Friday, Aug. 4
TV
Australian Rules Football
AFL: Richmond at Western 4:30 a.m. FS2
AFL: Western at Adelaide 11 p.m. FS2
AFL: Port Adelaide at Geelong 4 a.m. (Sat) FS2
Auto Racing
Xfinity: Cabo Wabo 250 practice, qualifying 2:30 p.m. USA
ARCA Menards Series: Henry Ford Health 200 5 p.m. FS1
Little League Baseball
SW Regional 10 a.m. LHN
SW Regional 1 p.m. LHN
SW Regional 4 p.m. LHN
SW Regional 7 p.m. LHN
Major League Baseball
Atlanta at Chicago Cubs 1 p.m. MLBN
Tampa Bay at Detroit 5:40 p.m. Apple TV+
Toronto at Boston 6 p.m. MLBN
Houston at NY Yankees 6:05 p.m. Apple TV+
Miami at Texas 7 p.m. BSSW
LA Dodgers at San Diego 9 p.m. MLBN
Pro Basketball: WNBA
New York at Minnesota 7 p.m. ION
Boxing
ShoBox: The New Generation 8 p.m. Showtime
Fishing
Texas International Fishing Tournament noon CBSSN
Pro Football
NFL: Inside Cowboys Training Camp 10:30 p.m. BSSW
Golf
LPGA Tour: Women’s Scottish Open 8 a.m. GOLF
PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship 1 p.m. GOLF
Korn Ferry Tour: Utah Championship 5 p.m. GOLF
Youth Hockey: Boys
Hlinka Gretzky Cup U-18: U.S. vs. Canada noon NHLN
Horse Racing
Saratoga Live noon FS2
Mixed Martial Arts
PFL Playoffs: Featherweights, Light Heavyweights 8 p.m. ESPN
Soccer: Men
Leagues Cup: Club América at Chicago FC 7 p.m. FS1
CPL: Forge FC at Cavalry FC 8 p.m. FS2
Leagues Cup: Monterrey at Portland 9 p.m. FS1
Soccer: Women
Round of 16: Switzerland vs. Spain midnight FS1
Round of 16: Japan vs. Norway 3 a.m. (Sat) FS1
Softball: Athletes Unlimited
Team Zerkle vs. Team Romero 5:30 p.m. ESPNU
Tennis
ATP: Kitzbuhel; WTA: Prague 5 a.m. TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Washington 11 a.m. TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Washington noon BSSW
ATP: Los Cabos 10 p.m. TENNIS
---
Radio
Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates and Kevin Simon, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)
Major League Baseball: Miami Marlins at Texas Rangers, 6:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)