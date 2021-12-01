Friday, Dec. 3

TV

Friday, December 3

AUTO RACING

8:25 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice 1, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

11:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 2, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Rutgers at Illinois

FS1 — Kansas at St. John's

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

ABC — PAC-12 Championship: TBD, Las Vegas

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Ohio St. at Notre Dame

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

7 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA College Cup: TBD, Semifinal, Santa Clara, Calif.

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA College Cup: TBD, Semifinal, Santa Clara, Calif.

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The South African Open Championship, Second Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Second Round, Albany Golf Club, New Providence, Bahamas

12 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: The Laguna Phuket Championship, Third Round, Laguna Golf Phuket, Choeng Thale, Thailand

4 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The South African Open Championship, Third Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

10 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 272: Sergio Pettis vs. Kyoji Horiguchi (Bantamweights), Uncasville, Conn.

NBA BASKETBALL

7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at Atlanta

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — LA Clippers at LA Lakers

SOCCER (MEN'S)

4:45 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — FIFA Arab Cup Group Stage: Jordan vs. Morocco, Group C, Al Rayyan, Qatar ---

---

Radio

Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

High School Football: TSN Countdown to Kickoff, 6 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

 
 

