Friday, Aug. 4

TV

Australian Rules Football

AFL: Richmond at Western 4:30 a.m. FS2

AFL: Western at Adelaide 11 p.m. FS2

AFL: Port Adelaide at Geelong 4 a.m. (Sat) FS2

Auto Racing

Xfinity: Cabo Wabo 250 practice, qualifying 2:30 p.m. USA

ARCA Menards Series: Henry Ford Health 200 5 p.m. FS1

Little League Baseball

SW Regional 10 a.m. LHN

SW Regional 1 p.m. LHN

SW Regional 4 p.m. LHN

SW Regional 7 p.m. LHN

Major League Baseball

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs 1 p.m. MLBN

Tampa Bay at Detroit 5:40 p.m. Apple TV+

Toronto at Boston 6 p.m. MLBN

Houston at NY Yankees 6:05 p.m. Apple TV+

Miami at Texas 7 p.m. BSSW

LA Dodgers at San Diego 9 p.m. MLBN

Pro Basketball: WNBA

New York at Minnesota 7 p.m. ION

Boxing

ShoBox: The New Generation 8 p.m. Showtime

Fishing

Texas International Fishing Tournament noon CBSSN

Pro Football

NFL: Inside Cowboys Training Camp 10:30 p.m. BSSW

Golf

LPGA Tour: Women’s Scottish Open 8 a.m. GOLF

PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship 1 p.m. GOLF

Korn Ferry Tour: Utah Championship 5 p.m. GOLF

Youth Hockey: Boys

Hlinka Gretzky Cup U-18: U.S. vs. Canada noon NHLN

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live noon FS2

Mixed Martial Arts

PFL Playoffs: Featherweights, Light Heavyweights 8 p.m. ESPN

Soccer: Men

Leagues Cup: Club América at Chicago FC 7 p.m. FS1

CPL: Forge FC at Cavalry FC 8 p.m. FS2

Leagues Cup: Monterrey at Portland 9 p.m. FS1

Soccer: Women

Round of 16: Switzerland vs. Spain midnight FS1

Round of 16: Japan vs. Norway 3 a.m. (Sat) FS1

Softball: Athletes Unlimited

Team Zerkle vs. Team Romero 5:30 p.m. ESPNU

Tennis

ATP: Kitzbuhel; WTA: Prague 5 a.m. TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Washington 11 a.m. TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Washington noon BSSW

ATP: Los Cabos 10 p.m. TENNIS

---

Radio

Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates and Kevin Simon, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

Major League Baseball: Miami Marlins at Texas Rangers, 6:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

