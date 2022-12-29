Friday, Dec. 30
TV
College Basketball: Men
North Carolina at Pittsburgh 11 a.m. ACCN
Miami at Notre Dame 1 p.m. ACCN
NC State at Clemson 3 p.m. ACCN
Buffalo at Michigan St. 5 p.m. BTN
Coppin State at Rutgers 7 p.m. BTN
USC at Washington 9 p.m. ESPN2
UCLA at Washington State 10 p.m. PAC-12N
College Basketball: Women
Colorado at Washington 4 p.m. PAC-12N
Utah at Washington St. 6 p.m. PAC-12N
SMU at Houston 7 p.m. ESPN+
UCLA at Oregon 8 p.m. PAC-12N
Pro Basketball: NBA
LA Lakers at Atlanta 6:30 p.m. NBATV
Portland at Golden State 9 p.m. NBATV
College Football
Duke's Mayo Bowl: NC State vs. Maryland 11 a.m. ESPN
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. UCLA 1 p.m. CBS
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: South Carolina vs. Notre Dame 2:30 p.m. ESPN
Capital One Orange Bowl: Tennessee vs. Clemson 7 p.m. ESPN
Soccer: Men
Premier: West Ham United vs Brentford 1:45 p.m. USA
Premier: Liverpool vs Leicester City 2 p.m. Peacock
---
Radio
College Football
Duke's Mayo Bowl: NC State vs. Maryland 10:30 a.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)
Capital One Orange Bowl: Tennessee vs. Clemson 6:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)