Day 4 Semifinals, Murray River Open, Great Ocean Road Open & Grampians Trophy Quarterfinals, Gippsland Trophy & Yarra Valley Classic Semifinals 5 a.m. (Fri) TENNIS

---

Radio

Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

Recommended For You


TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Sports Editor

I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.