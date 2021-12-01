Friday, Dec. 3
TV
Friday, December 3
AUTO RACING
8:25 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice 1, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
11:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 2, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Rutgers at Illinois
FS1 — Kansas at St. John's
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
ABC — PAC-12 Championship: TBD, Las Vegas
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
7:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Ohio St. at Notre Dame
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
7 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA College Cup: TBD, Semifinal, Santa Clara, Calif.
9:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA College Cup: TBD, Semifinal, Santa Clara, Calif.
GOLF
5 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The South African Open Championship, Second Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa
1:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Second Round, Albany Golf Club, New Providence, Bahamas
12 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — Asian Tour: The Laguna Phuket Championship, Third Round, Laguna Golf Phuket, Choeng Thale, Thailand
4 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The South African Open Championship, Third Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m.
SHO — Bellator 272: Sergio Pettis vs. Kyoji Horiguchi (Bantamweights), Uncasville, Conn.
NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia at Atlanta
10:05 p.m.
ESPN — LA Clippers at LA Lakers
SOCCER (MEN'S)
4:45 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — FIFA Arab Cup Group Stage: Jordan vs. Morocco, Group C, Al Rayyan, Qatar ---
Radio
Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)
High School Football: TSN Countdown to Kickoff, 6 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)