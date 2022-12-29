Friday, Dec. 30

TV

College Basketball: Men

North Carolina at Pittsburgh 11 a.m. ACCN

Miami at Notre Dame 1 p.m. ACCN

NC State at Clemson 3 p.m. ACCN

Buffalo at Michigan St. 5 p.m. BTN

Coppin State at Rutgers 7 p.m. BTN

USC at Washington 9 p.m. ESPN2

UCLA at Washington State 10 p.m. PAC-12N

College Basketball: Women

Colorado at Washington 4 p.m. PAC-12N

Utah at Washington St. 6 p.m. PAC-12N

SMU at Houston 7 p.m. ESPN+

UCLA at Oregon 8 p.m. PAC-12N

Pro Basketball: NBA

LA Lakers at Atlanta 6:30 p.m. NBATV

Portland at Golden State 9 p.m. NBATV

College Football

Duke's Mayo Bowl: NC State vs. Maryland 11 a.m. ESPN

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. UCLA 1 p.m. CBS

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: South Carolina vs. Notre Dame 2:30 p.m. ESPN

Capital One Orange Bowl: Tennessee vs. Clemson 7 p.m. ESPN 

Soccer: Men

Premier: West Ham United vs Brentford 1:45 p.m. USA

Premier: Liverpool vs Leicester City 2 p.m. Peacock

---

Radio

College Football

Duke's Mayo Bowl: NC State vs. Maryland 10:30 a.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

Capital One Orange Bowl: Tennessee vs. Clemson 6:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

 
 

